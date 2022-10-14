Read full article on original website
Related
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren blast the $25 billion merger between grocers Kroger and Albertsons, one calling it an 'absolute disaster' for consumers
The merger would create one of the largest grocery store chains in the US — combined, the Kroger and Albertsons operate 4,996 stores nationwide.
$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores
A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
Kroger buys Albertsons in massive supermarket merger, what it means for consumers
Two major U.S. supermarkets will combine forces after a unanimous all-cash merger agreement was reached between the boards of Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger, the second largest grocery store chain, purchased the fourth largest, Albertsons, for an estimated total enterprise value of $24.6 billion, the company announced in a news release Friday. "This combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience."
Costco Makes Official Decision About $1.50 Hot Dog-And-Soda Combo
Despite high inflation affecting the world at the moment, a top Costco wholesale executive has come out to allay the fears that the gig-box retailer has no plans to increase the price of its $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo at its stores. Recently, on a call during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Costco CFO Richard Galanti promised the cheap price point on the fan-favorite deal would be maintained.
Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall
If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Bernie Sanders blasts Kroger's $24.6B Albertsons deal, calls it 'absolute disaster'
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders called Kroger's latest move an "absolute disaster" after the Cincinnati-based grocery retailer announced its plan to take over Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal on Friday. The combined sales of the two grocery store chains are nearly $210 billion, putting Kroger about $10 billion shy of...
Kroger and Albertsons, Owners of Grocery Chains Mariano's and Jewel, Have Agreed to Merge
Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal that would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 per share. Kroger will...
freightwaves.com
Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?
The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
Listeria outbreak leads to recall of cheeses sold at a dozen retailers
CNN — Old Europe Cheese, Inc., based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of a possible outbreak of listeria, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Affected cheeses were sold at about a dozen major retailers in the...
CNBC
Kroger agrees to buy rival grocery company Albertsons for $24.6 billion
Kroger is the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart, and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco. The companies said Kroger agreed to buy Albertsons for $34.10 a share in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. Combined, Kroger and Albertsons employ more than 700,000 people across about...
Kroger pledges to reduce prices after Albertsons deal
With inflation raging, Kroger on Friday pledged to use its proposed acquisition of rival Albertsons to reduce prices. That promise could help sell the deal. Still, experts and consumer watchdogs are split on whether a combined grocery chain behemoth will ultimately come to fruition. Driving the news: On Thursday, Kroger...
morningbrew.com
Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years
The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
International Business Times
Ready-To-Eat Veggie Products Sold At Kroger In 3 States Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
A company is recalling various ready-to-eat vegetable products because of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products were sold at Kroger stores in three states. The recall was initiated after a "single sample" of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the GHGA company announcement on the U.S....
Supermarket Giants Kroger and Albertsons Announce Plan to Merge
Janet Wainwright, a meat cutter at a Kroger supermarket in Yorktown, Va., stands for a portrait on May 28, 2021. (Carlos Bernate/The New York Times) Grocery giant Kroger announced plans Friday to acquire Albertsons in a deal that could reshape the supermarket landscape in the United States.
ZOA Energy Brings Balanced Energy to Canada, Marking Brand’s First International Expansion
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- ZOA Energy, the fastest-growing energy drink on the US market, is bringing its authentic ingredients and natural caffeine powered by green, unroasted coffee beans and green tea, to Canada, marking the brand’s first international expansion since its launch in March 2021. Responding to consumer demands, ZOA Energy’s fan-favorite flavors, Tropical Punch, White Peach and Wild Orange are now available in both the east and west regions of Canada, including all ten provinces, on ZOA Energy’s website, Amazon, and in Costco stores, in a 12oz variety pack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005226/en/ ZOA Energy Brings Zero Sugar White Peach, Tropical Punch and Wild Orange to Canadian consumers. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0