ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event
The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
ringsidenews.com
Lana Tries To Break The Internet With Bottomless Photo Drop
Lana was one of the highlights of WWE television in her last run, working hard to make a name for herself in the company. The Ravishing Russian who dropped her accent was ultimately let go by WWE because of her lucrative contract with the company. Following her release, CJ Perry...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
nodq.com
News regarding the WWE returns of Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding the returns of WWE stars that have been out of action…. * Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes appears to be “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes has reportedly been working with Diamond Dallas Page and Meltzer wrote that “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels & Triple H Are Doing Things In WWE That Vince McMahon Did In The 90s
Triple H assumed oversight of WWE’s creative responsibilities after the resignation of Vince McMahon. Shawn Michaels, on the other hand, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, responsible for both creative and development at NXT. It turns out, their way of shaping the company is very much influenced by 1990s Vince McMahon.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Didn’t ‘Buy A Word’ Of Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Promo
Chris Jericho is a wrestling legend. Le Champion has been in the business for over 30 years and continues to do his work with ease and perfection. He had a take on the Bray Wyatt segment on SmackDown. The current ROH World Champion said that he thought it was fake,...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
tjrwrestling.net
Liv Morgan Explains Photo With MJF
Liv Morgan has addressed her photo with the “Devil.”. While attending a birthday party of a friend, the former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion took a photo with AEW’s MJF, which would end up going viral and send shockwaves across the wrestling world. Since the photo has circulated, fans have been speculating about the reasoning behind the photo, and the rumors have been flowing.
ringsidenews.com
Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed
Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
wrestletalk.com
Rosa Mendes Reveals Offer She’d Accept For WWE Return
Rosa Mendes has revealed what it would from WWE to get her to lace up her boots again and enter a Royal Rumble. The 2022 women’s Royal Rumble bout featured many stars who weren’t under contract with WWE, from returning legends to released stars. Speaking to Ring the...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
ringsidenews.com
Ezekiel’s Storyline Was Dropped As Soon As Triple H Became Head Of WWE Creative
After a long hiatus since August of last year, Elias return during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, as Elias came back as his younger brother Ezekiel. After that, a series of amusing events unfolded. Ever since Ezekiel came to Monday Night RAW, everyone has accepted that he is...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Spears Explains His Absence From AEW
Shawn Spears made his return to AEW this past Wednesday on Dynamite and competed alongside his former teammates from The Pinnacle. He last fought in a steel cage against Wardlow on AEW television in May. Spears recently spoke to the fans in his native nation about his absence over the past few months after the company’s AEW Rampage taping in Toronto, Ontario, ended.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender Match To SmackDown
WWE is hyping fans for their next premium live event, November 5th’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Only time will tell how they stack the card, but we’re sure to see momentum toward that big show tonight on SmackDown. The company announced that a fatal four-way was added...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Firefly Fun House Plans For Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Return
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, and the WWE Universe perked up in a big way. It was widely thought that he was returning, but tonight will see his official comeback on the blue brand. That being said, this is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported behind...
