ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Week 8: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — As October rolls along the lights shine bright on Football Friday Nights as we head into week 8 of high school football. Check out all the highlights from week eight, including our McCoy Federal Credit Union game of the week featuring a district showdown between Lake Brantley and Apopka.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando musicians face off for an EST Gee opening slot at this Saturday's Central Florida Super Showcase

A local musician is going to score the coveted opening slot for Louisville rapper (and Machine Gun Kelly collaborator) EST Gee  at Gilt this Saturday — we just don’t know who that is yet. That’s because the winner of the Central Florida Super Showcase, a regular event put on by local concert promoters Melo and Foo Foo, will be the one to fill that spot. And that showcase hasn’t happened yet.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods.” Click HERE to listen to the 296th episode of Bungalower and The Bus on Real Radio 104.1 which was recorded at Milk District hotspot, Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

YouTube video leads to arrests in high school football rivalry stunt

A YouTube video led to arrests in a high school football rivalry stunt in Lake County. Taken into custody on Thursday by the Mount Dora Police Department were:. • Nikolaus Peter Ransburgh, 20, of Sorrento, who is facing charges of criminal mischief, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and trespassing on school grounds. He is free on $11,000 bond.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Date Yourself First: 8 Solo Date Ideas in Orlando

Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, there is never a wrong time to spend quality time alone. From Lake Nona to Winter Park, you are sure to find a place where you can treat yourself! So do just that with this list of dates to take yourself on in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Certified YIMBY M. Nolan Gray hosting talk at UCF Downtown

Author, land-use expert, and “certified YIMBY” M. Nolan Gray will be hosting a discussion based on his new book at the UCF Dr. Phillips Academic Commons next week. His book, “Arbitrary Lines: How Zoning Broke the American City and How to Fix It,” argues that it’s time for cities to move beyond zoning policies in order to build vibrant and sustainable cities.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

White Castle opening first Crave & Go in Orlando this month

ORLANDO, Fla. - White Castle is opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter Parkway in The Village at O-Town West, which opened in Orlando in 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida governor race: Crist, DeSantis hot on the campaign trail

There are only 25 days until election day and until Florida chooses who will be governor for the next four years. Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, walked out to a modest but excited crowd Friday night. His focus at the Orlando rally was abortion rights at the event called...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy