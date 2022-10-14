ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons

ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Six 49ers to watch vs. Falcons: 'Next man up' in Atlanta

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons without several key players on defense, but as usual, it is a "next man up" mentality in the locker room. Filling the shoes of Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward is no small task. But...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

FUMBLE! Falcons Scoop & Score to Take Big Lead vs. 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons are riding high in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. After scoring on the team's opening drive, the Falcons doubled their lead late in the first quarter with the help of the defense. With the 49ers facing 3rd-and-1 on their own 20-yard line, running back...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Shanahan: Jimmy G 'on fire' in first half against Falcons

The 49ers had an opportunity to tighten their grip on the NFC West division but failed, falling 28-14 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. San Francisco didn't receive much production from its running game as Jeff Wilson Jr. led all rushers with 25 yards, so the 49ers depended too much on their passing attack.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy