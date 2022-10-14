ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Medicare Advantage plans — what you need to know before signing up in open enrollment [Miami Herald]

By Miami Herald (FL)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Medicare does not pay for everything — here's how to fill in the gaps [Miami Herald]

Medicare, the federal health insurance program that benefits more than 4.8 million people in. , helps pay for a variety of medical costs. But there are many expenses -- like co-insurance, co-payments and deductibles -- that basic Medicare (called Original Medicare) does not cover. Co-insurance is the percentage of costs a patient pays after meeting the deductible, while co-payments are a charge for each time a patient uses a service, typically visiting a doctor. The deductible is a portion each patient pays before health insurance kicks in.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Health insurance network ‘adequacy’ for all?

New Jersey late last year adopted new health insurance “network adequacy” requirements to ensure low-income families had easy access to appropriate pediatric care, even if it was across state lines. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro...
HEALTH
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Child Tax Credit enrollment deadline is November 15

The deadline for Floridians to apply for the Advanced Child Tax Credit is Tuesday, November 15. Part of the American Rescue Plan, the benefit is situated to help individuals raising children. As the deadline looms, Miami-Dade County is working across departments to spread the word to all eligible members of the community and assist families with enrollment.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Shopping for 2023 Medicare plans? Start here

Akron Beacon Journal (OH) It's that time of year for older adults looking to find a Medicare managed care or prescription drug plan for 2023. Open enrollment starts Saturday for the Medicare Advantage managed care plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The optional plans are available for everyone covered by Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 or older and some younger disabled Americans.
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Seniors urged to review Medicare coverage plans Changes can be made during open enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7 Nebraska seniors can review Medicare coverage during open enrollment

Older Americans now can join, switch or drop a Medicare plan or change Medicare Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans for the coming year. Because plans change each year, people should review what they have during this period, said. Mike Carsey. , a volunteer and board president for...
NEBRASKA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Big contrast between Crist and DeSantis on cost-of-living issues

Gainesville Sun, The (FL) — Charlie Crist's one term as governor of Florida was defined by many of the same affordability problems that Gov. Property insurance premiums spiked after eight hurricanes hit the state from 2004 to 2005. The housing market initially was booming during Crist's governorship from 2007 to 2011, driving up the cost of homes and property taxes. Electric utilities were moving to raise rates.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Josh Stein: Fight the opioid epidemic, expand Medicaid

Josh Stein : Fight the opioid epidemic, expand Medicaid. The opioid epidemic has left a trail of death and destruction in its wake all across. , and too many families have experienced tragic loss. Since I was sworn into my first term as your Attorney General in 2017, I have made confronting this epidemic my top priority. We have made important progress, including.
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

A guide to navigating your insurance

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) George Bokios faced a quandary in the first week after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. Grateful for the safety of his family, and understanding of the first responders whose rightful focus was assisting survivors, the. Sanibel Island. property owner nonetheless was anxious to see what Ian...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

New Jersey taxpayers face health premium hikes for public employees

Burlington County Times (Willingboro, NJ) New Jersey's taxpayers face increases at every level. They not only will pay more next year to provide health coverage for state employees, but also for county and local government workers, public college staffs and public-school teachers. As health insurance sign-up season begins, everyone is...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Wolf Administration Proposes Profit-Sharing Agreement with Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations, Ensuring Taxpayer Dollars Benefit Vulnerable Pennsylvanians

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania is proposing to enter a new profit-sharing agreement with its Medical Assistance physical health (PH) managed care organizations (MCOs). Under the proposed agreement, PH-MCOs will be limited to 3% profits annually with the requirement to invest additional profits in approved projects and initiatives that directly benefit the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians. The agreement would take effect for the 2023 contract year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

After latest natural disaster, build back different

Examiner, The (Independence - Blues Springs, MO) Florida's home-insurance business was in trouble even before Hurricane Ian tore across the state last month. Big insurers were taking their business elsewhere, smaller ones were going broke, costs due to litigation and fraud had soared, and so had premiums. The private market was pulling back as the risk of weather-related damage mounted, leaving homeowners to buy protection from the state-backed.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy