cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in De Queen (Arkansas)
Located in southwest Arkansas’ Sevier County near neighboring Oklahoma, De Queen is a small town of about 7,000 residents that’s near many lakes, rivers, and national parks that draw outdoorsmen and nature lovers year-round to enjoy activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and wildlife photography. You are reading: Things...
KTBS
Pedestrian struck, killed in Miller Co.
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A pedestrian was struck and killed walking southbound in a northbound lane on U.S. Highway 71 Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police, James Settegast, 24, of Van, Texas was hit by a pickup around 9:45 and rushed to a hospital in Texarkana where Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd pronounced him dead at 10:40.
KTBS
Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
KTLO
El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking
EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
sachsenews.com
Taking the fall
You meet people in the South who like spring, summer or winter, but virtually everyone below the Mason Dixon Line loves fall. I can speak to my affinity for the fall season, which in Ashdown, Arkansas, is at least three weeks. Four if you’re lucky. Fall is that time...
5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
The "Universal Vibe" and "A Cycle Through History" highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. A Cycle Through Downtown Texarkana. This is what the city of Texarkana had to say about this ongoing event:. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System...
KTBS
Three people found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas
NASHVILLE, Ark. - The Nashville Police Department told The Nashville News-Leader they found three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning. According to the Nashville News-Leader, Police said The Howard County Sheriff's office found three unresponsive males at 625 South Mill Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found...
westcentralsbest.com
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
magnoliareporter.com
Hot Springs holds on against Magnolia in Class 5A-South fight
HOT SPRINGS – A three-touchdown Hot Springs lead proved too much for Magnolia to overcome Friday as the Trojans celebrated their Homecoming victory against the Panthers, 41-35. The loss drops Magnolia to 2-2 in Class 5A-South (5-2 overall). The Panthers host the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Friday in a pivotal game for Magnolia’s playoff potential. Parkview demolished Arkansas High to advance to 4-0 in conference (5-2 overall).
2022 Fall Festivals & Trunk or Treat Events in Texarkana And Surrounding Areas
Who's ready for all the little ghosts and goblins? It's time to start making our list and checking it twice for all the fun events going on in and around the Texarkana area for the kids. Here it is! The list so far for all the great Fall Festivals and...
KSLA
Firefighters fight railroad bridge fire
The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023.
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
magnoliareporter.com
Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for three Nashville deaths
Carbon monoxide poisoning was the apparent cause of death Friday of a Nashville man and two sons. Officers were dispatched to 625 S. Mill in Nashville about 11:15 a.m., where they found the three bodies in an outbuilding behind the residence. The victims had been staying in the outbuilding temporarily while the house was being renovated. A gasoline-powered electrical generator was being used to power the outbuilding and had been running all night, Nashville Police Chief Amy Marion said in a statement.
KSLA
Showers and storms possible tonight ahead of more tomorrow
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy sunny and summer-like Saturday! It has been a beautiful afternoon so far, if not a bit warmer than it ought to be for mid-October. A nice breeze is moving through too, which is quite nice. Tonight, some showers and storms are possible, especially north of Texarkana, and some of these storms may hit the severe criteria. Lows will be warm, the low-60s and the minimum.
I-30 Construction Will Cause Delays In Hooks And Leary Texas
There is ongoing construction on Interstate 30 which will affect people traveling East in the Hooks and Leary Texas area. The city of Texarkana had this to share from their Instagram page regarding the ongoing construction:. This is just a quick message from TxDOT Atlanta District to inform you of...
KNOE TV8
La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
blackchronicle.com
Pretrial hearing scheduled for man accused in shooting of Texas High student
TEXARKANA, Texas — A pretrial hearing is scheduled Monday for a man accused of killing a Texas High School student in 2021. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, will go on trial Nov. 29 in Bowie County fifth District Court. Meachem was indicted on a cost of homicide in the Oct. 25, 2021, shooting on Sidney Drive that claimed the life of Ulises Martinez, 17.
KNOE TV8
Overnight Arkansas shooting involves two juveniles, one adult
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting involving two juveniles and an adult. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022, Union County Deputies responded to Four Oaks Lane in reference to shots fired. Deputies said they were told by complainants they hear two gunshots...
