Wahoo, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigating homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide. OPD said officers were dispatched to 3507 S 84th St. at 3:03 a.m. on Sunday. They reportedly found a man down in the parking lot and determined he was dead but officers said it was suspicious. The...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man injured in cutting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department are investigating a cutting that injured one man. OPD said they were called to a local hospital at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday after a 24-year-old man came in with a stab wound. The victim was reportedly stabbed by an unknown suspect in the parking lot at 5002 S 33rd St.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested in Fayette County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein, Iowa. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Windshield with bullet damage after gunshots heard in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a bullet damaged vehicle from Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 1200 block of Arapahoe Street for a report of several gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrive, LPD said they...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Wahoo police looking for thief suspect

WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Wahoo police are looking for a thief. Officers want to find this person after someone took $250 worth of tools from a business in Wahoo around noon. If you recognize the man, you can call the Wahoo Police Department at 402-443-8181 and ask for Saunders County Crime Stoppers.
WAHOO, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha man pleads no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide

OMAHA — A 21-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Friday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the March death of an Omaha mother. Family and friends of the victim maintained their disappointment that he was not charged with a felony. Jonathan McDougald faces up to one year in jail...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Teenager Stabbed at Waverly Park in Serious Condition After Surgery

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–New information was released Friday morning, regarding Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the 15-year-old victim suffered several stab wounds, one of which cut his heart. “It was definitely life-threatening,” Sheriff Wagner said in reference to the initial...
WAVERLY, NE
klin.com

Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager

Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st Street near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Woman accused of stabbing girl at Lincoln bus stop taken into custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman is now in custody after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed near 11th and O Streets last week. The Lincoln Police Department says 30-year-old Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews and video footage. She’s being charged with assault and use of...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

South Omaha pregnant woman shares story on carjacking

OMAHA, Neb. — A South Omaha womanwho was carjacked this week at gunpoint tells KETV she is five months pregnant. Omaha police arrested four teenager on Thursday and say they carried out the crime. Officers booked the teens on robbery and use of a weapon charges. They are all 13 to 17 years old.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

14-year-old arrested for attempted first-degree murder after stabbing 15-year-old

WAVERLY, Neb. — A 14-year-old faces charges of attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a 15-year-old male multiple times, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for reports of a stabbing, according to law enforcement. The initial investigation found...
WAVERLY, NE

