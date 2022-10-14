Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
ComicBook
Black Adam on Track to Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Box Office Opening Ever
All eyes are on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming DC Comics movie Black Adam, which now stands as the great hope for rekindling a larger DC Films Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. Analysts have been trying to predict whether or not Black Adam could reach the coveted billion-dollar mark at the global box office – which is far from a certainty for the DC brand. Well, Warner Bros. and The Rock will be happy to hear that current projections place Black Adam on track to be Dwayne Johnson's biggest movie opening ever!
netflixjunkie.com
‘The Winchesters’ Star Jensen Ackles Once Desired to Play a Role Opposite of Henry Cavill
For an actor to play one of the iconic heroes in Marvel or DC is a dream come true. And when you get to star opposite one of the biggest stars, it just gets better. Such was the wish of The Winchester star Jensen Ackles. The CW mainstay had once expressed his wish to star opposite Henry Cavill.
iheart.com
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Harrison Ford heading to Marvel! The actor, 80, 'set to replace' William Hurt in Thunderbolts and may also appear in Captain America: New World Order
Harrison Ford is reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 80-year-old star - who has appeared in some of the biggest film franchises of all time including Star Wars and Indiana Jones - will be filling some very big shoes it seems. It has been claimed that Harrison will...
Complex
Early Reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Are In
After years of anticipation, DC’s Black Adam is imminent. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film had its world premiere Wednesday night, and critics were quick to share their first thoughts. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam—an ancient Egyptian slave who is bestowed with the powers of gods. The character initially uses his super strength to fight injustice, and the death of his family leads him down a road of vengeance. The Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, set out on a mission to stop Black Adam’s rampage and bring him into the fold.
ComicBook
Keanu Reeves Returns as Constantine in New Fan Art for the DC Comics Sequel
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been trying to decide how to move forward with the DC Extended Universe, and they have outsourced producers like J.J. Abrams. Abrams has been developing several DC Comics projects from the Justice League Dark lineup of characters and even a Black Superman project that was written by Ta-Nehesi Coates. Since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger of the latter has been up in the air because the studio wants to focus on Henry Cavill's version of the character. They also decided to change their minds on creating a new Constantine and announced a sequel to the 2005 film starring Keanu Reeves. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows the actor returning to the character.
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
ComicBook
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Says "Welcome Home" To Major DC Super Hero At Black Adam Premiere
The official premiere of Black Adam took place last night, and a week before the movie hits theaters, there are some pretty major spoilers working their way around the internet. That's in part because journalists and critics got to chat with Dwayne Johnson after the screening, and asked the kind of questions you would expect to ask...after seeing a movie. Johnson responded in kind, seemingly confident enough in the film that he thinks the spoilers will do more good than harm, in terms of getting butts in seats for his long-awaited DC (live-action) debut next week.
Gamespot
Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie - Report
Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report.
ComicBook
Harrison Ford Rumored to Play Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts
Harrison Ford has reportedly joined the star-studded cast of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. Hurt — who played the mustached Army general in 2008's The Incredible Hulk before returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Secretary Ross in such films as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and Black Widow — died in March at age 71. Following a September report that Ford was Marvel's top choice to play a recast Ross in Thunderbolts, /Film has confirmed the Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Lucy Liu joins Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Amazon Christmas movie
Lucy Liu has joined the cast of Red One, Prime Video's upcoming Christmas movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. Kiernan Shipka, who's best known for her roles in Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is also set to feature. For now, the holiday flick's plot remains under wraps...
Collider
‘Black Adam’ First Reactions Call Dwayne Johnson Antihero Movie a "Brutal," "Adrenaline Fueled" "Game Changer"
The first reactions for Black Adam are in, as journalists share their thoughts after watching Dwayne Johnson’s highly-anticipated DC movie. Starring Johnson as the titular antihero, the movie tells the origin story of Teth-Adam, a man born into slavery who acquires powers equivalent to those of Shazam. Black Adam...
murphysmultiverse.com
Hiram Garcia Teases the Ambitious Plans for Superman and Black Adam
After keeping it secret for quite some time, Dwayne Johnson slowly let the cat out of the bag over the past couple of weeks during the lead-up to the premiere of Black Adam: Henry Cavill is back as Superman. With the Man of Steel’s return to the DC Universe coinciding with the arrival of superpowered anti-hero Black Adam, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the two might run into one another down the road. According to producer Hiram Garcia, when the two do meet, it won’t be only for a brief chat.
Dwayne Johnson is wrong: a Marvel/DC crossover would be disastrous
Could a DC/Marvel crossover ever happen on the big screen? Dwayne Johnson, currently out and about promoting the forthcoming Black Adam, seems to think so: “Well, I’m always optimistic. I’d like to think that we would see that. My philosophy is anything can get done. Let’s start with the end goal. And if the end goal is to have some sort of crossover that can be compelling, smart, cool for the fans, let’s get a temperature gauge if they’d like to see something like that,” Johnson told Variety this week.
Popculture
'House Party' Trailer Reveals LeBron James' Lavish Home Life in Remake
The new film House Party will be in theatres soon, and fans just got a taste of what to expect. On Friday, Warner Bros. Pictures released a trailer of the film which has a LeBron James fell to it. The trailer shows the two main characters in James' empty mansion, and they encounter a hologram version of the Los Angeles Lakers star who makes jokes about his announcement to play for the Miami Heat and his hairline.
