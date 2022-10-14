ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady Is Making No Effort to Save Marriage, "Refuses to Bend" For Gisele Bundchen, Sources Claim

By Tyler Johnson
The Hollywood Gossip
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 52

me 88
2d ago

He had his career. It should have been over anyway. He is an old man for football. Its not like he is in his football prime. He now put football over his family. He was never there for them. Had a chance. Turned them down. Always was a jerk. Never changed.

Reply(2)
25
marie m
1d ago

It’s disgusting that, in this country, we pay people this much money, yet we look the other way at people sleeping on the streets at night, and seniors, disabled, and the working poor, not having money to eat. It says something about our country and our priorities.

Reply
12
Sue
2d ago

She's unhappy because he doesn't spend enough family time. But...when she starts modeling again, she'll never be around..So she should just get the divorce and keep her mouth dshut.

Reply(3)
9
Related
OK! Magazine

Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next

After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
NFL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons

Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9

Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
NFL
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post

Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
NFL
wegotthiscovered.com

Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors

At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
NFL
AOL Corp

Tom Brady 'feels very hurt' by Gisele Bündchen amid marital troubles: Reports

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marital woes continue to make headlines as multiple reports claim the NFL star is "hurt" as the supermodel is the one spearheading their likely divorce. People and Entertainment Tonight posted similar articles with Brady sources alleging, "Tom isn't taking things well." "He wants to...
NFL
People

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg During Surprise N.Y.C. Wedding

Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg reportedly began dating in 2019, before getting engaged in March 2022 Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg are married, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The New England Patriots owner, 81, and his doctor bride, 47, wed in front of over 200 guests during a surprise wedding ceremony on Friday night at the Hall des Lumières in New York City. According to Page Six, Kraft invited a slew of star-studded guests to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party, though he did not reveal he and Blumberg...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy