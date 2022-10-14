ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comedians Eric André, Clayton English Sue Clayton County For Unconstitutional Stops At Atlanta Airport

By Site Editor
Atlanta Daily World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
rolling out

G Herbo shot at while onstage at Clark Atlanta University

Someone tried to shoot down Rapper G Herbo while he was performing at the famed Atlanta University Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The 27-year-old rapper, who was born in Chicago under the name Herbert Randall Wright III, was performing at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming party when a gunshot rang out in the direction of the stage.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Federal jury finds former head of Atlanta Watershed guilty

ATLANTA - A federal jury has found another former high-ranking city official from former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's administration guilty of a federal crime. Former commissioner of the Department of Watershed Management, Jo Ann Macrina was found guilty of bribery and conspiratorial bribery. A February 2019 indictment accused Jafari of...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract

The Atlanta City Council could vote Monday, Oct. 17, to move inmates from Fulton County’s overcrowded jail to the city’s detention center sooner than expected. In August, the City Council, in a split vote, approved a contract to lease Fulton County up to 700 beds of the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate […] The post Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

ATL Councilmember Keisha Sean Waites Raises Concern Over Fulton County Jail Conditions

Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites issued the following statement after a new report was released by the ACLU:. “I commend the ACLU for its work in addressing the volatile issues regarding the inhumane treatment of individuals wrongly incarcerated in the Fulton County jail. It’s clear from the findings that resulted from their investigation that many of our public servants are refusing to put people before politics.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Son of Atlanta spa shooting victim profiled in new documentary aimed at ending Asian hate

ATLANTA — Sitting in front of a camera, Robert Peterson recounts the frantic moments in March of 2021, as he tried to discover details about his mom. “I remember calling the sheriff’s office trying to identify the women. I don’t think some of them believed it was my mother. They were like, these are Asian women and I was like yes, my mother is Asian," said Peterson, who is biracial.
ATLANTA, GA
960 The Ref

Man convicted of ramming a grandmother’s car in Georgia then killing her in 2014

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been convicted for ramming a grandmother’s car then sticking her and killing her as she assessed the damage in Douglas County, Georgia. According to a news release from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, on Thursday, a jury found Dewey Green guilty of the murder of Janice Pitts. The DA’s office said this is the second time that Green has been convicted of these charges.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy