kpcw.org
Park City reclaims record, fundraises thousands at Shot Ski
Old Town was buzzing Saturday afternoon, and it wasn’t just the lively crowd and beautiful weather. On Park City Main Street, Parkites and visitors came together to set a new mark in the town's back-and-forth shot-taking rivalry with Breckenridge. At Park City Sunrise Rotary’s 6th annual Shot Ski, 1,340...
Local business reaches out to world-renowned rock band via billboard, gets reply￼
Three Utah business owners with a dream garnered the attention of a world-renowned rock band, Weezer, after a viral marketing stunt on State Street in Mur
A tale of two billboards: Weezer responds to Utahn's viral (but expensive) joke
A billboard that has delighted but baffled many residents of the Salt Lake area for the past few months has caught the attention of a platinum-certified rock band.
VIDEO: International Space Station passes over Salt Lake City
Let's hope everyone in northern Utah looked up and said "cheese!" early Friday when the International Space Station passed overhead.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Looks like a new family just moved into the neighborhood
COLORADO — I live in a part of Lehi that seems to be constantly under construction. While it's annoying to navigate around all the cement trucks in the neighborhood and get the occasional roofing nail stuck in our tires, it's also fun to meet the families moving in. There's...
SNAPPED: Photo Friday, A wildlife hotspot 5 miles from Kimball Junction
PARK CITY, Utah — Finding wildlife is not always easy, depending on the weather, the terrain, and many other factors. There is, however, one area that has been a consistent […]
upr.org
National Coming Out Day celebrated by Salt Lake City bookstore
A Salt Lake City bookstore celebrated “National Coming Out Day” on Tuesday through its wide selection of LGBTQ+ related titles. Oct. 11 was National Coming Out Day, a day celebrating the courage it takes to “come out” as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. For “Under the Umbrella,” a bookstore where every single book is written by a queer person or has a queer character according to owner Kaitlyn Mahoney, that day was celebrated fondly.
theprp.com
Five Finger Death Punch’s Salt Lake City Show Cut Short Due To Drunk Driver Crash
Five Finger Death Punch‘s set at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, UT last night (October 15th) was cut short some 8 songs in. The Las Vegas, NV chart-toppers were forced to cancel their performance halfway through after the power to the venue was knocked out by an apparent drunk driver. The band’s guitarist Zoltan Bathory commented of the matter on social media:
lehifreepress.com
Farm Country renovation returns to Lehi roots; Construction underway
“Our mission is to help kids learn and discover and get curious,” said McKay Christensen, president and CEO of Thanksgiving Point Institute (TPI). “We’re rebuilding the farm to live up to that mission.”. Farm Country was the first venue to open at Thanksgiving Point,and after more than...
Be aware out there during hunting season
It’s hunting season in Utah, and local land managers say it’s important for both hunters and recreationalists to know the laws before they head outside. The hunting season in Utah began August 20th with the general archery hunt for deer, and will end November 10th, which is the final day to hunt elk with a muzzleloader.
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
Park City seasonal workers: Rent is unreasonable on top of gas, inflation spikes
Seasonal workers in Park City tell ABC4 they are struggling to find places to live with ski season right around the corner, as rental prices have spiked out of control.
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
gastronomicslc.com
One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day
Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
ksl.com
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car
RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
New Trader Joe’s location opening in Salt Lake City. Here’s what we know
Is a new location opening in Draper? Here’s what we know. Where is the new Trader Joe’s opening in Utah?
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
KSLTV
Nuisance deer in Bountiful are euthanized, given to families in need
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — They can be cute, but in Bountiful even Bambi can be a nuisance. “They can cause a lot of problems. A lot of damage to yards and to gardens,” Bountiful City Manager Gary Hill said. Hill also says some deer have become a public safety...
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
