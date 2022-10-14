Comedians Eric André, Clayton English Sue Clayton County For Unconstitutional Stops At Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA — Sitting in front of a camera, Robert Peterson recounts the frantic moments in March of 2021, as he tried to discover details about his mom. “I remember calling the sheriff’s office trying to identify the women. I don’t think some of them believed it was my mother. They were like, these are Asian women and I was like yes, my mother is Asian," said Peterson, who is biracial.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO