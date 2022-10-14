Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WHNT-TV
Freeze Alerts For Tuesday Morning
The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, Freeze Alerts have been issued for the entire area. A *Freeze Warning* is up across the entire Tennessee Valley for Tuesday morning!. The coldest air is forecast...
Gov. Lee announces grants for statewide police support
Tuesday, Governor Lee announced his plan to help police departments across the state that are short-staffed.
WFMJ.com
Valley funeral homes sold to Tennessee firm
Three locally-owned Valley funeral home businesses that have been locally owned for nearly a century or more have been sold to Heritage Group LLC, a funeral service provider based in Tennessee. The three independently owned Valley funeral homes - Lane, Becker and Baumgardner - businesses will maintain their names, but...
WSMV
TN Secretary of State gives up state owned car after DUI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett pleaded guilty Thursday morning to driving under the influence in a Coffee County court. Per the state’s policy, an investigation should be completed within 30 days of the incident. This should have been done in July, but in a letter to the Department of General Services obtained by WSMV4 Investigates, the Secretary of State’s office said it needed to wait for legal proceedings. Those proceedings were settled Thursday.
What to know about inflation checks in New York
NEW YORK — In an effort to help families fight inflation, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last month that New Yorkers would receive an average payment of $270 through the state tax credit program. As part of the 2022-2023 New York state budget, eligible New York taxpayers could...
WSMV
Friday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
Metro Police is searching for a thief that appeared to be following behind an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages right after they were dropped off. The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. Person shot after fight in Bellevue. Updated:...
localmemphis.com
What you need to know about Amendment 4 on Tennessee's November ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — constitutional Amendment Four or the “remove religious minister disqualification amendment,” will appear on your ballot this November. “I think some of it has to be understood through the lens of just a cosmetic language change," pastor Dr. Earle Fisher said. "It hasn’t really been enforced."
wmot.org
Tennessee has some of the nation's worst COVID-19 death and vaccination rates
There’s a reason First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Nashville Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Tennessee has the nation's sixth lowest number of residents fully vaccinated. Some 45 percent of Tennesseans have still not finished the first round of coronavirus shots. Biden's visit came as Tennessee marked yet...
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
localmemphis.com
How Amendment 1 on the November ballot could affect your 'Right to Work' in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the state’s Constitution. Here’s a closer look at the first amendment on the ballot. Amendment 1 is all about your right to work. The amendment would...
wbtw.com
Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
actionnews5.com
NAACP prepares for start of early voting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans may be surprised to learn priests cannot serve in the Tennessee legislature and slavery can still be found in the state constitution. In just a few days, polls open for the midterm elections and voters will have to make decisions on four constitutional amendments. Early...
Final Scores & Highlights: Week 9 high school football games
Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
wpln.org
Gov. Bill Lee won’t consider pardoning small marijuana possession offenses after President Biden urges states to act
Tennessee’s governor is rejecting a call by President Joe Biden to pardon people convicted of state-level simple marijuana possession. After President Biden on Thursday announced he would take executive action to pardon people with federal convictions, a spokesperson for Republican Gov. Bill Lee said they are not considering doing the same, according to email.
