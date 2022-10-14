Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is looking to be more aggressive on offense this season, he said Sunday. While Gobert was a many-time All-Star in Utah, he was never a force offensively - his game was more defense and rebounding. And while the Timberwolves already have a potent offensive big in Karl-Anthony Towns, it seems as though the French native wants to get more done in terms of scoring. We'll see how that goes for him as the team kicks off its season Wednesday againts Oklahoma City.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO