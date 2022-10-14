Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
“The World Needs To Pay Attention”: Photographer Misan Harriman Shares A Powerful Photo Series Documenting The Impact Of East Africa’s Hunger Crisis On Its Children
I travelled to the Somaliland region of Somalia with Save the Children to use my lens and my voice to bring attention to the devastating impact that years of drought is having on people across East Africa. I have seen some media reports on drought and hunger in Somalia, but not enough when you consider the country is experiencing its worst drought for 40 years.
'Where is humanity?' ask the helpless doctors of Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region
Civil war has blockaded the country's northern region and decimated a hospital system that serves nearly 7 million people. Without basic supplies, power and medicine, thousands are needlessly dying.
The U.S. will start screening passengers from Uganda for Ebola as the African country deals with an outbreak
WASHINGTON — The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday. There have been no Ebola cases from the outbreak reported outside Uganda, and...
US News and World Report
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
US News and World Report
Even Without Symptoms, COVID Infection Raises Risks for Trauma Patients
Even Without Symptoms, COVID Infection Raises Risks for Trauma Patients. MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Having COVID-19 could cause further trouble for patients being treated for physical trauma — even if they have no symptoms of the virus. Researchers studying cases of trauma patients who tested positive...
MedicalXpress
Mozambique had no data about snakebites. Our new study filled the gap and the results are scary
Every year between 20,000 and 32,000 people in sub-Saharan Africa die after being bitten by snakes. That's more than five times the number of deaths caused by hippos, crocodiles, elephants, lions and buffalo combined. At least, that's what the available data suggests. But, the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledges, that...
US News and World Report
Counting Steps? Here's How Many You Need to Boost Health
MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Taking that often-cited 10,000 steps a day — or even slightly fewer — may indeed be enough to improve your health, a new study suggests. Researchers found that among 6,000 middle-aged and older adults, those who got at least 8,000 to...
US News and World Report
Pregnancy May Have Women Cutting Back on Smoking Before They Know They've Conceived
Pregnancy May Have Women Cutting Back on Smoking Before They Know They've Conceived. MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnancy can be a big motivator for women to stop smoking. Now a new study suggests that at least some pregnant smokers start cutting back even before they know they've conceived.
mailplus.co.uk
Britain is STILL a big player on the world stage
AS ONE of the most influential figures in world finance, the morning routine for David Malpass, 66, is reassuringly normal. He’s up at 6am when he is at home in one of Washington’s most swanky neighbourhoods, then breakfast with the family before walking with his 14-year-old son, who goes to a special needs school, to the bus pick-up point.
US News and World Report
Cholera Outbreaks Surging Worldwide, Fatality Rates Rising - WHO
GENEVA (Reuters) - Cholera cases have surged this year, especially in places of poverty and conflict, with outbreaks reported in 26 countries and fatality rates rising sharply, a World Health Organization official said on Friday. In a typical year, fewer than 20 countries report outbreaks of the disease which is...
California's tomato farmers are getting squeezed by water crisis as growing costs continues to rise
Fewer tomatoes were grown this year as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers who saw their margins sliced and diced. While the cost of growing tomatoes rises, it's ultimately hitting consumers in the wallet, too.
Uganda locks down two districts amid Ebola outbreak: President orders night curfew, bans personal travel and shuts markets, bars and churches as fears grow over spread of killer virus
Two districts in Uganda have entered an immediate 21-day lockdown which will include a nightly curfew, travel bans and the closure of places of worship in a bid to stem the spread of a new wave of Ebola. President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday he would impose an overnight curfew...
CNBC
WHO calls for more international aide to prevent Ebola from spreading beyond Uganda
Health authorities in Uganda have identified 74 confirmed and probable cases of Ebola across five districts, according to the WHO. At least 39 people have died from the disease and 14 others have recovered. The WHO said Uganda needs more support from the international community to contain the outbreak. The...
What is Ebola and what are the symptoms as Uganda hit by deadly new outbreak
Four health workers are among 10 people who have died after an Ebola outbreak in Uganda, prompting huge concern from health authorities.The country’s health ministry confirmed at the end of September that a 24-year-old man from the central Mubende district showed symptoms of the disease and later died.There have so far been 44 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since the first case was diagnosed.The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the latest outbreak was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, for which there is no current vaccine available.No Ebola cases from the outbreak have yet been reported outside Uganda. However the...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Uganda Ebola: Mubende and Kassanda districts under lockdown, Taking steps to curb the spread
On Saturday, Uganda President Museveni imposed a 21-day lockdown on the central Uganda districts of Mubende and Kassanda to contain the Ebola outbreak, which to date has infected 58 and killed 19. “Movements into and out of Mubende and Kassanda is prohibited,” Museveni said. “There will be curfew in...
Phys.org
Nigeria floods toll has passed 600: government
More than 600 people are now known to have perished in the worst floods in a decade in Nigeria, according to a new toll released Sunday. The disaster had also forced more than 1.3 million from their homes, said a statement by Nigeria's ministry of humanitarian affairs, released on Twitter.
Freethink
As Ebola reaches Ugandan capital, vaccines race to catch up
Since rearing its head in Uganda in late September 2022, the Ebola Sudan virus has caused 54 confirmed cases and 19 deaths, the country’s health ministry says. On October 12, health minister Jane Ruth Aceng confirmed the discovery of a case in the capital of Kampala, a metropolis of millions, Reuters reported.
mailplus.co.uk
Fears of influence on our universities
DOZENS of Chinese nationals are working at UK universities on sensitive projects that could aid Beijing’s plans for military domination, a report warns today. The Civitas think-tank claims to have identified more than 60 individuals from top Chinese defence firms or universities linked to the People’s Liberation Army who have carried out research on campuses here in the past 18 months.
Uganda has locked down two districts in bid to stem the spread of Ebola
KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandan authorities on Saturday imposed a travel lockdown on two Ebola-hit districts as part of efforts to stop the spread of the contagious disease. The measures announced by President Yoweri Museveni mean residents of the central Ugandan districts of Mubende and Kassanda can't travel into or out of those areas by private or public means. Cargo vehicles and others transiting from Kampala, the capital, to southwestern Uganda are still allowed to operate, he said.
US News and World Report
New Omicron Subvariants Spread Amid Concerns of Next Coronavirus Wave
A pair of omicron subvariants that are descendants of BA.5 are making inroads in the U.S. variant scene, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 were responsible for more than 11% of COVID-19 infections this week, according to CDC’s weekly variant proportions update posted on Friday. The pair was responsible for less than 1% of infections a month ago.
Comments / 0