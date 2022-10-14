SAN ANGELO – Organizers of the annual First Responders BBQ Cook Off held in September presented the proceeds to Jaxon Robbins and his family Friday morning at the Michael D. Brown Justice Center in downtown San Angelo. Jaxon and his parents were on hand Friday morning to accept the donation. Jaxon has been struggling over the past months with some GI issues. He has been hospitalized multiple times with no relief. He was sent to a GI specialist in Lubbock on April 26, he was hospitalized there and they began running test. On April 28, the Dr. found a brain tumor, Jaxon underwent an…

