‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Promo: Kate Walsh Returns as Addison & Meets New Interns (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Related
Everything ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alums Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams Have Said About a Japril Spinoff
The more Japril, the better? It seems both Grey’s Anatomy fans and Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) are on board for more content from the onscreen couple after the actors’ respective exits from the long-running medical drama. Williams and Drew both joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy during season 6 and their characters […]
Grey’s Anatomy: How Lucas Hiding His True Identity Is Setting Up An Awkward Confrontation
Lucas chose not to divulge his true identity to his fellow first-year residents on Grey's Anatomy, and awkward times are ahead.
Grey's Anatomy Recap: Meredith Reveals Her Feelings for Nick and the Interns Solve a Mystery
“I know I’m still in love with you,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) told her ex Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) on Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. This Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, called "Wasn't Expecting That," chronicled the new class of interns and surgeons working together to solve a medical mystery at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith also revealed her true feelings for her ex, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), after they spent six months apart. The storyline was reminiscent of the show's...
Jesse Williams Reveals Why He Doesn’t Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
More than a year has passed since Jesse Williams stepped away from his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in the popular ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy. Since then, Williams has landed roles in Your Place or Mine and Team Joy, but he has not spent much time watching the hit ABC drama. In a recent interview with Variety, Williams revealed that he hasn’t kept up with the show since he left it in 2021.
Who Is Jake Borelli From 'Grey's Anatomy' Dating? Here's the Scoop
Since the first season of Grey’s Anatomy premiered in 2005, people have been absolutely obsessed with the medical drama. Jake Borelli, who joined the cast in Season 14, is one of the actors from the lineup who makes the show even more entertaining to watch. Article continues below advertisement.
Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama
That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
‘NCIS’: Who Plays Gage Winchester, Agent Jessica Knight’s Ex-Boyfriend?
Agent Jessica Knight finds herself in an awkward position when her ex-boyfriend Gage Winchester arrives to help with a case. Here's who plays Gage on NCIS.
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season
Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Spot Clue Lucas Adams' Mom Will Be Revealed Very Soon
"Okay I really want to know which sister is Lucas's mom," wrote one "Grey's Anatomy" fan after the latest dramatic episode.
digitalspy.com
Law & Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay shares heartfelt tribute to David Graziano
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has paid tribute to showrunner David Graziano with a heartfelt message. In a post on Instagram, Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the show, shared a snap of the whole cast. “#AboutLastNight Welcome @davidgraziano.tv. We're so fortunate to have you,...
NBC Reveals Date of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode
Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially coming to a close. The actress' final SVU episode will air Thursday, December 8, though no other details are known yet about the plot or circumstances of her character's departure. Giddish is set to guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season, which seemingly eliminates the possibility of her character getting killed off.
Kelsey Grammer Confirms ‘Frasier’ Reboot Will Address John Mahoney’s Death
Since Cheers introduced audiences to memorable patrons and bartenders, it’s proven what powerful appeal the characters inspire. Jump ahead to Frasier and its upcoming reboot, that trend has continued, but it will be doing so without John Mahoney, whose death will affect the reboot, confirmed Kelsey Grammer. Grammer’s Frasier,...
Chicago Med Reunion Ahead? Did TWD Vic Deserve Gorier Death? Did She-Hulk Disney+ Menu Fool You? And More Qs!
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Midnight Club, The Walking Dead, NCIS, The Winchesters and Andor! 1 | In The Midnight Club, is there any connection between Regina (Athena’s mom) calling Julia “bright girl,” and the grown up Julia calling Ilonka the same thing? Does Ilonka actually possess some untapped magic or knowledge inside her, or are all of the cult’s beliefs and teachings a bunch of hogwash? And considering that wild finale reveal, any educated guesses as to what Dr. Stanton’s...
‘Grey’s Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. Teases How Blue Will Use Some Secret ‘Intel’ to Be Assigned More Surgeries in Episode 2
The latest class of interns at Grey Sloan Memorial is tasked with ushering in a new era for the hospital, and for “Grey’s Anatomy,” which is signaling a major shift after 19 seasons as it looks toward a potential future without Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Harry Shum...
Elite Daily
The New Grey's Promo Teases Addison's Big Return
If there’s one person who always knows how to shake things up on Grey’s Anatomy, it’s Dr. Addison Montgomery. From her first appearance in Season 1 when she totally shifted Mer and Der’s relationship, to when she returned to Grey Sloan in Season 18 to perform a groundbreaking uterine transplant surgery, Addison (Kate Walsh) brings a burst of energy to the show. Now, the new promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 3 shows Addison returning to Seattle and making a big impression on the new group of interns.
startattle.com
Chicago Med (Season 8 Episode 5) “Yep, This Is the World We Live in” trailer, release date
The effects of the supply chain shortages continue to impact the E.D. when Vanessa’s d–g dealer reappears. Startattle.com – Chicago Med | NBC. One of the victims of the recent train crash needs a transplant, forcing Crockett to improvise. Charles and Nellie help a patient with amnesia.
Comments / 0