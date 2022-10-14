ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in five days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in five days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.
PERSONAL FINANCE
beckerspayer.com

Bill would ban payers from selling Medicare Advantage plans under Medicare name

Two U.S. representatives have introduced a bill that would rename Medicare Advantage plans, prohibit private insurers from using "Medicare" in plan titles or advertisements and impose "significant fines for any insurer that engages in this deceptive practice." Rep. Mark Pocan, one of the bill's two sponsors, said Medicare Advantage programs...
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

Medicare Plans Draft Rule to Accelerate Medical Device Coverage

New medical devices could start undergoing review for Medicare coverage before receiving FDA marketing authorization under a proposed rule the Biden administration plans to release in the coming months. Officials from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Wednesday that the proposal would establish a pathway that medical device...
HEALTH SERVICES
GOBankingRates

Can Credit Impact Your Social Security Payments?

If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably looking forward to a life of guaranteed income from Social Security after you retire. Every year, the Social Security Administration updates the estimated benefits you will receive so that by the time you retire, you can have a pretty good idea of just how much you’ll be getting.
CREDITS & LOANS
aarp.org

AARP Statement on Social Security COLA Announcement

AARP Chief Executive Officer Jo Ann Jenkins released the following statement in response to Thursday's announcement of the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in Social Security benefits:. “Social Security is the largest source of retirement income for most Americans and provides nearly all income for one in four seniors. Today’s announcement...
BUSINESS
beckerspayer.com

Group pushes back on bill to rename Medicare Advantage plans

The Better Medicare Alliance, a national Medicare Advantage research and advocacy group, said the healthcare choices of the 29 million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries "deserve respect and support in Washington," in response to two U.S. representatives' proposal to rename the plans using that phrasing. Reps. Mark Pocan and Ro Khanna's legislation...
HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

Cigna, 7 BCBS organizations join Medicare enrollment platform

Plans from Cigna and Blue Cross Blue Shield organizations in seven states are now available on Hella Health, a digital Medicare enrollment platform. Hella Health uses technology to help Medicare beneficiaries find plans, according to an Oct. 13 news release from Hella. BCBS affiliates joining the platform include those in...
ILLINOIS STATE
beckerspayer.com

13 recent payer exec moves

Here are 13 payer executive moves Becker's has reported since Oct. 4. Retired Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Brad Wilson was appointed to the newly created advisory board for the digital therapeutics company. Kaia Health. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield named Charlene MacDonald chief government affairs officer. Most...
BUSINESS
raps.org

This Week at FDA: Former FDA commissioners push for reforms cut from user fee package

Welcome to another installment of This Week at FDA, your weekly source for updates – big and small – on FDA, drug and medical device regulation, and what we’re reading from around the web. This week, we saw two former FDA commissioners, Scott Gottlieb and Mark McClellan, call on Congress to pass several legislative reforms that were stripped out of the user fee reauthorization package last month.
HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

Humana, USAA, launch co-branded Medicare Advantage plan for veterans

Humana will launch a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan designed for veterans with military benefits provider USAA, Humana said Oct. 12. The plan will be available in eight states for 2023. Humana launched its HumanaHonor plans, designed to complement Veterans Administration benefits, in 2020. The Humana USAA Honor plan is the first to include prescription drug coverage, according to a news release.
MILITARY

