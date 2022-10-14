ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative, Affirms Credit Ratings of Peak Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary

By Business Wire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on Serving the Real Economy and Safeguarding the People's Livelihood. (the "Company") has always adhered to the people-centered development philosophy, stuck to the role of insurance and deepened reform and innovation. The Company has achieved remarkable results in serving major national development strategies and the participation in the construction of a multi-tiered social security system.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
BUSINESS
msn.com

Classic 60/40 investing strategy sees worst return in 100 years. How about 40/60?

Rules of thumb in investing appear to no longer apply in the carnage of 2022 in financial markets. Advocates for the 60/40 portfolio split, designed to capture the upside of stocks, but offer investors downside protection in bonds, have seen the classic investment strategy collapse this year in striking fashion.
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

Crop Weather Index Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Sompo Holdings, Chubb, AXA, Blue Marble Microinsurance

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Crop Weather Index Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Kapnick Selects CyberCube to Quantify Client Cyber Exposure

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kapnick Insurance , a premier independent insurance brokerage, has become the latest intermediary to partner with cyber risk analytics specialist CyberCube. Kapnick is licensing CyberCube’s Broking Manager to help quantify financial exposure for its clients to make better coverage and limit decisions. Kapnick is a Top 100 independent...
ECONOMY
ETF Focus

Best Performing Dividend ETFs For September 2022

September ended up turning out a whole lot like August. It was another month for steep losses in the equity markets with not a safe haven to be found, even in the traditionally defensive utilities sector. Not only is the Fed continuing to aggressively raise rates, but we're starting to see some of the larger systemic consequences that can come with yields soaring in such a short period of time.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is an innovative and growing REIT with great returns. Blackstone offers a juicy 6% yield, low risk, and plenty of room to grow. With Brookfield Asset Management, value-investing legends can invest through different economic cycles for you. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
MARKETS
NASDAQ

The past five years for Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) investors has not been profitable

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. But spare a thought for the long term holders, who have held the stock as it bled value over the last five years. In fact, the share price has tumbled down a mountain to land 71% lower after that period. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy