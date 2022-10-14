Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Let God Be Your Shinning Light
Walking with God can be like driving our car at night. Our headlights might not let us see everything that lies before us but they shine on enough to let us keep moving forward safely.
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some "na na" took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
WAPT
Black Child Book Fair Tour stops in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Authors from across the country visited the metro Saturday for the Black Child Book Fair Tour. One of the organizers, Darryl Harvey, is also an author on the tour. He said in a city like Jackson where 80% of the population is Black, representation for children is very important.
Maxwell talks “The Night Tour” stop in Mississippi this Saturday
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Soul singer and songwriter Maxwell is performing at the Brandon Amphitheater this Saturday. He sat down with WJTV 12 News to talk about “The Night Tour”, Pretty Wings, and more! Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com
Octoberfest returns to Jayne Avenue Park
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jayne Avenue Neighborhood Association’s Octoberfest makes its first return since the pandemic. Families came out to celebrate Octoberfest at Jayne Avenue Park. There was live music, space jumps for kids, fellowship and food like German sausages. The block party started 24 years ago in an effort to build trust and […]
Mississippi salvage store strikes chord on social media with pre-Halloween coffin sale
Are you missing that last detail to complete your front-yard Halloween display? Salvage World in Hattiesburg has you covered with its recent sale of “GENUINE” coffins. The Mississippi store specializing in the sale of closeout and salvaged furniture and merchandise struck a chord recently with its recent social media post promoting a current sale of coffins.
mageenews.com
Riley Grace Hosey Chosen SCA Homecoming Queen
Riley Grace Hosey, daughter of Dane and Rodney Hosey, was named SCA Homecoming Queen Friday night, October 14, 2022.
Mustard Seed to open Ridgeland location in 2023
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mustard Seed will open a new location in Ridgeland. The Northside Sun reported the building will serve as a gift shop, which will help raise funds for the Mustard Seed’s programming. The gift shop will be located in the currently M7 Coffeehouse in downtown Ridgeland. The store will be open […]
BET
Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph Helps Jackson State Rise Further By Helping Raise $300,000 in Scholarship Money
When she won an Emmy Award in September for her role on “Abbot Elementary,” Sheryl Lee Ralph’s acceptance speech was as much of a showstopper as her weekly performances on the show. With an operatic voice, she declared “I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs!”
Child accidentally run over in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments. She was taken […]
WAPT
'My little brother couldn't even make it to 25;' man shot to death on Alamo Street
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a man shot and killed last week is mourning his death. "That’s my little brother," said Christian Hunter. "My little brother couldn't even make it to 25. I just saw that last year. I'm just now seeing 26." Jackson police officials said...
Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
WLBT
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon businessman has been arrested after allegedly raping a teen girl. Gino Giammarco, 48, is the owner of TAT Irrigation and Drainage and is a professional bodybuilder with the International Federation of Bodybuilders. According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Giammarco was taken into custody...
Jacksonians take advantage of Roll-off Dumpster Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another Roll-off Dumpster Day at the Metro Center Mall. The dumpster days happen on the second Saturday of each month. It’s a way for Jacksonians to declutter their homes. Items like TV screens, electronics, furniture, limbs, wood and more can be tossed. The days also help […]
Canton man gets 14 years for Jackson armed carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a 2019 Jackson armed carjacking. Court documents state that Cordelro DeSean Shoulders, 30, and another man pulled up to another car with three women inside at a Jackson gas station on April 28, 2019. They agreed to meet at a […]
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Person dies in Richland house fire
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – One person died in a house fire in Richland on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Richland Police Department said the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Thomas Street. They said one person died in the fire.
WAPT
Man found dead in bed of his truck shot multiple times, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a man was found dead in the bed of his truck marking the city's 108th homicide for the year. Police say the body of Thelvin Carr, 62, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Newton and J.R. Lynch streets. Neighbors...
mageenews.com
School Answers to Threat at Ball Game
On Friday, Oct. 14, during the Magee High School vs. Raleigh High School football game, a claim was made by a spectator who alleged to have overheard talk of a potential shooting threat.
WLBT
Supervisors learn the county is losing deputies at an alarming rate and discuss the possible loss of Merit Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public safety could be in jeopardy because of officers fleeing their jobs for higher pay, according to the Hinds County Sheriff. He shared his concerns with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. The Board is also learning of another potential loss for the county, Merit Health.
