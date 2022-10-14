Read full article on original website
Narcity
A Canadian Neighbourhood Was Just Named One Of The Top 5 'Coolest' In The World
Do you live in Canada's coolest neighbourhood? One spot in Canada has made the top five list of a new ranking of the world's coolest neighbourhoods, and it's easy to see why. Time Out has released the results of its Time Out Index Survey, an annual poll of city-dwellers around the globe. Using the results, the magazine was able to put together a ranking of 51 of the coolest neighbourhoods across the world, and three Canadian spots made the cut.
A Portland man bought a 70-year-old double-decker bus and turned it into a tiny home that he rents out on Airbnb. Take a look at how he did it.
Whit Scott, the owner, estimates that he spent about $25,000 on the conversion. The whole project took 10 months to complete.
Narcity
The Rock Messed Up The Leafs Chant In Toronto Last Night & The Reactions Are LOL (VIDEO)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attended a Toronto Maple Leafs game in Toronto Thursday night and started a brand new chant. The actor and former WWE wrestler was in the 6ix promoting his upcoming movie Black Adam and made quite the splash with a surprise chant at the Leaf's game afterwards.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Penmans Dam, Paris, Ontario, Canada By Tracey Saraceni
Waterfalls are wonderful things to watch. The fact that something as soft as water can, over time, erode something as hard as rock due to their patience and diligence is amazing to me. This dam, constructed in 1918 to power the Penmans Clothing Company, has stood the test of time.
Vancouver's air quality affected as several wildfires rage
Wildfires burning in British Columbia and Washington state have triggered an air quality advisory for metro Vancouver, according to a Metro Vancouver district press release.
Narcity
Government Of Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In BC & You Could Earn Over $100K
The Government of Canada is hiring a bunch of jobs in B.C. and best of all, a lot of them pay super well. If you've been searching high and low for a high-paying job, the Government of Canada is looking to fill a bunch of different roles from psychologists to helicopter pilots.
JOBS・
frommers.com
The World's Best Subways
There are lots of good reasons to try out a city's subway system when you visit. It can give you an idea of what navigating the place is like for the people who actually live there. Plus, stations are often worthwhile attractions in their own right, owing to features such as historical architecture, public art, warrens of shops, and top-of-the-line people-watching. Not to mention that public transit is often the most efficient way to get where you're going.
Narcity
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 14 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on October 14 are out now so get your tickets to check and see if you're a winner. With this Lotto Max draw, not only do you have the chance to win the $70 million jackpot but you can also win one of the 61 Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million!
