Read full article on original website
Related
Huge geomagnetic storms are expected to reach Earth tomorrow
The night sky in New York could light up with auroras during G2-class storms.
Asteroid that hit Earth and wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago was not alone: MOON was bombarded by space rocks at exactly the same time, lunar glass reveals
Asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago coincided with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth — including the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. That is the discovery of a new study which also found that major impact events on our planet did not happen in isolation, but rather were accompanied by a series of smaller impacts.
Asteroid smacked by NASA spacecraft now has a debris trail more than 6,000 miles long
The debris trail of an asteroid hit by a NASA spacecraft is a comet-like tail consisting of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.
The Weather Channel
Watch the Sky: Hunter’s Moon, Meteor Showers, Solar Eclipse and Other Exciting Celestial Events Lined-Up in October 2022
Tides are a-changing, and some parts of India have already started cocooning into a brand new season. As skies begin to clear with the monsoon’s retreat, the opportunity and quality of sky-gazing through a cloudless lens will continue to grow spectacularly as the month progresses. Many keen stargazers know...
Scientists find strange shapes at the boundary to interstellar space
Strange ripples and oblique-angled structures have been discovered at the border of our solar system, and the large expanse of interstellar space that begins beyond it, explains a new study. Scientists have picked up data that "are intriguing and potentially controversial," per VICE, after observing results showing that the heliosphere's...
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Telescope Images Reveal Stunning Aftermath of NASA’s DART Asteroid Crash
NASA‘s Double Asteroid Redirect Test–the DART probe–successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26. The collision knocked the asteroid off course, and NASA technicians were waiting to see if the impact shortened the asteroid’s orbit. Now, new images show the aftermath of DART’s impact in the night sky.
Thrillist
The Northern Lights May Be Visible Over North America This Weekend
The northern lights are a nice way to kick off the spookiest month of the year, and there's a chance that you might be able to catch a glimpse of them right as the month opens. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued an...
Digital Trends
30,000 near-Earth asteroids have been discovered — and the search is on for more
With NASA’s DART mission recently succeeding in deflecting an asteroid from its course, you might think our planet is sorted when it comes to defense against incoming asteroids. But there are a whole lot of asteroids out there, and looking for potentially dangerous asteroids is an ongoing job. According...
natureworldnews.com
NASA's Lucy Spacecraft To Pass and Swing by Earth's Atmosphere
NASA's Lucy spacecraft will be close to Earth and set to skim the said planet's atmosphere on October 16 (7:04 a.m EDT). According to the report, swinging past Earth, Lucy would finally gain orbital energy to travel to the population of primitive asteroids. According to the NASA Solar System Exploration...
Gizmodo
Close Flyby of Lucy Spacecraft This Weekend Has NASA on Collision Alert
It’s been a year since NASA launched its Lucy spacecraft on a mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids. On Sunday, Lucy will wave hello to Earth for the first time during a brief, but potentially dangerous, rendezvous. In the unlikely event of a collision, the mission team has prepared maneuvers to protect the spacecraft from satellites and space junk.
NASA: DART mission altered asteroid's orbit by 32 minutes
In brief: It's been two weeks since NASA slammed a 1,260-pound spacecraft into a 530-foot-wide asteroid called Dimorphos at 14,000 mph in an effort to alter its orbit. We now know the results of the planetary defense demonstration. Data analyzed by the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) team over the...
Everything to Know About the Draconid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
The Draconids mark the first of two meteor showers this month and will coincide with October's Harvest Moon Make sure your wishes are aligned because more shooting stars are upon us! Get ready to point your eyes to the sky because the annual Draconids are expected to peak in just a few days, marking the first of two meteor showers within the month of October. Fortunately for space fans, there will be several opportunities to catch a glimpse of some sort of celestial spectacle during spooky season. Unfortunately for...
Astronomers discovered something strange about 'potentially hazardous' asteroid Phaethon
The asteroid Phaethon's rotational period is decreasing, which is rare for space rocks.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Finally Figured Out the Mystery Fireball over Alberta, Canada
A mystery fireball that made impact in Alberta, Canada, in February 2022 was either thought to be a meteoroid, that could be any debris from a comet or asteroid. Currently, scientists have found that the meteor that night was a space rock instead of an icy comet. 2021 Alberta Fireball.
natureworldnews.com
Mars Water Theory: Scientists Warn Astronauts Could Be Deceived by Radar Reflections of Water Ice Deposits from the Red Planet
The Mars water theory confirms the existence of water on the Red Planet today in the form of water ice deposits. A recent discovery of a Martian region in the southern Pole apparently illuminated bright watery reflections. However, a new study led by the Cornell University warned astronauts not to...
WATE
6 Storm Team Starwatch: Orionid meteor shower peaks this week
Welcome to the 149th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated weekly that lists events happening in the sky. Tonight Mars will be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East at around 10 or 11 p.m. EDT to see this planet (Sky & Telescope). The Last Quarter Moon takes place Monday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Around midnight the Moon will rise and be visible near the bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). Above the Moon, Pollux and Castor will be another bright star Capella (Sky & Telescope).
Here’s how to be prepared for the next meteor shower
Meteor showers come and go, but some are better than others and the next decent shower is the annual Orionid meteor shower which will begin lighting up the skies in a week or so. For those of you that do not know about these celestial wonders, I can describe them...
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0