Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
Watch: Marcus Mariota runs for a touchdown, passes for another score for the Atlanta Falcons
Marcus Mariota is having a good day. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback has accounted for two touchdowns in the first half to stake the Falcons to a lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota scored a touchdown on a 3-yard run around right end to give the Falcons a 21-14 lead...
Six 49ers to watch vs. Falcons: 'Next man up' in Atlanta
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons without several key players on defense, but as usual, it is a "next man up" mentality in the locker room. Filling the shoes of Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward is no small task. But...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
FUMBLE! Falcons Scoop & Score to Take Big Lead vs. 49ers
The Atlanta Falcons are riding high in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. After scoring on the team's opening drive, the Falcons doubled their lead late in the first quarter with the help of the defense. With the 49ers facing 3rd-and-1 on their own 20-yard line, running back...
Near-perfect Marcus Mariota leads Atlanta Falcons to big win over San Francisco 49ers
Marcus Mariota was almost perfect against the league’s best defense. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback accounted for three touchdowns as the Falcons defeated the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 for their biggest win on the season Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “He made a lot of really good plays” Atlanta coach Arthur...
Falcons top 49ers 28-14, Atlanta's defense not allowing a point in second half
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons defeated the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 Sunday afternoon, Atlanta now 3-3 on the season. Falcons would strike first, quarterback Marcus Mariota found Michael Pruitt for the 2-yard touchdown. However, the defense would be the key to this win. A forced fumble on 49ers' Jeff...
Shanahan: Jimmy G 'on fire' in first half against Falcons
The 49ers had an opportunity to tighten their grip on the NFC West division but failed, falling 28-14 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. San Francisco didn't receive much production from its running game as Jeff Wilson Jr. led all rushers with 25 yards, so the 49ers depended too much on their passing attack.
