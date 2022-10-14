Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
How to Overcome Depersonalization, a Common Anxiety Symptom
When I experienced depersonalization for the first time, a thick sensation of unreality steamrolled into my life — a dizzying, dream-like “nothing feels real” type of haze. The more I obsessed over this bizarre feeling, the worse it got. So, I turned to Google. After searching countless...
There Are No ‘Five Stages’ of Grief
It was early springtime here in Australia when my son died. I took jasmine and dark-red sweet peas from my garden to his funeral and laid them carefully beside him, wondering how I could even keep breathing through the pain. His name was Adam. He was 38, and more than...
powerofpositivity.com
11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage
A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
msn.com
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder. This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia. According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety...
sixtyandme.com
Mental Health Impact of Estrangement
Estrangement describes the condition where a person experiences physical and/or emotional distance from one or more family members. If you’ve been estranged, someone decided that leaving the relationship was a necessary act of self-preservation. Perhaps you have cut ties with a family member because being in their presence was...
activebeat.com
Holter Monitor: What Is It and How to Prepare
A Holter monitor is a small device that measures your heart’s activity. It can provide your doctor with valuable insight to help detect a heart rhythm disorder. Though you’ll have to wear it for 1- to 2-days, it’s non-invasive and can be hidden under your clothing. Preparing...
theedadvocate.org
Childhood Emotional Neglect: How to Know and How to Heal
Children are like sponges. They quickly absorb everything they see and hear. Every word, act, reaction— all kinds of interaction with the people in their environment has an impact on their growth… and the absence of it. Emotional neglect is as damaging as negative interactions like abuse. Being neglected can cause traumas, resulting in various negative behavioral patterns growing up.
KIDS・
newsymom.com
Learn the Signs regarding mental health and suicide
Learn the Signs to protect those around you regarding mental health and suicide. Learn the signs and help protect those you care about. You might not be certain your friend is displaying worrisome signs regarding their mental health. Here are a few signs to look for as a guide:. Impulsive...
Psych Centra
Anxiety Waiting: What to Do When You Have to Wait
Soothing sensory tools and grounding techniques, such as music and deep breathing, can help when you’re experiencing waiting-related anxiety. We’ve all heard the saying, “Good things come to those who wait,” but who can wait patiently?. Waiting is hard, nail-biting work. Whether you’re waiting to hear...
psychologytoday.com
How To Help Defiant Children Regulate Their Emotions
Staying clear-minded about the nature of your child's difficult behaviors helps you better manage them. Taking the time to look at how you approach your child, from their perspective, will help you provide healtheir boundaries. Clearly seeing the relative severity of your child's problematic challenges will help you coach them...
KIDS・
Fight stress by sharing a meal with loved ones, study suggests
Families who regularly enjoy mealtimes together are less stressed, research suggests. More than nine in 10 parents (91 per cent) said they noticed their family feels more relaxed when they all sit down and eat together, while 67 per cent of people said sharing a meal reminded them of the importance of their relationships.
calmsage.com
Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) & Its Techniques
Critical incident stress management (CISM) is an intervention that was proposed to be used during a traumatic event or in times of a natural or mental health crisis. The main aim is to reduce the amount of stress experienced during such tough times. We all experience some level of stress...
getnews.info
How Mantras Help Improve Mindset and Lower Stress and Anxiety
A Mantra is a sacred word or sound, sometimes a group of words, that practitioners believe to possess spiritual power. Some mantras have a literal meaning, while others do not. There are many uses for mantras, including reducing stress and anxiety and achieving siddhi. Learn more about Mantras in this article.
YOGA・
Comments / 0