Supreme Court turns away challenge to Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers
The Supreme Court previously signaled that officials likely had the power to require vaccines at health facilities that receive federal funding.
Federal Judge Hands Florida Gov. DeSantis A Win On Taxpayer-Funded Gender Treatments
A federal judge on Wednesday handed Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory by blocking an effort to force taxpayer-funded treatments for gender dysphoria, including for children. According to Politico, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle denied a request from a cadre of transgender-rights and healthcare-provider groups that want to overturn...
ValueWalk
10M People Have Yet To Claim Federal Coronavirus Stimulus Checks – They Can Still Do So
Federal stimulus checks proved to be a lifeline for millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. A new government report, however, claims that millions of people haven’t yet claimed their federal stimulus payment. There is still some time left for such people, both taxpayers and non-filers, to claim federal...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in five days
Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in five days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.
beckerspayer.com
Bill would ban payers from selling Medicare Advantage plans under Medicare name
Two U.S. representatives have introduced a bill that would rename Medicare Advantage plans, prohibit private insurers from using "Medicare" in plan titles or advertisements and impose "significant fines for any insurer that engages in this deceptive practice." Rep. Mark Pocan, one of the bill's two sponsors, said Medicare Advantage programs...
bloomberglaw.com
Medicare Plans Draft Rule to Accelerate Medical Device Coverage
New medical devices could start undergoing review for Medicare coverage before receiving FDA marketing authorization under a proposed rule the Biden administration plans to release in the coming months. Officials from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Wednesday that the proposal would establish a pathway that medical device...
Red states lose at the U.S. Supreme Court on nursing home vaccine mandate
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and several of her Republican colleagues lost a round to the Biden administration this week. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear their challenge to an administration rule requiring that workers at nursing homes and other health care facilities receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funds get the COVID vaccine.
Can Credit Impact Your Social Security Payments?
If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably looking forward to a life of guaranteed income from Social Security after you retire. Every year, the Social Security Administration updates the estimated benefits you will receive so that by the time you retire, you can have a pretty good idea of just how much you’ll be getting.
aarp.org
AARP Statement on Social Security COLA Announcement
AARP Chief Executive Officer Jo Ann Jenkins released the following statement in response to Thursday's announcement of the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in Social Security benefits:. “Social Security is the largest source of retirement income for most Americans and provides nearly all income for one in four seniors. Today’s announcement...
3 Ways Biden Could Impact Social Security
President Joe Biden has his hands full when it comes to Social Security. As the percentage of retirees relative to current workers grows, thanks in large part to increased longevity, the Social...
beckerspayer.com
Group pushes back on bill to rename Medicare Advantage plans
The Better Medicare Alliance, a national Medicare Advantage research and advocacy group, said the healthcare choices of the 29 million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries "deserve respect and support in Washington," in response to two U.S. representatives' proposal to rename the plans using that phrasing. Reps. Mark Pocan and Ro Khanna's legislation...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna, 7 BCBS organizations join Medicare enrollment platform
Plans from Cigna and Blue Cross Blue Shield organizations in seven states are now available on Hella Health, a digital Medicare enrollment platform. Hella Health uses technology to help Medicare beneficiaries find plans, according to an Oct. 13 news release from Hella. BCBS affiliates joining the platform include those in...
beckerspayer.com
13 recent payer exec moves
Here are 13 payer executive moves Becker's has reported since Oct. 4. Retired Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Brad Wilson was appointed to the newly created advisory board for the digital therapeutics company. Kaia Health. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield named Charlene MacDonald chief government affairs officer. Most...
beckerspayer.com
SCAN Group launching nation's first LGBTQ-focused Medicare Advantage plan
SCAN Health Plan is launching the nation's first Medicare Advantage plan designed specifically for LGBTQ seniors through a partnership with Included Health, an integrated virtual care and navigation platform. The plan is set to launch in California's Los Angeles and Riverside counties, according to an Oct. 13 news release. Included...
beckerspayer.com
Q&A with Providence Health Plan's CEO on building the health plan everyone wants
Don Antonucci has been CEO of Providence Health Plan since 2021. He sat down with Becker's to discuss how he's working to get away from the buzzwords heard all too often in healthcare. As he puts it, he's walking the talk by delivering health plans members actually want — not just need, or choose.
raps.org
This Week at FDA: Former FDA commissioners push for reforms cut from user fee package
Welcome to another installment of This Week at FDA, your weekly source for updates – big and small – on FDA, drug and medical device regulation, and what we’re reading from around the web. This week, we saw two former FDA commissioners, Scott Gottlieb and Mark McClellan, call on Congress to pass several legislative reforms that were stripped out of the user fee reauthorization package last month.
beckerspayer.com
Humana, USAA, launch co-branded Medicare Advantage plan for veterans
Humana will launch a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan designed for veterans with military benefits provider USAA, Humana said Oct. 12. The plan will be available in eight states for 2023. Humana launched its HumanaHonor plans, designed to complement Veterans Administration benefits, in 2020. The Humana USAA Honor plan is the first to include prescription drug coverage, according to a news release.
The Biden administration's next challenge: Paying for discount drug mistakes
Four months after it lost a high-profile dispute at the Supreme Court, the Biden administration has yet to figure out how it will reimburse hospitals for as much as $10 billion in unlawful cuts to Medicare outpatient drug payments. Why it matters: Congress may have to step in and authorize...
The waiting game for news about the 2023 Social Security benefits increase ends this week
Update: According to the Social Security Press on Twitter and The Washington Post, it was announced on October 13, 2022, there will be an 8.7% increase in benefit checks for seniors starting next year. You'll get to keep your benefits increase because Medicare premiums are not going up.
