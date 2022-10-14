Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder makes thunderous return with vicious first-round knockout of Robert Helenius
One year removed from his second straight knockout loss to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, former titleholder Deontay Wilder announced his presence in a big way. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) needed just one round -- and one thunderous counter right hand -- to finish former sparring partner Robert Helenius without the need for a count from referee Michael Griffin. The heavyweight clash inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was the main event of a PBC on Fox pay-per-view card.
Video: Deontay Wilder brutally knocks out Robert Helenius with unbelievable right hook
Deontay Wilder didn’t need long to get back in the win column. Wilder made quick work of Robert Helenius on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out the Finnish boxer in the very first round with a brutal right hand. Wilder took his time to start...
Alycia Baumgardner Edges Mikaela Mayer With Split Decision To Unify Titles
Alycia Baumgardner grabbed a razor-thin split decision over her huge rival Mikaela Mayer to unify the WBC, WBO and IBF, IBO super featherweight titles at the O2 Arena in London. It was close throughout and in many points it was just who you liked more Mayer was the busier, working...
Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown
Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live fight updates, results, highlights from middleweight title fight
For the first time since 2012, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off inside a boxing ring. The two will fight to determine the undisputed middleweight champion on October 15. The bout takes place at London’s O2 Arena. Originally set for September 10, the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced...
Deontay Wilder ends Robert Helenius in 177 secs with half a punch
Deontay Wilder didn’t need too long to get Robert Helenius out of the ring following another devastating knockout in New York. “The Bronze Bomber” cocked his hand back on the retreat with three seconds left of the first round. As Helenius walked in, the giant Finn went straight into Wilder’s half a punch and got wiped out.
’50 Cent thin’ Devin Haney ‘looks awful’ and ‘very gaunt,’ risks titles
Devin Haney may not be able to fight Vasyl Lomachenko next after weighing in for his rematch with George Kambosos Jr. “The Dream” made the weight under the 135-pound limit at 134.8. However, comments came thick and fast regarding Haney’s appearance. “Haney looks very gaunt, but Kambosos looked...
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend – a month after the fight was postponed following the death of the Queen.Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.Each woman is unbeaten as a professional...
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
Deontay Wilder Weighs In 23-Plus Pounds Lighter For Helenius Than For 3rd Fury Fight
Deontay Wilder felt “a little sluggish, a little heavy” when he came in at a career-high 238 pounds for his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion made an adjustment accordingly during his recently completed camp to make sure he’ll feel as close to his old self as possible when he boxes Robert Helenius on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-7 Wilder stepped on the New York State Athletic Commission’s scale Friday morning at 214½ pounds, 23½ pounds lighter than what he weighed the day before Fury knocked him out in the 11th round of their third championship match last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League
Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
WBC expected to order Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr next in final eliminator
By Brian Webber: With one massive right hand, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) left Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in a heap on the canvas in the first round last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Having disposed of the 38-year-old Helenius in his comeback fight,...
Devin Haney puts on boxing clinic to beat George Kambosos again
Devin Haney had two blips in his fight with George Kambosos Jr., one at the beginning and one at the end. The rest of the fight was one-sided. Kambosos began well and looked like he could cause problems in the rematch. However, Haney took those first three minutes to figure out his rival’s new tactics.
Wilder vs Helenius: Undercard results from Barclays Center
World Boxing News provides live results as boxing superstar and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius. The two power punchers promise fireworks when they meet in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, October 15, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder...
Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe
Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
Shields vs Marshall results from O2 Arena in London
World Boxing News provides live results for the Shields vs Marshall event featuring the undisputed middleweight title. Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking...
Devin Haney Punishes George Kambosos For Dominant Decision, Retains Titles
George Kambosos Jr. could jitterbug and switch hit all that he wanted as a self-avowed reformed fighter. In the end, it made no difference: he simply had no answer for Devin Haney. In virtually a repeat of their encounter four months earlier, the 23-year-old Haney outworked and bruised up Kambosos...
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
