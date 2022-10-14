ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

WJON

Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!

Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
HASTINGS, MN
WJON

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
WJON

SCSU Homecoming This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It’s homecoming week at St. Cloud State University. This week is full of featured events on campus for students, alumni, and prospective students. The Campus Art and Distinctions tour is a self-guided walking tour with 13 stops featuring the unique art and sculpture found on campus.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

New Distillery Announced for St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new distillery is coming to St. Joseph. Obbink Distilling will be launching in 2023. It is being founded by three former Johnnies and is named after its master distiller and co-founder Greg Obbink. He has developed a proprietary process that accelerates the maturation of whiskey shortening it from years to a matter of days. This process will allow Obbink customers a wide variety of specialty whiskeys.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
WJON

Local Event Highlights Importance of Afterschool Programs

ST. CLOUD -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is highlighting the importance of after school programs. The Lights On Afterschool event is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all students have access to quality, affordable afterschool programs. The Southside Boys and Girls...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Music Of Meat Loaf Concert at Holy Angels this Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The music of Meat Loaf will be featured at a benefit concert in St. Cloud this weekend. The 5th Avenue Revue Band featuring Grant Haake and Janelle Kendall are reviving their Bat Out of Hell show this Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. both nights.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Winter Survival Kits – Things True Minnesotans Know To Pack

THE IMPORTANCE OF A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety states that every year, hundreds of unprepared Minnesotans are killed because of exposure to the elements of winter in Minnesota. If your kids insist on leaving the house without a winter jacket because it's not cool for school, you may want to sit down with them and explain the dangers of exposure to some of our winter weather conditions and make sure that you have a winter survival kit somewhere accessible in their vehicle.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Joseph Dollar General Destroyed in Fire

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph has been destroyed in a fire. St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says his department was called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
WJON

Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”

'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator (video)

When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120 foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph

The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century

The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Take Back the Night Rally Tonight

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - The Central Minnesota “Take Back the Night” event is tonight. The event to honor survivors of sexual and domestic abuse will meet on the College of St. Benedict Campus Thursday afternoon at 5:30. Signs will be posted directing attendees where to park. The...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
WJON

St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

