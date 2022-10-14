Read full article on original website
Related
Rabbit Jumps Clean Over Attacking Eagle, Does A Backflip And Gets Away
This rabbit has some hops. This little thing can dodge and jump all at the same time and I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like it. But, I’m here for it. These creatures will do anything to survive. It’s a harsh world out there for them were only the strong and smart survive. Rabbits or hares or bunnies all seem cute to us but the truth is, they are at the bottom of the food chain out in […] The post Rabbit Jumps Clean Over Attacking Eagle, Does A Backflip And Gets Away first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
petpress.net
Quirky Feline Habits: Why Do Cats Knead?
Kneading is a behavior often seen in pet cats. It is a form of kneading that helps them to relax and to mark their territory. When a cat kneads, they push down with their front paws alternately while sometimes also sucking on their own fur. This behavior is usually followed...
petpress.net
Why Do Male Cats Spray and What Can You Do About It?
When it comes to feline behavior, one of the most misunderstood things is spraying. Both male and female cats spray, but it’s more commonly associated with males. In fact, nearly 80% of cats that spray are male. Spraying is simply urine marking. Cats have scent glands in their paw...
Comments / 0