Combat Sports

CBS Sports

Deontay Wilder makes thunderous return with vicious first-round knockout of Robert Helenius

One year removed from his second straight knockout loss to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, former titleholder Deontay Wilder announced his presence in a big way. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) needed just one round -- and one thunderous counter right hand -- to finish former sparring partner Robert Helenius without the need for a count from referee Michael Griffin. The heavyweight clash inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was the main event of a PBC on Fox pay-per-view card.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown

Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ends Robert Helenius in 177 secs with half a punch

Deontay Wilder didn’t need too long to get Robert Helenius out of the ring following another devastating knockout in New York. “The Bronze Bomber” cocked his hand back on the retreat with three seconds left of the first round. As Helenius walked in, the giant Finn went straight into Wilder’s half a punch and got wiped out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend – a month after the fight was postponed following the death of the Queen.Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.Each woman is unbeaten as a professional...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder Weighs In 23-Plus Pounds Lighter For Helenius Than For 3rd Fury Fight

Deontay Wilder felt “a little sluggish, a little heavy” when he came in at a career-high 238 pounds for his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion made an adjustment accordingly during his recently completed camp to make sure he’ll feel as close to his old self as possible when he boxes Robert Helenius on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-7 Wilder stepped on the New York State Athletic Commission’s scale Friday morning at 214½ pounds, 23½ pounds lighter than what he weighed the day before Fury knocked him out in the 11th round of their third championship match last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA
worldboxingnews.net

Devin Haney puts on boxing clinic to beat George Kambosos again

Devin Haney had two blips in his fight with George Kambosos Jr., one at the beginning and one at the end. The rest of the fight was one-sided. Kambosos began well and looked like he could cause problems in the rematch. However, Haney took those first three minutes to figure out his rival’s new tactics.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Wilder vs Helenius: Undercard results from Barclays Center

World Boxing News provides live results as boxing superstar and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius. The two power punchers promise fireworks when they meet in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, October 15, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder...
BROOKLYN, NY
worldboxingnews.net

Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe

Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Shields vs Marshall results from O2 Arena in London

World Boxing News provides live results for the Shields vs Marshall event featuring the undisputed middleweight title. Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’

Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

