UPDATE: The January 6th Committee concluded with a unanimous vote to subpoena Donald Trump. “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this in motion,” said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). Trump seems likely to try to fight the subpoena. It’s rare for any congressional panel to subpoena a president, current or former. After so many months of anticipation, this hearing again lived up to and even exceeded expectations in the offering of new material, first and foremost being video footage. That was particularly true of the behind-the-scene footage of congressional leaders as they feverishly sought help as the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO