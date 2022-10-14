‘That’s from a religion I created 10 years ago,” says Tat Vision, pointing to the corner of his studio where a giant papier-mache spider lies draped over a cross. “It will catch on one day,” he adds casually, as I negotiate my way through all the other oddities cluttering every surface of this workspace in central Birmingham, from Freddie Mercury masks to wobbly towers of VHS tapes and retro board games.

