Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
LVMPD releases name of second officer involved in shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department released the name of the second officer involved in Thursday's deadly shooting. Officer Ryan Gillihan, 32, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2017, was identified as the other officer involved in the shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai.
Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
Fundraiser planned to support family of fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fundraiser is planned for Monday to support the family of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai. The Injured Police Officers Fund will host the fundraiser at Nevada Coin Mart, located at 4065 S. Jones Blvd. Official IPOF merchandise will be for sale, and...
Local woman arrested after attacking man, police officer
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman was recently arrested after police say she attacked a man and an officer during a dispute earlier this month. The incident happened on Tuesday, October 4, near Washington Ave and Rancho Drive. Officers were dispatched to the area following reports of a woman,...
Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer makes first court appearance
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 24-year-old man accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas police officer made his first court appearance Friday morning. Tyson Hampton was ordered to remain held without bail at Clark County Detention Center. His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18. Hampton is accused...
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash holds candlelight vigil
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ruben Cuevas was riding his motorcycle last Friday near the intersection of Charleston and Lamb when he was hit by a drunk driver. Tonight, his family and friends have returned to the scene to remember him with a candlelight vigil. "My dad was so fun...
Grand re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A celebration Saturday marked the re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center after being closed for six months for renovation. It's viewed by many as a life-changing facility for the Hispanic community. It offers a variety of courses, including dance and martial arts for all ages.
Nye County Animal Shelter's longest resident still looking for forever home
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nye County Animal Shelter continues to look for a loving home for its oldest resident, who will mark one year at the shelter on Halloween. According to the shelter, Scooby is a high-energy dog but has been living primarily in a kennel for almost a year.
BIG BOYS TOYS convention returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The BIG BOYS TOYS convention returned to Las Vegas this weekend. The innovation and luxury lifestyle expo displays the world's most innovative products and services from an amazing lineup of global manufacturers. The convention was held inside the Las Vegas Convention Center in partnership with...
Homes For Our Troops to build custom home for local veteran
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The non-profit Homes For Our Troops kicked off the start of a specially adapted custom home for Army Specialist Blaine Sullivan on Saturday. On Nov. 22, 2010, while carrying an injured comrade in Sangin, Afghanistan, SPC Sullivan was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED). The blast resulted in the loss of his right leg and severe damage to his right arm.
Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas to host Growl-o-ween
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab the pups, the costumes, and the treats. Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas invites all dogs and their human companions to get spooky during its celebration of Growl-o-ween. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bruce...
'Grant A Gift' gala at Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 'Grant A Gift' is hosting its annual gala next week *on* the field at Allegiant Stadium. It all benefits local children and families navigating autism. Joining us now with more is the president of the Grant A Gift Foundation Ackerman Center, Brian Hager.
SNHD now offering updated COVID boosters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Updated COVID-19 boosters for children six years of age and older are available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics beginning Friday, Oct. 14. SNHD expects to receive the updated COVID-19 booster authorized for children five years of age and older early next week. “It’s important...
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday marked the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in more than 600 communities, including the Las Vegas Ballpark. Our very own News 3 Tiffany Lane hosted the local gathering in a nationwide commitment to ending Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's impacts nearly six million people in the U.S.
Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
Adam Sandler adds comedy tour nights at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World-renowned comedy legend Adam Sandler has booked two nights in Las Vegas. Sandler has extended his tour to add two nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. The "Happy Gilmore" star is expected to bring a blend...
New arcade experience opens at Bally's Las Vegas on Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The new "ACARDE" at Bally's Las Vegas is open for business. The 7,000-square-foot arcade features 80 supersized games, from classics like skeeball and air hockey to virtual reality contests like "King Kong" and "Mission: Impossible." The newly opened ARCADE comes as Bally's continues its rebranding...
NASCAR races come to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The South Point 400 is the first of eight rounds for the NASCAR series. You might also notice the pink-colored start/finish line. It was painted pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness month. Las Vegas native Kurt Busch will be out for the rest of the...
NASCAR's Cole Custer visits local non-profit group
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR driver Cole Custer stopped by the Collaboration Center Foundation to shed a light on the non-profit in the team's partnership with Wow Wow Classic Waffles and Feeding America. The Collaboration Center Foundation helps people with physical, intellectual, and developmental challenges. Custer's Ford Mustang will...
