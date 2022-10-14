ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger

Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time

A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PopCrush

How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal

McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
RESTAURANTS
12tomatoes.com

Woman Sues McDonald’s Over Ad That Convinced Her To Buy A Burger

We all have our own religious convictions based on our belief systems. As a result, one woman is suing McDonald’s over an ad she claims made her want to buy and eat meat during Lent. The woman, Ksenia Ovchinnikova, from Russia, is an Orthodox Catholic. As is customary in...
RESTAURANTS
Tracey Folly

Teen worker stuffs neighborhood mailboxes with pizza flyers and learns a valuable lesson

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I knew a teen who stuffed pizza flyers into residential mailboxes because his boss told him to. He was getting paid minimum wage plus tips, so stuffing mailboxes with the pizza flyers actually cost him money in gas and missed tips. Unfortunately, he got caught. At least he didn't end up having to pay a fine. Despite this mishap, he continued working at the pizza place for several more years, and he even managed to snag a few free pizzas from his boss on occasion.
Narcity USA

I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
RESTAURANTS
ZDNet

McDonald's customers are really unhappy (Chick-fil-A's just laugh)

The pandemic is, apparently, officially over. This means some businesses will be adjusting by ordering their employees back to the office. Other businesses, however, concluded that, having adjusted their way of doing business and raising their investments in technology, perhaps there's no point going back to older ways. Also: Remote...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

McDonald's UK Just Made History With A New Burger

If we asked you to name one burger off the McDonald's menu off the top of your head, what would you say? You may say Big Mac, others may say Quarter Pounder, and some may just rely on the generic cheeseburger. What you may not hear anyone say is the "McCrispy." "McCrispy?" you may be wondering to yourself. "Don't you mean that chicken sandwich?"
RESTAURANTS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Getting Sushi at a Restaurant in Winnipeg Couldn't Be Better

When you're going through a rough time, an animal can really turn your day around. Or they can make a great day even better. Just look at how happy a Golden Retriever from Winnipeg, Canada makes the owner of a sushi restaurant. And we know the pup must really be loving all the attention too.
PETS

