Bethlehem, PA

thebrownandwhite.com

Freshman wide receiver follows in accomplished football-family’s footsteps

For the Jamiel family, football is a family affair. Freshman wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel’s dad, Joseph “Jo-Jo” Jamiel, was an All-American at Brown University and was inducted into the Warren RI Athletic Hall of Fame after finishing his 1977 senior season with the seventh-highest kick return average in the nation. One of his brothers played football at Sacred Heart University and another at Stonehill University. His sister was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
TRESCKOW, PA
sauconsource.com

Panthers Hold-on to Edge Eagles in Hoco Showdown

Friday night was Homecoming in the land of the Panthers. Saucon Valley welcomed the Blue Mountain Eagles into town for all of the fun and festivities. The Eagles were looking for their fifth win of the season while the Panthers were desperate to snap a four game losing streak and secure their third win. Last year the Saucon defeated Blue Mountain 35-14.
HELLERTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Exeter Township conquers Hempfield in Week 8

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Exeter Township continued their undefeated season after they beat Hempfield in week eight by a score of 44-22 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central […]
READING, PA
alleghenyfront.org

How the Delaware River went from a stinking mess to a year-round attraction

This story is part of WHYY’s Reviving the river series, and was first published on January 15, 2019. Joe Newton would fish on the Delaware River every day if he could. “It depends on the weather and the conditions and the like,” the Willingboro, N.J. resident said as he readied his 20-foot motor boat for a morning on the river near the border of Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Entertainment around the area

Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
JIM THORPE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
Centurion

The Puerto Rican Experience in Bucks County

Plena, a genre of music that originated in Puerto Rico with African, Spanish and Caribbean influences, played through the speakers as students arrived in anticipation for the inaugural roundtable discussion celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 6 at the Bucks County Community College Epstein Campus. Joel Berrocal, director of operations...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
rew-online.com

CBRE Arranges $7.4 Million Sale of Veterinary Practice in Norristown, PA

CBRE announced today the $7.4 million sale of a 25,150 sq. ft. veterinary practice located at 2626 Van Buren Avenue in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The CBRE Net Lease Team comprised of Michael Shover, Matthew Gorman, Thomas Finnegan, and Rob Thompson represented the seller, LMP Van Buren LLC, a local fund who bought the property in 2019, while also procuring the buyer, CVVF Norristown-Met LLC, who is based in Nashville, TN and has a fund dedicated to buying veterinary practices.
NORRISTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country

A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA

New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
NEW HOPE, PA

