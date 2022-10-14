Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Friends of the Library Hosting Fall Bag of Books Sale
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - If you're a fan of a good book, you're encourage to make your way to the Great River Regional Library later this week. The St. Cloud Friends of the Library is holding their annual Fall Bag of Books Sale starting Thursday. LeAnn Orth is with...
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
New Distillery Announced for St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new distillery is coming to St. Joseph. Obbink Distilling will be launching in 2023. It is being founded by three former Johnnies and is named after its master distiller and co-founder Greg Obbink. He has developed a proprietary process that accelerates the maturation of whiskey shortening it from years to a matter of days. This process will allow Obbink customers a wide variety of specialty whiskeys.
Your Dog Can Celebrate Fall in Minnesota With Busch Light
Everyone celebrates in their own way. I will say that Fall is my favorite time of year. And one of the ways that people like to celebrate Fall (or Autumn if that's your jam} is to enjoy some Fall-ish beers. There's Oktoberfest beer, and many variants of that type of fall beer.
Music Of Meat Loaf Concert at Holy Angels this Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The music of Meat Loaf will be featured at a benefit concert in St. Cloud this weekend. The 5th Avenue Revue Band featuring Grant Haake and Janelle Kendall are reviving their Bat Out of Hell show this Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. both nights.
Local Event Highlights Importance of Afterschool Programs
ST. CLOUD -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is highlighting the importance of after school programs. The Lights On Afterschool event is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all students have access to quality, affordable afterschool programs. The Southside Boys and Girls...
Nominations Being Accepted for Young Leaders Program
ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is seeking nominations for the next cohort of the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program. The program brings rising leaders together to focus on the inclusive economic development of their city, as well as on challenges and opportunities of common concern across the state and region.
St. Ben’s, St. John’s Students Looking for Projects in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Attention St. Joseph residents do you have some house or yard work and would like a little help to get it done?. The LaPlayette Bar along with 40 students from the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University have organized a clean-up day this Sunday.
Winter Survival Kits – Things True Minnesotans Know To Pack
THE IMPORTANCE OF A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety states that every year, hundreds of unprepared Minnesotans are killed because of exposure to the elements of winter in Minnesota. If your kids insist on leaving the house without a winter jacket because it's not cool for school, you may want to sit down with them and explain the dangers of exposure to some of our winter weather conditions and make sure that you have a winter survival kit somewhere accessible in their vehicle.
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century In Business
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
Take Back the Night Rally Tonight
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - The Central Minnesota “Take Back the Night” event is tonight. The event to honor survivors of sexual and domestic abuse will meet on the College of St. Benedict Campus Thursday afternoon at 5:30. Signs will be posted directing attendees where to park. The...
How Will SCSU Fraternity Combine Fright and Caring in a Haunted House?
When you read something that says fright and caring in the same sentence for a Haunted House it doesn't seem possible. But stop and really think about it, bet you will be able to figure out soon enough how it's done. The haunting season is here, and by the day...
Mark it on the Calendar: St. Cloud’s First Snow of the Season Fell October 14th, 2022
Mark it on your calendar, St. Cloud saw the first flurries of the fall 2022 season on October 14th. I was up in the wee hours of the morning around 4 AM getting ready for work, and as my husband came inside from taking the dog out he said, "you're not going to like this but it's snowing."
Where I Would Take Someone I Hate in St. Cloud
There is a new trend on TikTok where users share where they would take someone they hate for a day out around their hometowns. I want in on this trend. Here is where I would take someone I hate around the St. Cloud area for a day. First of all,...
St. Cloud’s Snowfall in October Over the Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The light snow that fell early Friday morning in the St. Cloud metro area and around central Minnesota had a lot of people talking and posting pictures on social media. Here's how St. Cloud stacks up historically when it comes to snow in the month...
Luxemburg in Pictures [GALLERY]
Luxemburg is an unincorporated town just south of St. Cloud which is largely in the city limits of St. Augusta. Luxemburg is named for the country of Luxembourg where many of its early settlers came from.
Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With Dream Getaway #65!
Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding three more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
Hang Time! Is This Ford Ranger THE Coolest Ford Ranger In Minnesota?
Have you ever been sucked into those Facebook/Meta reel videos? They appear once you start scrolling social media and I find myself often getting stuck on the videos. One video I found shows a blue Ford Ranger with airbags popping straight up off the pavement and then driving off on three wheels. The video looks like it was shot in Minneapolis, based on the street signs, but what a rad truck!
