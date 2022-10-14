AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative, Affirms Credit Ratings of Peak Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. But spare a thought for the long term holders, who have held the stock as it bled value over the last five years. In fact, the share price has tumbled down a mountain to land 71% lower after that period. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO