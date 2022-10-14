Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Renville County’s Mary Erickson receives TZD award for 2022
A Renville County woman is one of eleven individuals recognized by Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths program representatives at this year’s awards program on Wednesday. Mary Erickson, Toward Zero Deaths Coalition Coordinator for Renville County, received the TZD Education Star Award at the program on Oct. 12 in St. Cloud.
myklgr.com
Jeanette Catherine Blomeke
Jeanette Catherine Blomeke, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at GilMor Manor. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan. Burial will follow in at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Morgan.
myklgr.com
William “David” Maunder
William “David” Maunder, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at CentraCare Hospital in Redwood Falls. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. William...
myklgr.com
Lester Dale Pemble
Lester Dale Pemble, age 74, passed away peacefully at his home October 13, 2022 with his wife Carla by his side. Les was the son of Dale and Dena (Groen) Pemble. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Walnut Grove Funeral Home in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
myklgr.com
Missing Nicollet man found deceased
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says Abrahamsen was found deceased in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His body will be autopsied to determine a cause of death.
myklgr.com
Fireplace causes house fire in Olivia; firefighters follow up with FFA breakfast
Fire damaged a house in Olivia Friday morning. Fire Chief Tim Seehusen says at 4:35 a.m. they were called to a story-and-a-half home in the 200 Block of South 7th Street where smoke was coming from the soffits and attic vents. Seehusen says a fire had started in a wall next to the chimney and spread into the attic. The house withstood some fire and smoke damage, but the couple who lived there and their pets were safe.
Comments / 0