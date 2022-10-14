Fire damaged a house in Olivia Friday morning. Fire Chief Tim Seehusen says at 4:35 a.m. they were called to a story-and-a-half home in the 200 Block of South 7th Street where smoke was coming from the soffits and attic vents. Seehusen says a fire had started in a wall next to the chimney and spread into the attic. The house withstood some fire and smoke damage, but the couple who lived there and their pets were safe.

