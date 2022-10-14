Read full article on original website
Monte Vista Journal
Chuck Owsley is the 2022 Billy Adams Award recipient
ALAMOSA — It’s early 1968, and Chuck Owsley is finishing his degree at Adams State University. In the meantime, with his wife Becky and two kids, he is also running a little furniture store called Buy-low Furniture in downtown Alamosa. When the time approaches to head to campus,...
Monte Vista Journal
MVSD holds special dedication ceremony
MONTE VISTA — A special dedication ceremony was held on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 6, at Bill Metz Elementary. The ceremony was to dedicate the electronic sign in front of Bill Metz Elementary and to rename the Central Auditorium at the school. The sign was dedicated to Dr. Bill Metz...
Monte Vista Journal
Proud Military Parents group seeking care package donations
MONTE VISTA — The Proud Military Parents and Supporters group of the San Luis Valley is asking for donations for care packages for the coming holiday season. Founder of the group and President Kelly Avila said, “This is the first time some of these children will be away from home for the holidays. We would like to send out packages to these children to show them that we care.”
Monte Vista Journal
South Fork Town Board hears workforce housing presentation
SOUTH FORK — During the meeting of the South Fork Board of Trustees on Sept. 27, local resident Matt Dorsett gave a presentation on workforce housing in South Fork and possible solutions to the growing issue in the area. Dorsett began by stating that he and his wife have...
Monte Vista Journal
San Luis Valley counties to receive first round of opioid settlement funds
VALLEY — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday, Sept. 29, in a press release that the first round of funds from the opioid settlement money will be disbursed to several regions and local governments. The overall settlement is more than $18 million and will be used to combat...
Monte Vista Journal
City council votes to help county fund DA request
ALAMOSA — Alamosa City Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance that would provide $40,000 to Alamosa County to help provide funds for newly appointed 12th Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly and her office. City council approved the ordinance during its Wednesday meeting after discussing the issue in detail...
Monte Vista Journal
Kids Crane Festival held in Monte Vista
MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge held the Kids Crane Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8. Lunch was provided and children from the San Luis Valley were invited to attend this special event. There were different activity booth areas set up for the kids. One booth had...
Monte Vista Journal
Rio Grande County Museum partners with Windsor for holiday event
DEL NORTE — As part of the celebration of Del Norte’s 150th anniversary and to raise funding for the Barlow and Sanderson Stage office restoration project, the Rio Grande County Museum is partnering with the Windsor Hotel to host an evening of fun on Nov. 12 and a chance to literally bring history back to life.
Monte Vista Journal
Man’s body recovered below Mt. Ouray
SAGUACHE COUNTY — The body of a missing man was found below Mt. Ouray, according to the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 30, Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick was contacted by Sheriff John Speeze of the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office regarding a search and rescue operation being performed in Chaffee County for a missing man, Jonathan Yarborough, 49.
