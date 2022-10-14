Read full article on original website
Related
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode
AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change. The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. Tyra was...
Hell's Kitchen season 21: next episode and everything we know about the cooking show
Hell's Kitchen season 21 features Gordon Ramsey's return to Las Vegas in a Battle of the Ages. Here's everything we know.
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL・
'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry Promises 'Raw Honesty' About His 'Darkest Days' On Book Tour
Matthew Perry will be opening up about his battles with addiction and some of the darkest moments of his life on the book tour for his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."Join me on my book tour this November!" Perry captioned a snapshot of himself standing next to an advertisement for the book. "Tickets on sale now ... looking forward to seeing you and sharing stories..."ADDICTION, 'FRIENDS' RUMORS & FAILED RELATIONSHIPS: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MATTHEW PERRY'S UPCOMING BOOKThe sitcom star is scheduled to hit New York City on Wednesday, November 2, followed by a...
Captain Lee Is Back and Below Deck Has a Fan-Favorite Chief Stew in Season 10 Trailer!
It was announced Friday at BravoCon 2022 that Below Deck season 10 will premiere Nov. 21 and Below Deck Down Under will return for season 2 in 2023 Below Deck is headed to Saint Lucia with some familiar faces aboard. Bravo released the season 10 trailer on Friday at BravoCon 2022, revealing that longtime Captain Lee Rosbach will be joined on motor yacht St. David by foul-mouther master chef Rachel Hargrove while last season's fan-favorite Fraser Olender has been promoted to chief stew. Also navigating the Caribbean on the...
CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...
‘The Real’ Host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Strikes Talent & Development Deal With NBCUniversal
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who was one of the hosts of the recently canceled daytime series The Real, is moving into primetime television with a talent and development deal at NBCUniversal. Bailon-Houghton, the first Latina daytime talk show host on English-language television, has struck the deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and it includes unscripted opportunities across its networks and streaming service Peacock to serve as host and/or producer. NBCUniversal has struck similar talent deals with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor. In addition to hosting The Real, Bailon-Houghton has her own YouTube channel, All Things Adrienne, hosts design show House to Home on...
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'
Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Inside ‘Frasier’ Co-Creator David Lee’s Modernist Palm Springs Home Renovation
While Paramount+’s reboot of Frasier, which just received a series order, has the full blessing of original show creator David Lee, it will not be front of mind. Lee — who started Frasier alongside Peter Casey and the late David Angell, his colleagues in Grub Street Productions — is not involved; it’s being reimagined by star Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions, CBS Studios and scribes Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Frasier' Sequel Officially a Go at Paramount+Why 'Frasier' Co-Creator Pledged $5M to Save Palm Springs' Plaza TheatreJustin Timberlake Covers Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder During Children's Hospital L.A. Fundraiser in...
mansionglobal.com
Heather and Terry Dubrow Pay $14 Million for Los Angeles Penthouse
Reality-television stars Heather and Terry Dubrow have bought a penthouse in the Century, a condominium tower in Los Angeles, for $14 million, according to property records. The couple, who live full time in Orange County, said they had been looking for a pied-à-terre in the city with real-estate agent Heather Rae El Moussa, of the Oppenheim Group, for about half a year.
'New Amsterdam' Honored the Life of Schavaria Reeves During a Recent Episode
Any true television fan knows that there are a lot more moving parts to a show than just the actors on screen. Many large productions have literal armies of individuals working tirelessly on everything from lighting to makeup and even audio mixing, all necessary components of a great program. Article...
The Ringer
‘Potomac’ Episode 1, ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 3, and ‘Beverly Hills’ Reunion
It’s BravoCon week, and (most of) the Morally Corrupt crew is together in-studio! Rachel kicks off the show with some brief Bravo news before Jodi, Callie, and Chelsea launch into a discussion about The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premiere (7:36). Then, they discuss Season 3, Episode 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (33:04), before moving on to break down Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion (57:43).
‘The Amazing Race’ Host Phil Keoghan Was Originally Considered for Jeff Probst’s ‘Survivor’ Gig
Two of the most popular CBS reality competition shows — 'The Amazing Race' and 'Survivor' — could have been very different if Phil Keoghan and Jeff Probst switched jobs.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 guest star so far
If The Simpsons made guest star appearances on animated shows hip, there’s no hipper place for someone famous to go these days than Rick and Morty. Following in the footsteps of The Simpsons, South Park, and a slew of other animated series, Rick and Morty has featured scores of stars lending their pipes to the absurd (and absurdly good) series. From both Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele to Stephen Colbert, Patton Oswalt, Jemaine Clement, Matthew Broderick, Paul Giamatti, and several stars of Dan Harmon’s other show, Community, Rick and Morty pops in guest stars throughout its seasons like Rick pops alien pills. The current campaign, season six, has been no different. Except the crew behind Rick and Morty, including creator Justin Roiland, keep things very, very tight to the vest, so knowing who is going to appear in an upcoming episode is tough to decipher.
Ratings: CBS' Fire Country Marks Fall's Most-Watched Series Premiere
In the latest TV show ratings, there was a five-way tie for the Friday demo win, Blue Bloods copped the night’s largest audience, and CBS’ Fire Country emerged as the fall’s most-watched series launch (so far). CBS | A gorgeous S.W.A.T. premiere drew 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down just a tick from its previous averages. Fire Country debuted to 5.7 mil and a 0.4, drawing a few more viewers than NBC-bound time slot predecessor Magnum P.I. (which last season averaged 5.2 mil/0.4). Fire Country averaged a TVLine reader grade of “B+,” with 86% planning to stay...
Celebrity Jeopardy!: next episode, contestants, host and everything we know about the game show
Celebrity Jeopardy! is a spinoff of the popular game show that sees celebrity contestants answer questions on behalf of charities. Here’s what we know.
Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of "The Abandons," a western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter.
Collider
Joel McHale To Lead New Comedy Series 'Animal Control' at Fox
Last month, the long-awaited Community movie was officially announced at Peacock. But, it seems that is not the only project on the horizon for star Joel McHale. Today, the actor has been announced to star in an upcoming comedy series for Fox titled Animal Control. The series will mark McHale’s return to broadcast sitcoms.
Fire Country Recap: Marching Orders — Plus, Three Secrets Are Revealed
This week on CBS’ Fire Country, Jake held Bode’s fate in his hands, depending on whether he told Vince about getting slugged by his ex’s brother or not. But it was another secret that wound up deciding if Bode would get booted from his hometown. Episode 2 opened with a flashback to when Riley was alive, and a birthday celebration at the bar. In thanking all those in attendance — Vince, Sharon, Eve, Jake and Bode — Riley very conveniently connected any last dots we needed, regarding who is who. (Namely, Sharon and Vince are both her parents, and they are...
Comments / 0