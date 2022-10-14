ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

City to push trash set-out schedule back next year

The city will push its trash set-out schedule back by several hours this coming April in an effort to limit the amount of time garbage sits out on curbs, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. The city’s Department of Sanitation currently allows residential buildings to place trash and recycling out on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

First City of Forest Day in NYC

More than 60 people gathered in Prospect Park Saturday to volunteer as part of the first City of Forest Day. “I feel good because I’m helping the park out. I like biking in here,” 10-year-old volunteer, Samuel Flexer, said. This event was one of over 50 events being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Zoning reforms part of Mayor Adams’ plan to make NYC the ‘City of Yes’

Mayor Eric Adams has proposed three sprawling amendments to the city’s zoning code that he says would transform the Big Apple from a mess of red tape to a “City of Yes.”. The amendments are aimed at making it easier for the public to do business in the city, along with spurring housing development and easing the transition to clean energy. The proposals range from eliminating restrictions on rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to removing antiquated dancing restrictions, to limiting existing parking requirements for new residential development.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?

The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC

We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home

New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Four Staten Islanders appointed to new commission to cut red tape for NYC small business owners

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Islanders are among a team of 50 business professionals across the city who will sit on the newly-formed Small Business Advisory Commission. The commission, formed under the auspices of The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), was designed to forge strong partnerships with the city’s business community and slash through regulatory barriers to accelerate economic recovery following the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Proposed Third Avenue lane redesign angers some drivers

NEW YORK -- The city is planning to redesign a major part of Third Avenue. The idea is to make it safer.But as CBS2's Dick Brennan reported Friday, some drivers say it will only cause more congestion.Tell some New Yorkers that the city is going to take away lanes from Third Avenue and you get instant reviews."I think this is insane. New York City has always been a driver's town," Kenneth Abbott said."This is disgraceful," a woman named Maureen added. "It's just awful. It's awful owning a car."But the city says the streets need an overhaul, and Department of Transportation Commissioner...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC

With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

