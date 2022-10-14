ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather Gifts Grandson Mini-Range Rover, 'Every Day Is Christmas'

Floyd Mayweather's little grandson is riding in style -- just like grandpa -- who gifted the young boy a brand new white mini-Range Rover!!. Mayweather's daughter, Yaya, shared video of her son's new whip, showing Floyd posted up next to Kentrell Jr.'s baby Range. "Look what I got my grandson,"...
CARS
extratv

Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift

Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Sistas Returns for Season 5: Novi Brown Reacts to Sabrina's Shocking Arrest

Sabrina and Maurice have been friends and co-workers (for better or worse) since Sistas‘ first season. But cellmates? That would be a new one. The Tyler Perry drama returns for Season 5 tonight (BET, 9/8c), just two months after Sabrina and Maurice were arrested for conspiracy to commit bank robbery in the Season 4 finale — and it sounds like the twists have only just begun. “I was just as surprised as everybody else,” Novi Brown tells TVLine of the “unexpected” turn of events. “I was like, ‘What’s going on? What’s the story? Where’s it going?!'” On the topic of how Sabrina and...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy