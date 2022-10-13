Read full article on original website
National Album Day: Yard Act, Hot Chip and Nova Twins pick their favourite debut albums
Today celebrates National Album Day, and this year will be highlighting the theme of Debut Albums.Founded in 2018, National Album Day is an annual event that encourages music fans to celebrate the traditional format.Previous themes have included Women in Music and the 1980s. This year’s theme will seek to showcase a broad range of first album releases across multiple genres and decades – many of which have gone on to become classics.Organisers have also put together a series of special products, events and ambassadors to raise awareness of the occasion. 2022 ambassadors include Scottish indie-rock act Franz Ferdinand, BRIT-nominated rapper...
NME
Frank Turner’s touring band The Sleeping Souls release first single ‘Liar Lover’
The Sleeping Souls — Frank Turner‘s touring band — have debuted their first single, titled ‘Liar Lover’. The four-piece outfit released the track on Friday (October 14), featuring Turner’s guitar technician Cahir O’Doherty on vocals. It’s a tender acoustic cut that captures a soft rock sound, with lyrics that reflect on a relationship breakdown.
Rufus Du Sol on whirlwind Surrender tour, adapting to 'new way' of life on the road
The Grammy-winning electronic band recently opened up on how they're doing things differently on their whirlwind Surrender tour.
The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Rush
The Canadian-born rock band Rush formed in Toronto nearly 55 years ago in 1968 when guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer John Rutsey and bassist-singer Jeff Jones got together. Jones, however, was almost immediately replaced by bassist-singer Geddy Lee. After Lee joined the group, the band tried several configurations but eventually landed...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Listen to 'lost' Queen song recorded more than 30 years ago: Band releases new single 'Face it Alone' that features vocals of frontman Freddie Mercury
Queen fans can listen to a new song featuring singer Freddie Mercury after a 'lost' recording from 34 years ago was unearthed. Face It Alone was originally recorded during the British rock band's 1988 sessions for their album The Miracle, but remained among those that did not make the final cut.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live for the First Time
In September, Red Hot Chili Peppers released the second single, “Eddie,” from their impending album. Return Of The Dream Canteen. The emotional track pays homage to Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020. During their set at the Austin City Limits festival, the band played “Eddie” live for the first time.
Top 100 Live Albums
Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
Billboard
Legendary Talking Heads and Ramones Manager Gary Kurfirst Gets Rock Hall Push
The music industry has completely transformed since Gary Kurfirst’s epic four-decade run as a rock promoter, label head and artist manager to acts including the Talking Heads, The Ramones and Jane’s Addiction, but much of the advice he taught his artists remains true today. Fine tune one’s craft....
Neil Young to Reissue ‘Harvest’ for 50th Anniversary
Neil Young first released his fourth studio album, Harvest, in 1972. Featuring some of his most recognizable hits—”Harvest Moon,” “Old Man,” and “Heart of Gold” to name a few—the LP has long been considered some of Young’s finest work. To celebrate...
Joe Satriani hails Wolfgang Van Halen's Taylor Hawkins tribute gig performances as "the most natural, beautiful thing I’d seen in a long time"
Joe Satriani salutes Wolfgang Van Halen for his guest spot at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and LA
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs. Barrett recorded a couple...
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
How fast should a Grateful Dead song be played? There is perhaps no question that has occupied Deadheads’ time and consumed more emotion over the last 20 or so years, ever since bassist Phil Lesh and guitarist Bob Weir reunited the band after Jerry Garcia’s 1995 death. The tempo wars have claimed several versions of the post-Garcia Dead, and if the question seems banal, it nevertheless conceals irreconcilable philosophical differences. For Lesh, these songs are meant to pump with energy, swirling up the audience in a psychedelic dervish. For Weir, they should be played slowly, with purpose and focus, “an audio playlet that needed to sink into the audience’s mind,” as writer Joel Selvin puts it. The music of the Grateful Dead, in Weir’s formulation, is bigger, vaster, and contains sweeping views; why speed through it?
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Reveals What He Really Thinks About AC/DC, Eddie Van Halen
Roger Waters was recently featured on The Joe Rogan Experience for a close to three-hour chat on his upcoming book, the specific type of rock ‘n’ roll he’s interested in, and his This is Not a Drill tour. Although he hasn’t announced the book’s name yet, he claimed he has made significant progress since he began writing it during the pandemic.
