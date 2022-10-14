Read full article on original website
Related
Khloé Kardashian skin cancer: The reality tv personality had a face tumor removed
Khloé Kardashian is keeping up with her health, and after past encounters with cancerous moles, the reality tv personality and businesswoman had another session to remove a face tumor. The Good American co-founder took to social media to reveal why she was seen wearing a bandage on...
Toya Johnson Ties The Knot With Robert “Red” Rushing In A Lavish Ceremony
Congratulations are in order for Toya Johnson as she just tied the knot with her longtime partner in a lavish ceremony!
TMZ.com
Floyd Mayweather Gifts Grandson Mini-Range Rover, 'Every Day Is Christmas'
Floyd Mayweather's little grandson is riding in style -- just like grandpa -- who gifted the young boy a brand new white mini-Range Rover!!. Mayweather's daughter, Yaya, shared video of her son's new whip, showing Floyd posted up next to Kentrell Jr.'s baby Range. "Look what I got my grandson,"...
CARS・
Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift
Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
TMZ.com
Trinidad James Talks $2,500 Manicure, Looks to Record with Rich Homie Quan
Trinidad James has been styling and profiling in the rap game for years ... and that's because he thinks of his body as an art canvas -- always ready to be filled with color!!!. We caught the "All Gold Everything" rapper Wednesday outside LAX, and we couldn't help but notice...
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Sistas Returns for Season 5: Novi Brown Reacts to Sabrina's Shocking Arrest
Sabrina and Maurice have been friends and co-workers (for better or worse) since Sistas‘ first season. But cellmates? That would be a new one. The Tyler Perry drama returns for Season 5 tonight (BET, 9/8c), just two months after Sabrina and Maurice were arrested for conspiracy to commit bank robbery in the Season 4 finale — and it sounds like the twists have only just begun. “I was just as surprised as everybody else,” Novi Brown tells TVLine of the “unexpected” turn of events. “I was like, ‘What’s going on? What’s the story? Where’s it going?!'” On the topic of how Sabrina and...
The Butterfly Haircut Is a Game Changer For My Fine Hair
The butterfly haircut is a viral hairstyle coined by celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook. One editor tried the trend to add more volume to her fine hair. Check out photos of the haircut and tips on how to style the look. I'm not going to lie, I was very affected by...
Comments / 0