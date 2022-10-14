ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

Monte Vista Journal

Adams State HEAL adds state-approved certificate program

ALAMOSA — The Adams State University Higher Education Administration and Leadership (HEAL) program recently added a state-approved graduate certificate program for advancement in higher education professionals. Melissa Freeman, Ph.D., HEAL program director, established the Master of Arts HEAL program in 2010. This fall, she received state approval for the...
ALAMOSA, CO
Monte Vista Journal

MVSD holds special dedication ceremony

MONTE VISTA — A special dedication ceremony was held on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 6, at Bill Metz Elementary. The ceremony was to dedicate the electronic sign in front of Bill Metz Elementary and to rename the Central Auditorium at the school. The sign was dedicated to Dr. Bill Metz...
MONTE VISTA, CO
Monte Vista Journal

Chuck Owsley is the 2022 Billy Adams Award recipient

ALAMOSA — It’s early 1968, and Chuck Owsley is finishing his degree at Adams State University. In the meantime, with his wife Becky and two kids, he is also running a little furniture store called Buy-low Furniture in downtown Alamosa. When the time approaches to head to campus,...
ALAMOSA, CO
Monte Vista Journal

Rio Grande County Museum partners with Windsor for holiday event

DEL NORTE — As part of the celebration of Del Norte’s 150th anniversary and to raise funding for the Barlow and Sanderson Stage office restoration project, the Rio Grande County Museum is partnering with the Windsor Hotel to host an evening of fun on Nov. 12 and a chance to literally bring history back to life.
DEL NORTE, CO
Monte Vista Journal

South Fork Town Board hears workforce housing presentation

SOUTH FORK — During the meeting of the South Fork Board of Trustees on Sept. 27, local resident Matt Dorsett gave a presentation on workforce housing in South Fork and possible solutions to the growing issue in the area. Dorsett began by stating that he and his wife have...
SOUTH FORK, CO
Monte Vista Journal

City council votes to help county fund DA request

ALAMOSA — Alamosa City Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance that would provide $40,000 to Alamosa County to help provide funds for newly appointed 12th Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly and her office. City council approved the ordinance during its Wednesday meeting after discussing the issue in detail...
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
Monte Vista Journal

Man’s body recovered below Mt. Ouray

SAGUACHE COUNTY — The body of a missing man was found below Mt. Ouray, according to the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 30, Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick was contacted by Sheriff John Speeze of the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office regarding a search and rescue operation being performed in Chaffee County for a missing man, Jonathan Yarborough, 49.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO

