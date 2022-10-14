The Draconids mark the first of two meteor showers this month and will coincide with October's Harvest Moon Make sure your wishes are aligned because more shooting stars are upon us! Get ready to point your eyes to the sky because the annual Draconids are expected to peak in just a few days, marking the first of two meteor showers within the month of October. Fortunately for space fans, there will be several opportunities to catch a glimpse of some sort of celestial spectacle during spooky season. Unfortunately for...

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO