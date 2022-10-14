Medicare Advantage plans — what you need to know before signing up in open enrollment [Miami Herald]

Read full article on original website
Medicare Advantage plans telling rehab patients to go home early
Press-Telegram (Long Beach, CA) After 11 days spent recuperating from a fall in a skilled nursing facility in St. Paul, Minnesota, Paula Christopherson, 97, was told by her insurer that she should return home. But instead of being relieved, Christopherson and her daughter were worried because her medical team said...
Medicare does not pay for everything — here's how to fill in the gaps [Miami Herald]
Medicare, the federal health insurance program that benefits more than 4.8 million people in. , helps pay for a variety of medical costs. But there are many expenses -- like co-insurance, co-payments and deductibles -- that basic Medicare (called Original Medicare) does not cover. Co-insurance is the percentage of costs a patient pays after meeting the deductible, while co-payments are a charge for each time a patient uses a service, typically visiting a doctor. The deductible is a portion each patient pays before health insurance kicks in.
Health insurance network ‘adequacy’ for all?
New Jersey late last year adopted new health insurance “network adequacy” requirements to ensure low-income families had easy access to appropriate pediatric care, even if it was across state lines. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro...
Child Tax Credit enrollment deadline is November 15
The deadline for Floridians to apply for the Advanced Child Tax Credit is Tuesday, November 15. Part of the American Rescue Plan, the benefit is situated to help individuals raising children. As the deadline looms, Miami-Dade County is working across departments to spread the word to all eligible members of the community and assist families with enrollment.
Shopping for 2023 Medicare plans? Start here
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) It's that time of year for older adults looking to find a Medicare managed care or prescription drug plan for 2023. Open enrollment starts Saturday for the Medicare Advantage managed care plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The optional plans are available for everyone covered by Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 or older and some younger disabled Americans.
Seniors urged to review Medicare coverage plans Changes can be made during open enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7 Nebraska seniors can review Medicare coverage during open enrollment
Older Americans now can join, switch or drop a Medicare plan or change Medicare Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans for the coming year. Because plans change each year, people should review what they have during this period, said. Mike Carsey. , a volunteer and board president for...
Big contrast between Crist and DeSantis on cost-of-living issues
Gainesville Sun, The (FL) — Charlie Crist's one term as governor of Florida was defined by many of the same affordability problems that Gov. Property insurance premiums spiked after eight hurricanes hit the state from 2004 to 2005. The housing market initially was booming during Crist's governorship from 2007 to 2011, driving up the cost of homes and property taxes. Electric utilities were moving to raise rates.
Rep. Axne Leads Push to Expand Health Care Plans for Small Businesses
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) wrote to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Agency. (CMS) inquiring about the agency's future efforts to improve health insurance options for small businesses, including its efforts to revitalize the Small Business Health Options Program, or SHOP. SHOP, established by...
Rick Scott says property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”. Rick Scott again isn’t providing Ron DeSantis much rhetorical cover when it comes to Florida’s property insurance problems. During an interview that aired Sunday, Scott said that rates had “skyrocketed” in the last four years, a time roughly...
Josh Stein: Fight the opioid epidemic, expand Medicaid
Josh Stein : Fight the opioid epidemic, expand Medicaid. The opioid epidemic has left a trail of death and destruction in its wake all across. , and too many families have experienced tragic loss. Since I was sworn into my first term as your Attorney General in 2017, I have made confronting this epidemic my top priority. We have made important progress, including.
A guide to navigating your insurance
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) George Bokios faced a quandary in the first week after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. Grateful for the safety of his family, and understanding of the first responders whose rightful focus was assisting survivors, the. Sanibel Island. property owner nonetheless was anxious to see what Ian...
New Jersey taxpayers face health premium hikes for public employees
Burlington County Times (Willingboro, NJ) New Jersey's taxpayers face increases at every level. They not only will pay more next year to provide health coverage for state employees, but also for county and local government workers, public college staffs and public-school teachers. As health insurance sign-up season begins, everyone is...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Thanks to Ian, we're all going to pay more for insurance next year [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Hurricane Ian didn't break Florida's property insurance market. Insurers have the capacity to pay claims from the storm, which struck. last month as a Category 4 hurricane that destroyed hundreds of structures and killed more than 100 people. Losses estimated by domestic insurers have been...
Wolf Administration Proposes Profit-Sharing Agreement with Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations, Ensuring Taxpayer Dollars Benefit Vulnerable Pennsylvanians
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania is proposing to enter a new profit-sharing agreement with its Medical Assistance physical health (PH) managed care organizations (MCOs). Under the proposed agreement, PH-MCOs will be limited to 3% profits annually with the requirement to invest additional profits in approved projects and initiatives that directly benefit the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians. The agreement would take effect for the 2023 contract year.
DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward
Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
Florida Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know
The general election is Tuesday, November 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Can I Still Register to Vote in the Upcoming General Election?. No. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election was October 11, but you can still register to vote for future elections.
Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis
Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
After latest natural disaster, build back different
Examiner, The (Independence - Blues Springs, MO) Florida's home-insurance business was in trouble even before Hurricane Ian tore across the state last month. Big insurers were taking their business elsewhere, smaller ones were going broke, costs due to litigation and fraud had soared, and so had premiums. The private market was pulling back as the risk of weather-related damage mounted, leaving homeowners to buy protection from the state-backed.
Editorial l Insured losses from Hurricane Ian staggering
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) We have written here before about the dreadful state of the property insurance market in. . A proof of concept was definitely not needed, but Hurricane Ian provided it anyhow. Insured losses from Ian have been estimated at between. $28 billion. and. $47 billion.
