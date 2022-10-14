Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger
Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time
A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'
A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
Thrillist
McDonald's Offers Free Double Cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day
Restaurants across the US are slinging deals for National Cheeseburger Day on September 18. In the lead-up to the burger holiday, McDonald's announced that it would hold a poll to see what burger fans wanted to get a discount on for National Cheeseburger Day. The winner was the Double Cheeseburger.
How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal
McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
Woman Wrecks Her Car Trying to Cut McDonald’s Drive-Thru Line, Blames Other Customers
Watching a person act entitled is really vicariously embarrassing. It's an emotional development train wreck when a grown human being can vehemently defend clearly wrong actions just because they don't want to admit they're out of pocket. Maybe it's because, if they did, they'd have to better themselves. Article continues...
12tomatoes.com
Woman Sues McDonald’s Over Ad That Convinced Her To Buy A Burger
We all have our own religious convictions based on our belief systems. As a result, one woman is suing McDonald’s over an ad she claims made her want to buy and eat meat during Lent. The woman, Ksenia Ovchinnikova, from Russia, is an Orthodox Catholic. As is customary in...
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
Man craving McDonald’s shoots into drive-thru after learning it’s closed, WA cops say
He drove a white sedan with a black roof that police believe may have been a BMW.
Teen worker stuffs neighborhood mailboxes with pizza flyers and learns a valuable lesson
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I knew a teen who stuffed pizza flyers into residential mailboxes because his boss told him to. He was getting paid minimum wage plus tips, so stuffing mailboxes with the pizza flyers actually cost him money in gas and missed tips. Unfortunately, he got caught. At least he didn't end up having to pay a fine. Despite this mishap, he continued working at the pizza place for several more years, and he even managed to snag a few free pizzas from his boss on occasion.
I live in the middle of nowhere and can’t get deliveries but figured out how to have a McDonald’s burger ANY time
A MCDONALD’S super fan has revealed her way of ensuring she can have a burger whenever she wants, despite them not delivering to her address. TikTok user and etiquette expert Lucy Challenger uploaded a light-hearted video claiming she buys a load of Maccies burgers and pops them in her freezer.
I ate McDonald's burgers and fries every night after work for a month
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not going to lie—I love McDonald's. The salty fries, the sweet McFlurrys, the greasy burgers... there's just something about it that hits the spot after a long day at work.
TODAY.com
Twitter begged KFC to bring back a discontinued item — and the chain said yes
It looks like pleading with your favorite restaurant on social media to bring a discontinued fave back actually works… sometimes. On Oct. 3 Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that it’s testing the waters with a rerelease of sorts: the long-awaited return of KFC’s beloved Twister Wraps has come.
I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
Burger King Adds Something McDonald's Doesn't Have (Wendy's Does)
Wendy's (WEN) barged its way into the fast-food hamburger battle, where it has earned the right to be talked about alongside its legendary, pioneering rivals. That's impressive because it's rare in the global (or even the United States) market where a duopoly turns into a three-way battle. Coke (COKE) has...
ZDNet
McDonald's customers are really unhappy (Chick-fil-A's just laugh)
The pandemic is, apparently, officially over. This means some businesses will be adjusting by ordering their employees back to the office. Other businesses, however, concluded that, having adjusted their way of doing business and raising their investments in technology, perhaps there's no point going back to older ways. Also: Remote...
Narcity
There Will Be So Many Road Closures In Toronto This Weekend & Driving Will Be A Nightmare
The City of Toronto released a sprawling list of road closures and restrictions on Thursday, all of which will be in effect this weekend. So if you're planning on driving, seriously don't. The closures and restrictions are being put in place to support several events, including the Toronto Waterfront Marathon,...
Narcity
Health Canada Has Just Recalled A Baby Teether & It's Due To A Microbial Contamination
If you've been using a teether to soothe your baby's teething pain, you might want to double-check the product, according to Health Canada. The government agency just announced a recall on a baby teether put out by the company Infantino. The item has been sold at Winners (TJX Canada) stores,...
McDonald's UK Just Made History With A New Burger
If we asked you to name one burger off the McDonald's menu off the top of your head, what would you say? You may say Big Mac, others may say Quarter Pounder, and some may just rely on the generic cheeseburger. What you may not hear anyone say is the "McCrispy." "McCrispy?" you may be wondering to yourself. "Don't you mean that chicken sandwich?"
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Getting Sushi at a Restaurant in Winnipeg Couldn't Be Better
When you're going through a rough time, an animal can really turn your day around. Or they can make a great day even better. Just look at how happy a Golden Retriever from Winnipeg, Canada makes the owner of a sushi restaurant. And we know the pup must really be loving all the attention too.
PETS・
Comments / 0