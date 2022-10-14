ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Pie Skillet Cake

If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
What Is Cream Of Tartar And How Do You Use It?

If you look in the back of your spice cabinet, you might find an old bottle of cream of tartar. It's that fine white powder that you may or may not have used in baking recipes before. But what exactly is it, anyway? And what purpose does it serve in your cooking? We talked to some chefs and restaurant-industry professionals to find out everything you need to know about cream of tartar.
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
'Oh my gosh it works': How to get rid of fruit flies overnight - 'the best way!'

Fruit flies are an annoyance. They make your home less hygienic and they fly around the kitchen causing bother. Thankfully, help is at hand. The Mommy Life Squad posts helpful hacks on social media and boasts 168,600 followers. The parenting hack platform has also amassed almost six million likes on...
When To Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and friends and family will be expecting a traditional spread. That includes a grand turkey, right at the center of the table. But do you know when to purchase a turkey? Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Tyler Loranger says turkeys should be available in stores beginning in early November, and the best time to buy your turkey will depend on what kind of turkey you want.
2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper

Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous

After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
McDonald's Puts a Breakfast Favorite on its Lunch, Dinner Menus

For quite some time people seem to have been adding eggs to foods not usually topped with eggs. We've seen eggs with a loose yolk added to pizzas and placed on top of hamburgers. It's a trend that works because a runny egg actually enhances a lot of foods (sorry, Guy Fieri).

