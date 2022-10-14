ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event

The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
ringsidenews.com

Lana Tries To Break The Internet With Bottomless Photo Drop

Lana was one of the highlights of WWE television in her last run, working hard to make a name for herself in the company. The Ravishing Russian who dropped her accent was ultimately let go by WWE because of her lucrative contract with the company. Following her release, CJ Perry...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
WWE
wrestletalk.com

Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown

Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
WWE
nodq.com

News regarding the WWE returns of Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding the returns of WWE stars that have been out of action…. * Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes appears to be “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes has reportedly been working with Diamond Dallas Page and Meltzer wrote that “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Shawn Michaels & Triple H Are Doing Things In WWE That Vince McMahon Did In The 90s

Triple H assumed oversight of WWE’s creative responsibilities after the resignation of Vince McMahon. Shawn Michaels, on the other hand, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, responsible for both creative and development at NXT. It turns out, their way of shaping the company is very much influenced by 1990s Vince McMahon.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move

Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
WWE
tjrwrestling.net

Liv Morgan Explains Photo With MJF

Liv Morgan has addressed her photo with the “Devil.”. While attending a birthday party of a friend, the former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion took a photo with AEW’s MJF, which would end up going viral and send shockwaves across the wrestling world. Since the photo has circulated, fans have been speculating about the reasoning behind the photo, and the rumors have been flowing.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed

Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show

– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
WWE
wrestletalk.com

Rosa Mendes Reveals Offer She’d Accept For WWE Return

Rosa Mendes has revealed what it would from WWE to get her to lace up her boots again and enter a Royal Rumble. The 2022 women’s Royal Rumble bout featured many stars who weren’t under contract with WWE, from returning legends to released stars. Speaking to Ring the...
WWE
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown

With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
WWE
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time

WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Shawn Spears Explains His Absence From AEW

Shawn Spears made his return to AEW this past Wednesday on Dynamite and competed alongside his former teammates from The Pinnacle. He last fought in a steel cage against Wardlow on AEW television in May. Spears recently spoke to the fans in his native nation about his absence over the past few months after the company’s AEW Rampage taping in Toronto, Ontario, ended.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender Match To SmackDown

WWE is hyping fans for their next premium live event, November 5th’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Only time will tell how they stack the card, but we’re sure to see momentum toward that big show tonight on SmackDown. The company announced that a fatal four-way was added...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On WWE’s Firefly Fun House Plans For Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Return

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, and the WWE Universe perked up in a big way. It was widely thought that he was returning, but tonight will see his official comeback on the blue brand. That being said, this is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported behind...
WWE

