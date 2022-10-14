ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

GMA

Kroger buys Albertsons in massive supermarket merger, what it means for consumers

Two major U.S. supermarkets will combine forces after a unanimous all-cash merger agreement was reached between the boards of Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger, the second largest grocery store chain, purchased the fourth largest, Albertsons, for an estimated total enterprise value of $24.6 billion, the company announced in a news release Friday. "This combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience."
DoYouRemember?

Costco Makes Official Decision About $1.50 Hot Dog-And-Soda Combo

Despite high inflation affecting the world at the moment, a top Costco wholesale executive has come out to allay the fears that the gig-box retailer has no plans to increase the price of its $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo at its stores. Recently, on a call during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Costco CFO Richard Galanti promised the cheap price point on the fan-favorite deal would be maintained.
Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
freightwaves.com

Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?

The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
Axios

Kroger pledges to reduce prices after Albertsons deal

With inflation raging, Kroger on Friday pledged to use its proposed acquisition of rival Albertsons to reduce prices. That promise could help sell the deal. Still, experts and consumer watchdogs are split on whether a combined grocery chain behemoth will ultimately come to fruition. Driving the news: On Thursday, Kroger...
morningbrew.com

Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years

The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
The Associated Press

ZOA Energy Brings Balanced Energy to Canada, Marking Brand’s First International Expansion

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- ZOA Energy, the fastest-growing energy drink on the US market, is bringing its authentic ingredients and natural caffeine powered by green, unroasted coffee beans and green tea, to Canada, marking the brand’s first international expansion since its launch in March 2021. Responding to consumer demands, ZOA Energy’s fan-favorite flavors, Tropical Punch, White Peach and Wild Orange are now available in both the east and west regions of Canada, including all ten provinces, on ZOA Energy’s website, Amazon, and in Costco stores, in a 12oz variety pack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005226/en/ ZOA Energy Brings Zero Sugar White Peach, Tropical Punch and Wild Orange to Canadian consumers. (Photo: Business Wire)
