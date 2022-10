The lives of thousands of Onslow County residents have now been saved with the seizure of about five pounds of fentanyl. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a domestic-related incident at Eider Loop Road in Jacksonville on Sept. 20, according to a recent news release. Upon executing a search warrant, investigators located 2.5 kilos of fentanyl, over 40 pounds of marijuana, two rifles, three handguns and about $10,000.

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO