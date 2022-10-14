ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Daily Mail

Asteroid that hit Earth and wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago was not alone: MOON was bombarded by space rocks at exactly the same time, lunar glass reveals

Asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago coincided with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth — including the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. That is the discovery of a new study which also found that major impact events on our planet did not happen in isolation, but rather were accompanied by a series of smaller impacts.
Thrillist

The Northern Lights May Be Visible Over North America This Weekend

The northern lights are a nice way to kick off the spookiest month of the year, and there's a chance that you might be able to catch a glimpse of them right as the month opens. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued an...
natureworldnews.com

NASA's Lucy Spacecraft To Pass and Swing by Earth's Atmosphere

NASA's Lucy spacecraft will be close to Earth and set to skim the said planet's atmosphere on October 16 (7:04 a.m EDT). According to the report, swinging past Earth, Lucy would finally gain orbital energy to travel to the population of primitive asteroids. According to the NASA Solar System Exploration...
Gizmodo

Close Flyby of Lucy Spacecraft This Weekend Has NASA on Collision Alert

It’s been a year since NASA launched its Lucy spacecraft on a mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids. On Sunday, Lucy will wave hello to Earth for the first time during a brief, but potentially dangerous, rendezvous. In the unlikely event of a collision, the mission team has prepared maneuvers to protect the spacecraft from satellites and space junk.
People

Everything to Know About the Draconid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch

The Draconids mark the first of two meteor showers this month and will coincide with October's Harvest Moon Make sure your wishes are aligned because more shooting stars are upon us! Get ready to point your eyes to the sky because the annual Draconids are expected to peak in just a few days, marking the first of two meteor showers within the month of October. Fortunately for space fans, there will be several opportunities to catch a glimpse of some sort of celestial spectacle during spooky season. Unfortunately for...
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Finally Figured Out the Mystery Fireball over Alberta, Canada

A mystery fireball that made impact in Alberta, Canada, in February 2022 was either thought to be a meteoroid, that could be any debris from a comet or asteroid. Currently, scientists have found that the meteor that night was a space rock instead of an icy comet. 2021 Alberta Fireball.
WATE

6 Storm Team Starwatch: Orionid meteor shower peaks this week

Welcome to the 149th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky. Tonight Mars will be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East at around 10 or 11 p.m. EDT to see this planet (Sky & Telescope). The Last Quarter Moon takes place Monday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Around midnight the Moon will rise and be visible near the bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). Above the Moon, Pollux and Castor will be another bright star Capella (Sky & Telescope).
KTAR News

Here’s how to be prepared for the next meteor shower

Meteor showers come and go, but some are better than others and the next decent shower is the annual Orionid meteor shower which will begin lighting up the skies in a week or so. For those of you that do not know about these celestial wonders, I can describe them...
