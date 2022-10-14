Read full article on original website
thebrownandwhite.com
Freshman wide receiver follows in accomplished football-family’s footsteps
For the Jamiel family, football is a family affair. Freshman wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel’s dad, Joseph “Jo-Jo” Jamiel, was an All-American at Brown University and was inducted into the Warren RI Athletic Hall of Fame after finishing his 1977 senior season with the seventh-highest kick return average in the nation. One of his brothers played football at Sacred Heart University and another at Stonehill University. His sister was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots.
Times News
Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
sauconsource.com
Panthers Hold-on to Edge Eagles in Hoco Showdown
Friday night was Homecoming in the land of the Panthers. Saucon Valley welcomed the Blue Mountain Eagles into town for all of the fun and festivities. The Eagles were looking for their fifth win of the season while the Panthers were desperate to snap a four game losing streak and secure their third win. Last year the Saucon defeated Blue Mountain 35-14.
Exeter Township conquers Hempfield in Week 8
LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Exeter Township continued their undefeated season after they beat Hempfield in week eight by a score of 44-22 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central […]
Tim Tebow Foundation set to build $105M ministry camp in northeastern Pa.
BEAR CREEK TWP. — The foundation run by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is promising to bring “God’s kingdom” to the wilderness of Bear Creek Twp. in the form of a 110-acre Christian ministry camp accessible to all. Construction is slated to begin soon on the...
Teen with loaded handgun arrested at Pa. high school football game, officials say
A teenager armed with a loaded handgun was arrested at Friday night’s football game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, authorities reported on Saturday. Bethlehem police officers working the game observed the teen, who was believed to be a runaway,...
thebrownandwhite.com
Founder’s Day allows for a celebration of past, present and future Lehigh generations
Acapella music, dance performances, food, Lehigh Jeopardy and an Asa Packer impersonator filled the Front Lawn as the Lehigh community celebrated Founder’s Day. The annual Founder’s Day Festival took place on Oct. 14. The event has been held every October since 1879 to honor and commemorate Lehigh University founder Asa Packer.
fox29.com
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
alleghenyfront.org
How the Delaware River went from a stinking mess to a year-round attraction
This story is part of WHYY’s Reviving the river series, and was first published on January 15, 2019. Joe Newton would fish on the Delaware River every day if he could. “It depends on the weather and the conditions and the like,” the Willingboro, N.J. resident said as he readied his 20-foot motor boat for a morning on the river near the border of Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County.
Times News
Entertainment around the area
Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
Bi-State Shad Fishing Contest says it may head upriver to avoid Phillipsburg parking fees
A pending parking ordinance in Phillipsburg may scare off the annual Bi-State Shad Fishing Contest. There is “a very good chance” the contest heads six miles upriver if the Delaware River town imposes parking fees for boats and trailers without exception, the contest said on its Facebook page on Friday.
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Centurion
The Puerto Rican Experience in Bucks County
Plena, a genre of music that originated in Puerto Rico with African, Spanish and Caribbean influences, played through the speakers as students arrived in anticipation for the inaugural roundtable discussion celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 6 at the Bucks County Community College Epstein Campus. Joel Berrocal, director of operations...
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $7.4 Million Sale of Veterinary Practice in Norristown, PA
CBRE announced today the $7.4 million sale of a 25,150 sq. ft. veterinary practice located at 2626 Van Buren Avenue in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The CBRE Net Lease Team comprised of Michael Shover, Matthew Gorman, Thomas Finnegan, and Rob Thompson represented the seller, LMP Van Buren LLC, a local fund who bought the property in 2019, while also procuring the buyer, CVVF Norristown-Met LLC, who is based in Nashville, TN and has a fund dedicated to buying veterinary practices.
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA
New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
CB West Teacher Pleads No Contest To Assaulting, Filming Student
A former Bucks County music teacher pleaded no contest on Thursday, Oct. 13 to charges that he molested two of his students and secretly filmed another undressing, authorities say. Joseph G. Ohrt, 57, a Buckingham resident and one-time choir director at Central Bucks West High School, stood accused of two...
