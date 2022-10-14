Read full article on original website
Goodfellow AirForce Base: Operation Kids
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, October 15, 2022 children of military families were invited onto the base for an experience they won’t soon forget! The event was designed to introduce military children to deployment operations that their parents may experience. This annual event first started in 2010 however the last event was in 2019 […]
SAISD recommended to reduce number of elementary schools
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a recent press release SAISD said in order to improve educational environments for students and reduce maintenance costs it was recommended that SAISD combine some elementary campuses. SAISD and the Board of Trustees collaborated with a west Texas architecture firm to complete a facility study of San Angelo elementary campuses […]
Light Up the Night 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Light up the Night is an event sponsored by the San Angelo Health Foundation and hosted by Ballet San Angelos Sharing Dance. It will take place on October 22 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the City Hall Plaza (72 W College Ave, San Angelo). The event will feature local […]
brady-today.com
FBBB Receives All 1s At Regional Marching Contest
NOTE - Story has been edited. It was a big day for first year Band Director John Mireles and the Famed Brady Bulldog Band as they score all ones at the Regional Marching contest held at ASU Stadium in San Angelo. Congratulations to everyone involved!
First Responders Deliver BBQ Cook Off Proceeds to Jaxon's Journey
SAN ANGELO – Organizers of the annual First Responders BBQ Cook Off held in September presented the proceeds to Jaxon Robbins and his family Friday morning at the Michael D. Brown Justice Center in downtown San Angelo. Jaxon and his parents were on hand Friday morning to accept the donation. Jaxon has been struggling over the past months with some GI issues. He has been hospitalized multiple times with no relief. He was sent to a GI specialist in Lubbock on April 26, he was hospitalized there and they began running test. On April 28, the Dr. found a brain tumor, Jaxon underwent an…
Turning on yellow light causes wreck on Sunset and Sherwood Way
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Sunset and Sherwood Way due to a Motor Vehicle accident. According to an officer on the scene, the driver of the red Ford was headed westbound on Sherwood Way making a left-hand onto Sunset during a yellow light. […]
cw39.com
Protesters gathered outside San Angelo church over ‘Sanctuary City’ proposition
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Protesters and counterprotesters gathered outside Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo on Thursday to voice both support and opposition to Proposition A — a ballot proposition that could outlaw abortion within the city limits. According to Senior Pastor Ryan Buck of Immanuel Baptist Church,...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High loses shootout in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa High Bronchos (3-4, 0-2) lost their second straight district game against the San Angelo Bobcats in a shootout 57-34. Watch the video above for highlights.
BOOKING REPORT: Longest Tenured Inmate is Released from the TGCDF
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
Friday Night Football Week 8 Edition
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In case you missed it, week eight edition of Friday Night Football. Highlights and scores of 14 games across the Concho Valley.
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 8
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 8 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday: Brownwood defeated Lake View 60-13 Friday: Central defeated Odessa High 57-34 Early defeated Brady 41-27 Wall defeated Ballinger 36-0 TLCA defeated Grape Creek 28-0 Christoval defeated Ozona 21-2 Reagan County […]
espn960sanangelo.com
Remember When San Angelo Had Its Own Amusement Park
Once upon a time here in San Angelo, generations of kids of all ages enjoyed fun times at San Angelo's Neff's Amusement Park. It was by the Concho River in downtown San Angelo. WIth it's brightly colored 50-foot Super Slide, no kid could drive by without begging to stop. According...
Long Term Care Taker Pleads Guilty to Stealing from Elderly San Angelo Woman
SAN ANGELO, TX – A long time care taker was sentenced on Friday for stealing money from an elderly San Angelo woman. According to court documents, on Oct. 14, Christina Joy Hollis AKA Christina Watkins, 51, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to two counts of debit card abuse against an elderly woman.
Police investigate Knickerbocker motorcycle crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out an alert to avoid the eastbound and westbound lanes of Knickerbocker. All lanes of Knickerbocker have been shut down, this comes in light of last night’s crash on October 15, 2022, involving a motorcycle that sent one to the hospital. Officers report this morning, […]
Winter is coming to San Angelo!
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for San Angelo has announced that “winter is coming”! Due to the cold front that passed through on Sunday, October 9, 2022, the NWS is predicting colder weather heading into town next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. With the colder weather will be […]
One hospitalized in Knickerbocker Rd. motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist was reportedly transported to the hospital after a crash on Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo on Saturday night.
San Angelo Kohl's store set to open Nov. 4
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo's Kohl’s location, 5825 Sherwood Way, will open to the public Friday, Nov. 4. According to a Kohl's release, the 55,000 square foot store will feature a Sephora at Kohl’s and a large active section right at the entrance, highlighting national brand favorites such as Nike, Under Armour, adidas and Champion. It will also include bright, open aisles for easy navigation and customer conveniences to make the shopping experience even easier, including self-checkout, self-returns, self-pick up for online orders and Amazon Returns.
BOOKING REPORT: Ladies Weekend in the Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests including the following: Crystal Flores was arrested for public…
UPDATE: Biker in Serious Condition After Crash with Silver Sedan
SAN ANGELO- A silver sedan and a motorcycle were involved in a crash that left the biker in serious condition. Officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 2100 block of Knickerbocker Road between Stadium Lanes and San Angelo Stadium for reports of a major crash that involved a silver four-door vehicle and a motorcycle.
Evading Arrest in a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting Arrest & Weed Possession & Tops the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
