Simpson County, MS

mageenews.com

Let God Be Your Shinning Light

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Walking with God can be like driving our car at night. Our headlights might not let us see everything that lies before us but they shine on enough to let us keep moving forward safely.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
WAPT

Black Child Book Fair Tour stops in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Authors from across the country visited the metro Saturday for the Black Child Book Fair Tour. One of the organizers, Darryl Harvey, is also an author on the tour. He said in a city like Jackson where 80% of the population is Black, representation for children is very important.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Octoberfest returns to Jayne Avenue Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jayne Avenue Neighborhood Association’s Octoberfest makes its first return since the pandemic. Families came out to celebrate Octoberfest at Jayne Avenue Park. There was live music, space jumps for kids, fellowship and food like German sausages. The block party started 24 years ago in an effort to build trust and […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi salvage store strikes chord on social media with pre-Halloween coffin sale

Are you missing that last detail to complete your front-yard Halloween display? Salvage World in Hattiesburg has you covered with its recent sale of “GENUINE” coffins. The Mississippi store specializing in the sale of closeout and salvaged furniture and merchandise struck a chord recently with its recent social media post promoting a current sale of coffins.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Riley Grace Hosey Chosen SCA Homecoming Queen

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Riley Grace Hosey, daughter of Dane and Rodney Hosey, was named SCA Homecoming Queen Friday night, October 14, 2022. Members of...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mustard Seed to open Ridgeland location in 2023

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mustard Seed will open a new location in Ridgeland. The Northside Sun reported the building will serve as a gift shop, which will help raise funds for the Mustard Seed’s programming. The gift shop will be located in the currently M7 Coffeehouse in downtown Ridgeland. The store will be open […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Child accidentally run over in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments. She was taken […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon businessman has been arrested after allegedly raping a teen girl. Gino Giammarco, 48, is the owner of TAT Irrigation and Drainage and is a professional bodybuilder with the International Federation of Bodybuilders. According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Giammarco was taken into custody...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians take advantage of Roll-off Dumpster Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another Roll-off Dumpster Day at the Metro Center Mall. The dumpster days happen on the second Saturday of each month. It’s a way for Jacksonians to declutter their homes. Items like TV screens, electronics, furniture, limbs, wood and more can be tossed. The days also help […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man gets 14 years for Jackson armed carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a 2019 Jackson armed carjacking. Court documents state that Cordelro DeSean Shoulders, 30, and another man pulled up to another car with three women inside at a Jackson gas station on April 28, 2019. They agreed to meet at a […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
WJTV 12

Person dies in Richland house fire

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – One person died in a house fire in Richland on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Richland Police Department said the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Thomas Street. They said one person died in the fire.
RICHLAND, MS
WAPT

Man found dead in bed of his truck shot multiple times, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a man was found dead in the bed of his truck marking the city's 108th homicide for the year. Police say the body of Thelvin Carr, 62, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Newton and J.R. Lynch streets. Neighbors...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

School Answers to Threat at Ball Game

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On Friday, Oct. 14, during the Magee High School vs. Raleigh High School football game, a claim was made by a spectator who alleged to have overheard talk of a potential shooting threat.
MAGEE, MS

