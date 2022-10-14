ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

A Canadian Neighbourhood Was Just Named One Of The Top 5 'Coolest' In The World

Do you live in Canada's coolest neighbourhood? One spot in Canada has made the top five list of a new ranking of the world's coolest neighbourhoods, and it's easy to see why. Time Out has released the results of its Time Out Index Survey, an annual poll of city-dwellers around the globe. Using the results, the magazine was able to put together a ranking of 51 of the coolest neighbourhoods across the world, and three Canadian spots made the cut.
TRAVEL
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Penmans Dam, Paris, Ontario, Canada By Tracey Saraceni

Waterfalls are wonderful things to watch. The fact that something as soft as water can, over time, erode something as hard as rock due to their patience and diligence is amazing to me. This dam, constructed in 1918 to power the Penmans Clothing Company, has stood the test of time.
AMERICAS
frommers.com

The World's Best Subways

There are lots of good reasons to try out a city's subway system when you visit. It can give you an idea of what navigating the place is like for the people who actually live there. Plus, stations are often worthwhile attractions in their own right, owing to features such as historical architecture, public art, warrens of shops, and top-of-the-line people-watching. Not to mention that public transit is often the most efficient way to get where you're going.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy