26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
JOBS・
Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Does a Chief Nursing Informatics Officer Optimize Care for Patients, Providers and Staff?
How Does a Chief Nursing Informatics Officer Optimize Care for Patients, Providers and Staff?. October 13, 2022: UCSF Medical Center is at the forefront of digital transformation in healthcare. What tools should you have in place to make digital transformation possible? What are the foundational elements? Kay Burke, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer reveals what a nursing background can bring into this role of innovation. How can we make our many fragmented workflows more integrated or automated? What are the specific challenges that UCSF is addressing? How is UCSF thinking about technology and data in support of care?
America's wokest degree! Wharton business school offers $118,000 per year course in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
The Wharton School of Business, a wing of the University of Pennsylvania and Donald Trump's alma-mater, is now offering the wokest degree possible by allowing students to major in Diversity, Equality and Inclusion. A year's tuition in one of Wharton's master's programs will set you back a cool $118,000. The...
How to find and champion employees who are changemakers
Business has to meet the evolving needs of the workforce, demanding a new level of adaptation and agility from leaders. But change can be scary, and we often find ourselves averse to things that feel unfamiliar.
bestcolleges.com
What Courses Do You Take in a Business Management Program?
During a business management program, you'll take core and advanced classes. Business management courses emphasize analytical thinking, decision-making, and communication. You can focus your coursework by choosing a concentration. Courses blend theoretical and practical knowledge to prepare you for the workforce. Did you know that business is the most popular...
‘We need to be on the 700th Black woman starting a unicorn company’ instead of just a few, says the founder of Incredible Health
Incredible Health CEO Iman Abuzeid, and Kirsten Green, the founder at Forerunner Ventures, discussed breaking barriers for women at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.
entrepreneursbreak.com
The Top Crowdfunding Agencies And Why You Need Them
Every successful business was once an idea, but it takes a lot of hard work to turn that idea into reality. Unfortunately, people often fail to materialize their ideas due to a lack of funds. However, different crowdfunding agencies today are helping millions of people realize their dreams and start their dream ventures.
geteducated.com
Doctorate of Health Science Online – The Top Degree Programs
A doctorate of health science online degree is, first and foremost, a lucrative career choice. It allows professionals to traverse a career in postsecondary education, health service management, or medical service management. If you are pursuing a similar career, then earn a doctor of health science degree. This article eliminates the ambiguities regarding doctor of health science salary and jobs. In addition, it examines the available online programs and answers what you can do with a health science degree today.
iese.edu
FT ranks IESE’s Global Executive MBA in the world´s top 10
IESE’s Global Executive MBA has been named one of the top 10 programs in the world for the third consecutive year, according to the Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking for 2022. As the program celebrates its 20 anniversary, its appearance at no.10 in the latest ranking, once again affirms its position as one of the best programs in the world.
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
Benzinga
#WBSDubai To Feature Digital Pioneer Reeve Collins, Co-Founder Smartmedia Technologies And Tether, Co-Creator of the NFT, As Keynote Speaker On Web3
This event will be the first time the Co-Creator of the NFT speaks in the Middle East. DUBAI, Oct 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 22nd edition of the World Blockchain Summit endorsed by His Holiness Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma AL Maktoun is taking place October 17-19, 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE and features a highly anticipated keynote speech by digital pioneer Reeve Collins. He is co-founder of Smartmedia Technologies, an enterprise Web3 platform, co-founder and former CEO of Tether, the most used crypto currency in the world and where he invented the stable coin, and the Co-Creator of the non-fungible token (NFT). Collins will be speaking on NFT utility where he will breakdown Web3 and the critical role this new technology provides to all.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “7 myths we tell ourselves about AI and why they matter” – Clara Durodie, Cognitive Finance in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
If the robots really are coming, they can expect a very confused reception, says Clara Durodie, Founder & CEO of Cognitive Finance. People think they know a lot about artificial intelligence, or AI, but they don’t. Many businesses, when we first meet them, don’t have a good grasp of what it is, and wildly under or over-estimate how it can be used.
aiexpress.io
What is medical artificial intelligence (AI)?
Some of the difficult and precious domains for AI is medication. Each the alternatives and the hazards are nice in making use of the know-how to healthcare general. The worth of improved medical care is rapid, particularly for folks affected by illnesses that can’t presently be adequately handled. Synthetic intelligence (AI) might have the potential to see what people can’t and supply a stage of care that’s in any other case past our attain. And when AI algorithms work nicely, they are often shared extensively in cost-lowering methods.
Building Design & Construction
A DOE software suite is helping SmithGroup optimize its designs’ energy efficiency
Within the next five years, the AE firm SmithGroup wants to be able to incorporate the highest level of energy efficiency into every project it designs and builds. But the challenge is selecting the right energy model from literally thousands of options. “The number of buildings we need to touch,...
wonkhe.com
Campus wokery as academic rigour
Every day in the media, commentators are ranting about how decolonising and diversifying efforts around curricula in universities are somehow watering down the quality of degrees. I like to think of myself as a straight-talking pragmatist. Diversity is good, yes, but I roll my eyes at representation for the sake...
‘It’s not just what you do, but the why’: Threshold Ventures cofounder Emily Melton on the success of startups
Emily Melton, cofounder and managing partner of Threshold Ventures (center), at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit 2022 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. The economic fluctuations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflationary environments have impacted the investments and strategies of entrepreneurs over the past two years, emphasizing the need for purpose in a successful startup.
psychologytoday.com
AI Has Serious Implications for Choice Architecture
Data mining has become much easier with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). Choice architecture decisions are now being made by autonomous and semi-autonomous AI. AI-driven choice architecture has now led to what is called hypernudging, which is the continuous adaptation of AI to decision-maker choices. This has led to...
geteducated.com
Online Geography Degree Programs – A Map to Higher Education
Are you passionate about using computers and cutting-edge technology? How about creating maps, solving environmental concerns, or commenting on contemporary economic and political issues? In this case, an Online Geography Degree will be a beneficial path for you. These programs combine social and natural science research with computer systems to evaluate spatial data. Besides having many transferable skills, you’ll be in demand for commercial, legal, and financial jobs.
News-Medical.net
Working alongside robots may increase job burnout and workplace incivility
Working alongside robots may contribute to job burnout and workplace incivility, but self-affirmation techniques could help alleviate fears about being replaced by these machines, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. Researchers found that workers in the U.S. and parts of Asia feel job insecurity from robots, even...
