NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett pleaded guilty Thursday morning to driving under the influence in a Coffee County court. Per the state’s policy, an investigation should be completed within 30 days of the incident. This should have been done in July, but in a letter to the Department of General Services obtained by WSMV4 Investigates, the Secretary of State’s office said it needed to wait for legal proceedings. Those proceedings were settled Thursday.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO