Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken

Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly told his podcast audience this week that a recent move by NASCAR opened his eyes to a broken system and has him questioning his decision to pursue owning a Cup Series team. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

The South Point 400 is getting underway in Las Vegas and Bubba Wallace is hoping to keep building momentum in what has been his best season so far. Wallace finished ninth out of 36 in the qualifying races - just .41 seconds behind pole leader Tyler Reddick. Ahead of the big race, Wallace had a message for the fans:
LAS VEGAS, NV
Futurity

NASCAR shows danger of airborne lead during pregnancy

Even short-term exposure to airborne lead during pregnancy could lead to adverse birth outcomes, according to new research. For the new study, the researchers took a unique approach to reach their findings—they examined birth data near a NASCAR speedway. The Environmental Protection Agency began phasing out leaded gasoline for...
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Was Asked About Sunday's Heated Incident

Things got chippy between Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace on Sunday afternoon. Wallace confronted Larson in the middle of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. No punches were thrown, but the altercation did turn physical with some pushing and shoving. Larson and Wallace were racing side-by-side in...
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
FanSided

NASCAR: Why another charter sale could spell disaster

If another charter changes hands ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, it could lead to serious trouble for three teams moving forward. Between the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, a total of 10 of the 36 charters ended up with different teams. But for 2023, there is only one charter transaction that has been announced, and even that hasn’t been formally confirmed.
Speedway Digest

Statement from NASCAR President Steve Phelps on Kurt Busch

“For more than two decades, we have been privileged to watch Kurt Busch compete. He has proven himself a champion on the racetrack, but perhaps just as importantly, he has grown to become a true ambassador for the sport. Kurt’s drive to improve the future of motorsports has set him apart. We are thrilled that he’ll remain in our sport as a leader and trusted resource. Kurt’s unparalleled passion for racing gives us hope that we will see him in a race car again.” -- Steve Phelps, President, NASCAR.
Autoweek.com

Gallery: NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch Through the Years

Kurt Busch announced Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he will be stepping away from fulltime racing starting in 2023. Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after sustaining a concussion in a wreck during qualifying July 23 at Pocono Raceway and confirmed Saturday he will miss the remaining four events on this season’s Cup Series schedule. Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs will continue his role as a substitute for Busch with the 23XI Racing team through the end of the year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing -- Statement on Kurt Busch

Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.
