BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
BBC
Leeds fire: Footage shows scale of city centre blaze
A fire which broke out at a high-rise building in Leeds is being treated as arson, police have said. The blaze engulfed part of the Leonardo building near the city's Millennium Square on Saturday night. The building, which was under renovation, was vacant at the time and no-one was injured.
BBC
Wollaton Park: Stag put down after walker injured
A stag has been put down after a walker was taken to hospital following an incident in a park in Nottingham. The member of the public was injured by a deer in Lime Tree Avenue at Wollaton Park at about 08:15 BST on Sunday. Nottingham City Council confirmed the park...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Apology after WW2 veteran, 95, spends 26 hours on A&E trolley
A hospital trust has apologised after a 95-year-old World War Two veteran spent 26 hours on an A&E trolley waiting for a bed. Stanley Solomons was admitted to the Queen's Medical Centre on Sunday by ambulance after staff at his nursing home became worried about his health. Daughter Rachael Ellis...
Turner prize 2022 review – slapstick, drag and hairnets at the end of the world
Heather Phillipson’s end-times installation benefits from reconfiguration while Sin Wai Kin’s gender swapping work offers a wealth of possibilities
BBC
Victim 'filled with fury' over Fettes School abuse investigation
An alleged victim of child sex abuse at an Edinburgh school said he was "filled with fury" that Scottish prosecutors "wasted years" trying to extradite his ex-teacher from South Africa. The 83-year-old taught at the Edinburgh private school, Fettes College, in the 1970s. An extradition hearing is due to take...
BBC
Cost of living: Bethesda hydro scheme cuts electricity bills by 25%
Energy bills are a worry right now, but people in one village are slashing their bills by using green technology. Some residents in the Ogwen Valley, in Gwynedd, joined an energy club which uses a hydro-electric scheme. As a result, they get electricity for 8p a unit at certain times...
