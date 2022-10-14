Read full article on original website
Related
Covid will be a leading cause of death in the U.S. indefinitely, whether or not the pandemic is 'over'
After President Joe Biden said the coronavirus pandemic was "over" in an interview Sunday, many people were left wondering how to reconcile his comment with the fact that the U.S. is still averaging about 500 Covid deaths every day. But disease experts said debating whether the pandemic is over overshadows...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over devastating side effect
ANYONE who has been struck with Covid is at risk of serious mental health problems, experts has revealed. A major study looking at the long term mental health implications of Covid-19 infection discovered that those over 50 were especially at risk of a host of psychological issues. However, it found...
MedicalXpress
Why do older adults and young people move differently?
As we age, we start to change the way we move. But why do older adults and young adults move differently? How much change can we tolerate before assistance is needed? And how does adaptation relate to falls? Eline van der Kruk, researcher at the Department of BioMechanical Engineering, and a team of researchers of Imperial College London explore these questions in a study of daily life activity. Their findings were published in npj Aging.
COVID harm: Babies missed key milestones amid pandemic — 'really detrimental' to their health
Babies born right before and during the coronavirus pandemic have missed key milestones in their development because of the COVID pandemic and the lockdowns that were implemented as a result, a new study has revealed. The study, posted this past week in the peer-reviewed medical journal BMJ by researchers at...
Ending hunger could be the first step toward ending the opioid epidemic
The Biden administration recently introduced a plan to end hunger and improve nutrition in the United States by 2030 via a range of initiatives, including working with the private sector to enhance access to healthy food, making the child tax credit permanent, expanding the food stamps program and investing in nutrition research. This comes at a time when 13.5 million U.S. households are considered food insecure, meaning they have difficulty providing enough food for their family.
Comments / 0