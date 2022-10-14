Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bubba Wallace gets in shoving match with Kyle Larson after hard crash at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were involved in a heated confrontation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during Sunday's South Point 400, with Wallace losing his temper after Larson ran him into the wall leading to Wallace wrecking Larson. The two then got into a shoving match in the infield. Coming...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly told his podcast audience this week that a recent move by NASCAR opened his eyes to a broken system and has him questioning his decision to pursue owning a Cup Series team. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race
The South Point 400 is getting underway in Las Vegas and Bubba Wallace is hoping to keep building momentum in what has been his best season so far. Wallace finished ninth out of 36 in the qualifying races - just .41 seconds behind pole leader Tyler Reddick. Ahead of the big race, Wallace had a message for the fans:
Futurity
NASCAR shows danger of airborne lead during pregnancy
Even short-term exposure to airborne lead during pregnancy could lead to adverse birth outcomes, according to new research. For the new study, the researchers took a unique approach to reach their findings—they examined birth data near a NASCAR speedway. The Environmental Protection Agency began phasing out leaded gasoline for...
Bubba Wallace Was Asked About Sunday's Heated Incident
Things got chippy between Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace on Sunday afternoon. Wallace confronted Larson in the middle of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. No punches were thrown, but the altercation did turn physical with some pushing and shoving. Larson and Wallace were racing side-by-side in...
Tony Stewart upset with NASCAR's penalty, 'super glad' he's at NHRA event rather than playoff race
Tony Stewart has a beef with NASCAR in response to the penalties levied on one of his drivers and crew chiefs this week after controversy at the Charlotte Roval.
Bubba Wallace attacks Kyle Larson: Vegas NASCAR Crash (Video)
Bubba Wallace vs Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR rolled into Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile hosted the opening race in the round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the Bubba Wallace vs Kyle Larson video below. On lap 95, Wallace was in a...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
GOLF・
NASCAR: Why another charter sale could spell disaster
If another charter changes hands ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, it could lead to serious trouble for three teams moving forward. Between the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, a total of 10 of the 36 charters ended up with different teams. But for 2023, there is only one charter transaction that has been announced, and even that hasn’t been formally confirmed.
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
Mother-daughter race duo make history in Las Vegas: 'I hope we do it again'
An ARCA series race featured the first mother-daughter duo racing against each other at the historic Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday.
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas: Live updates, highlights, results for 2022 South Point 400
Of the more than 30 drivers competing full-time for the Cup Series championship, eight now have a shot at the coveted Bill France Cup. Soon enough that number will be four, and the process of determining who those four will be begins this weekend. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway opens...
Statement from NASCAR President Steve Phelps on Kurt Busch
“For more than two decades, we have been privileged to watch Kurt Busch compete. He has proven himself a champion on the racetrack, but perhaps just as importantly, he has grown to become a true ambassador for the sport. Kurt’s drive to improve the future of motorsports has set him apart. We are thrilled that he’ll remain in our sport as a leader and trusted resource. Kurt’s unparalleled passion for racing gives us hope that we will see him in a race car again.” -- Steve Phelps, President, NASCAR.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 debuts in Sin City.
NASCAR: A.J. Allmendinger’s unexpected role in growing partnership
A.J. Allmendinger is set to carry primary sponsorship from CELSIUS in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A.J. Allmendinger wasn’t originally supposed to compete in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but plans changed. Set...
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins third pole of 2022
Tyler Reddick won the pole for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday morning, posting a lap of 29.252 seconds (184.603 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to win his third pole of the 2022 season. Reddick's previous two poles this season came at Indianapolis and Kansas.
Autoweek.com
Gallery: NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch Through the Years
Kurt Busch announced Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he will be stepping away from fulltime racing starting in 2023. Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after sustaining a concussion in a wreck during qualifying July 23 at Pocono Raceway and confirmed Saturday he will miss the remaining four events on this season’s Cup Series schedule. Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs will continue his role as a substitute for Busch with the 23XI Racing team through the end of the year.
Toyota Racing -- Statement on Kurt Busch
Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.
