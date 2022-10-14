NEW YORK -- The city is planning to redesign a major part of Third Avenue. The idea is to make it safer.But as CBS2's Dick Brennan reported Friday, some drivers say it will only cause more congestion.Tell some New Yorkers that the city is going to take away lanes from Third Avenue and you get instant reviews."I think this is insane. New York City has always been a driver's town," Kenneth Abbott said."This is disgraceful," a woman named Maureen added. "It's just awful. It's awful owning a car."But the city says the streets need an overhaul, and Department of Transportation Commissioner...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO