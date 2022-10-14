Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Grizzlies waive Killian Tillie before start of season
The Grizzlies needed to waive the player to cut the roster to 15 before the start of the regular season.
Orlando Magic Waive Three Players
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu.
Sacramento Kings finalize roster, waive Sam Merrill
KZ Okpala is no surprise after a strong preseason that saw him start 3 of 4 games. Moneke was featured heavily in the rotation in the last two preseason games, and it seemed likely that he was making the roster. It is the first time the UC Davis alum has made an NBA roster.
Delly, Okpala, Moneke make Kings' opening night roster
The Kings' opening night roster for the 2022-23 NBA season is set. On Saturday, the Kings announced who would be on the squad for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Forwards KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova made the cut...
The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player
The Clippers have both signed and waived a player today.
Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder day-to-day with injuries
The Los Angeles Lakers are listing Russell Westbrook as day-to-day moving forward with what they are for now only terming “left hamstring soreness.” The issue forced Westbrook out of the team’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, and his designation leaves it unclear if he’ll be ready in time for Tuesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors, a game Dennis Schröder may miss with his own finger injury.
Los Angeles Clippers Waive Xavier Moon, Nate Darling and Malik Fitts
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers waived Xavier Moon, Nate Darling and Malik Fitts, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.
Sacramento hosts Portland to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
Rudy Gobert wants to be "more aggressive" for Timberwolves this season
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is looking to be more aggressive on offense this season, he said Sunday. While Gobert was a many-time All-Star in Utah, he was never a force offensively - his game was more defense and rebounding. And while the Timberwolves already have a potent offensive big in Karl-Anthony Towns, it seems as though the French native wants to get more done in terms of scoring. We'll see how that goes for him as the team kicks off its season Wednesday againts Oklahoma City.
Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season
The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Season Preview Edition
Greetings kind readers and listeners. With the preseason over and the regular season starting Wednesday versus the Kings in Sacramento, the time was right to record a 2022-23 season preview edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen/subscribe to below... We start out this week by giving our thoughts...
Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
Season preview: Blazers hope to return to postseason as connected team
Head coach Chauncey Billups said his main goal is to have the most connected team in the league, but that only comes with time The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and it's one full of anticipation for the Portland Trail Blazers and their fans. Last season saw the team commit to tanking in order to get as high of a draft pick as possible. Before that, the team lost star Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury, general manager Neil Olshey was fired for creating a toxic work environment and the Blazers traded away beloved player CJ McCollum. ...
Sacramento Kings Demolish Shorthanded Lakers In Preseason Conclusion
After your Los Angeles Lakers opted to move their priciest player to the bench, they suffered the karmic consequences, falling in embarrassing fashion to the Sacramento Kings for the second time this preseason, 133-86. L.A. wrapped up its preseason with a 1-5 record. Darvin Ham experimented with his sixth starting...
Three Big Questions for the Utah Jazz for This Season
Will the former Cavs pay immediate dividends? That and more factors that will define Utah’s year.
ESPN ‘College GameDay’ to come to Eugene for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA
Once UCLA upset the Utah Utes and kept its undefeated season alive a week ago, we knew there was a chance that the game between the Ducks and Bruins would be a big one. After Oregon routed Arizona later that day, it was clear it would be a marquee matchup. RelatedDan Lanning expects a big recruiting weekend vs. UCLA Bruins One that is big enough to bring ESPN’s “College GameDay” to town. ESPN announced that the GameDay crew will head to Eugene for the top-15 matchup between No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon. This will be the 26th time the Ducks have been...
