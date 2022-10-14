Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Trek says its new ultra-lightweight road e-bike looks and feels like a non-electric bike
Trek has just unveiled its lightest electric bike to date, the Trek Domane+ SLR. The stealthy e-bike is designed to slot right in alongside non-electric bikes without sticking out. Trek Domane+ SLR. Weighing in at a mere 11.75 kg (25.9 pounds), the Trek Domane+ SLR is the company’s lightest electric...
hypebeast.com
Rough Crafts Presents Custom Harley-Davidson "Asphalt Glider"
Taipei-based shop Rough Crafts, headed by Winston Yeh, has debuted an all-new build based on the Harley-Davidson Softail dubbed the “Asphalt Glider.” Fittingly described by Bike Exif as “Black, Menacing, and Muscular,” the one-of-one creation arrives in the brand’s definitive monochromatic black paintwork boasting a medley of textures, fitted parts, and finishes.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Ben Wallace Shreds DH, Enduro & Dirt Jump Bikes on His Local Trails
Here at We Are One, we hand lay carbon rims for a variety of mountain bike applications to best suit a true mix of riders. Ben Wallace is the type of rider that excels at multi-disciplines and together they push boundaries and truly excel. Watch as Ben hits enduro trails, DH shuttles, and the local Dirt Jumps on his Union, Strife, and Coup wheelsets.
electrek.co
Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201) in New Green Deals
Goal Zero makes some of our favorite portable power stations on the market, and now one of its more capable offerings is on sale. The Yeti 1000 Core stands out from the rest of the lineup with a versatile 983Wh battery capacity that can be leveraged at home or out and about. Now it’s down to $899, marking one of the best prices to date in the process. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Keanu Reeves’s ARCH Motorcycles Announces Production of 1s
The road from prototype to production can be a long one, whether you’re looking at a motorcycle or an SUV. In 2017, ARCH Motorcycles announced the 1s, described at the time in a CycleNews article as “the company’s first single-sided swingarm motorcycle.” But in the years since then, the 1s has remained in development even as the KRGT-1 — named for one of the company’s founders, Keanu Reeves — began making its way onto roads across the country.
Bikerumor
Updated: Prototype Intend Brakes spotted on Huhn Jersey Giant 36er MTB
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Update: The original version of this article suggested the Intend brakes use Bionol, an oil developed by Trickstuff. We were erroneously informed of that, and Cornelius has been in touch to confirm his brakes do not use Bionol.
Ford Teases 2023 Transit Trail Van For "Job Site To Campsite" In US
Rumors that have circulated for months about a beefier Ford Transit in the US market are true. Taking to social media with a short teaser video, Ford has confirmed the Transit Trail will debut in November for buyers in North America. And at least part of the marketing push will be towards the campervan/motorhome segment which is still hotter than ever.
Bikerumor
2021/2022 Cyclocross Album, the final CX photo book from the lens of Balint Hamvas
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Another cross race season is underway again, but it’s still worth looking back at the 2021/2022 season with the annual Cyclocross Album of race photographer Balint Hamvas. After more than a decade of shooting pro cyclocross through the mud, sand & snow, Hamvas made the call earlier this year to step away from CX. So this is his last coffee table book wrap-up, highlighting both the best of his last season and a look back at some of the most memorable moments of the past 12 years…
MotorTrend Magazine
#Vanlife Confirmed: The 2023 Ford Transit Trail Is Coming to America
It's official. There is going to be a 2023 Ford Transit Trail van for the United States market. In a tweet, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis said, "From job site to campsite. Ford #TransitTrail coming soon!" Embedded in the tweet was a teaser video (also found on Ford Pro's YouTube page) that said, "On the road of van life, a few simple lessons can lead to many big adventures. Get ready for the new 2023 Ford Transit Trail. Coming Soon." The teaser video shows the Transit Trail van's side profile, a side step, and the front grille, highlighted by three amber-colored clearance lights.
Comments / 0