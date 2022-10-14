Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Guidebook to Achieving Financial Security by Dan Nicholson

Fox and News Corp are exploring a potential recombination via an all-stock deal. But, um, why? The two publicly traded companies, both roughly 40 percent owned by the Murdoch Family, split in 2013. Of course, the Fox of 2022 isn’t quite that Fox after selling off so much of its assets to Disney in a 2019 deal valued just north of $71 billion. But this Fox remains quite formidable for its size and has been Moffett Nathanson’s lone “Buy” in media for a while now. While that’s high praise, it also means Fox is undervalued — and that kinda sucks. So how...

12 MINUTES AGO