Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power bosses reveal scrapped Star Trek 4 plot
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's showrunners have shared their scrapped plans for Star Trek 4 — and it sounds like it would've been an emotional ride. JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who oversee the Lord of the Rings prequel series, were previously on board to write a fourth film in the Star Trek franchise. That movie, first announced in 2016, would have marked Chris Hemsworth's return to the Trek universe as George, the father of Chris Pine's James T Kirk.
digitalspy.com
The Crown season 5 releases new character posters ahead of trailer launch
We're less than a month away from The Crown season 5 and Netflix has just treated fans to brand new character posters. The royal drama created by Peter Morgan will return for another instalment, introducing the older versions of some key players. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) takes over from...
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power star learned they were playing iconic Lord of the Rings villain after filming began
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power spoilers follow. With the revelation that Halbrand is in fact the Dark Lord, Sauron, actor Charlie Vickers has said he didn’t initially realise he was playing the iconic villain. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Vickers revealed that he wasn’t told he was...
digitalspy.com
Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"
Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale hints at Aaron Dingle's exit in 50th anniversary episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has set up Aaron Dingle's upcoming departure from the village. The popular character returned this month to make amends with his sister Liv, announcing to his loved ones that he was back for good. Despite this, viewers know that Aaron's comeback is only temporary. Actor Danny...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale (Sam) - (Contains spoiler)
I have just watched tonight's episode - So that's Harriet killed off, and the ending was shocking with Sam found himself trapped on some machinery, but could Sam really be killed off? I doubt it, I think he will survive, I doubt Emmerdale bosses will kill him off, unless James Hooton has decided to leave the show?
digitalspy.com
Why The Watcher's finale had to end the way that it did
The Watcher on Netflix spoilers follow – including its ending. Ryan Murphy has knocked himself off the top spot on Netflix with his new release The Watcher, and viewers have been desperate to find out about the true story and the real family on which it is based. But...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks return for Hunter McQueen as Theo Graham reprises role
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Theo Graham is making a surprise return to the show, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The actor is reprising his role as Hunter McQueen after four years away from the Channel 4 soap. Related: Hollyoaks' Misbah finds out Imran's big secret. Theo is celebrating his...
digitalspy.com
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!
I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
digitalspy.com
Doom Patrol casts Heroes star as DC villain
Sendhil Ramamurthy has joined DC's Doom Patrol as a villain in the upcoming season. The actor, best known for playing the role of genetics professor Mohinder Suresh on Heroes, will recur as Mr. 104. A biochemist who has the ability to transform his body into any element of his choosing,...
19 Creepy Marvel Characters Deserving Of A Halloween Special
These freaky fan favorites deserve a scary showcase of their own in the MCU.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's anniversary death horror and 8 more big soap moments for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every week Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: A storm is brewing on Kim and Will's wedding day. (Sunday at 7pm on ITV) Emmerdale...
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice's H says programme is the "most dangerous show on television"
Dancing on Ice star Ian 'H' Watkins has described the show as the "most dangerous on television". H, who is a member of pop group Steps, competed on the show in 2020, forming the first same-sex partnership on the show’s history after being paired with Matt Evers. The singer,...
digitalspy.com
Percy Jackson series adds The Flash and Shameless stars to cast
Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has added some new members to the cast, including stars from The Flash and Shameless US. As reported by Variety, wrestler and Arrowverse star Adam Copeland will play the God of War, Ares, in a recurring role. The synopsis describes his character as "handsome...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Maisie Smith explains how Celebrity SAS helped romance with Strictly co-star
EastEnders star Maisie Smith has explained how Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins helped her romance with Strictly Come Dancing co-star Max George. Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly contestant said that she fully opened up to her boyfriend, The Wanted singer Max, during her time on the gruelling reality show which brought them closer together.
digitalspy.com
The House Across the Street - Channel 5 - 9pm Monday 17/10/22
Drama starring Shirley Henderson and Craig Parkinson. Claudia a lonely single mother becomes embroiled in the case of a missing child. She forges a relationship with George, an English teacher at her school and finds herself in the midst of a deepening mystery. Episode 2 tomorrow. Drama starring Shirley Henderson...
digitalspy.com
The Watcher's Mia Farrow hopes real-life family don't see the series
The Watcher star Mia Farrow has said that she hopes the real-life family that the Netflix crime show is inspired by doesn't actually watch the series. Ryan Murphy's series stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as a married couple who move into their dream home but soon become plagued by a stalker who sends them threatening letters signed by "the Watcher."
digitalspy.com
Not happy with Call backs format
Too much like X-Factor - guest mentors/judges. Much prefer previous battle rounds and then knock outs.
Comments / 0