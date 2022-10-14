ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Healthline

How to Overcome Depersonalization, a Common Anxiety Symptom

When I experienced depersonalization for the first time, a thick sensation of unreality steamrolled into my life — a dizzying, dream-like “nothing feels real” type of haze. The more I obsessed over this bizarre feeling, the worse it got. So, I turned to Google. After searching countless...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Atlantic

There Are No ‘Five Stages’ of Grief

It was early springtime here in Australia when my son died. I took jasmine and dark-red sweet peas from my garden to his funeral and laid them carefully beside him, wondering how I could even keep breathing through the pain. His name was Adam. He was 38, and more than...
HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage

A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory

Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

How to use the 333 rule for anxiety

At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder. This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia. According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

Mental Health Impact of Estrangement

Estrangement describes the condition where a person experiences physical and/or emotional distance from one or more family members. If you’ve been estranged, someone decided that leaving the relationship was a necessary act of self-preservation. Perhaps you have cut ties with a family member because being in their presence was...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
activebeat.com

Holter Monitor: What Is It and How to Prepare

A Holter monitor is a small device that measures your heart’s activity. It can provide your doctor with valuable insight to help detect a heart rhythm disorder. Though you’ll have to wear it for 1- to 2-days, it’s non-invasive and can be hidden under your clothing. Preparing...
ELECTRONICS
theedadvocate.org

Childhood Emotional Neglect: How to Know and How to Heal

Children are like sponges. They quickly absorb everything they see and hear. Every word, act, reaction— all kinds of interaction with the people in their environment has an impact on their growth… and the absence of it. Emotional neglect is as damaging as negative interactions like abuse. Being neglected can cause traumas, resulting in various negative behavioral patterns growing up.
KIDS
newsymom.com

Learn the Signs regarding mental health and suicide

Learn the Signs to protect those around you regarding mental health and suicide. Learn the signs and help protect those you care about. You might not be certain your friend is displaying worrisome signs regarding their mental health. Here are a few signs to look for as a guide:. Impulsive...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anxiety Waiting: What to Do When You Have to Wait

Soothing sensory tools and grounding techniques, such as music and deep breathing, can help when you’re experiencing waiting-related anxiety. We’ve all heard the saying, “Good things come to those who wait,” but who can wait patiently?. Waiting is hard, nail-biting work. Whether you’re waiting to hear...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How To Help Defiant Children Regulate Their Emotions

Staying clear-minded about the nature of your child's difficult behaviors helps you better manage them. Taking the time to look at how you approach your child, from their perspective, will help you provide healtheir boundaries. Clearly seeing the relative severity of your child's problematic challenges will help you coach them...
KIDS
calmsage.com

Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) & Its Techniques

Critical incident stress management (CISM) is an intervention that was proposed to be used during a traumatic event or in times of a natural or mental health crisis. The main aim is to reduce the amount of stress experienced during such tough times. We all experience some level of stress...
MENTAL HEALTH
getnews.info

How Mantras Help Improve Mindset and Lower Stress and Anxiety

A Mantra is a sacred word or sound, sometimes a group of words, that practitioners believe to possess spiritual power. Some mantras have a literal meaning, while others do not. There are many uses for mantras, including reducing stress and anxiety and achieving siddhi. Learn more about Mantras in this article.
YOGA

