What Really Happened to Julie Andrews’ Voice And How She’s Coping With It Now
Everyone knows Julie Andrews from the musical films The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins. They’re classic household films that fill the ears of everyone who listens and sings along. Most memorable, of course, is Julie Andrews’ iconic four-octave voice. However, in 1997 Andrews endured some throat damage...
‘I enjoyed the hate’: Tat Vision on his Four Lads in Jeans statue – and his cabaret show
‘That’s from a religion I created 10 years ago,” says Tat Vision, pointing to the corner of his studio where a giant papier-mache spider lies draped over a cross. “It will catch on one day,” he adds casually, as I negotiate my way through all the other oddities cluttering every surface of this workspace in central Birmingham, from Freddie Mercury masks to wobbly towers of VHS tapes and retro board games.
