US News and World Report
Stocks Fall Broadly on Wall Street as Inflation Worries Grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
tipranks.com
Mondi’s earnings jump 5% as the company sold products at higher prices
Packaging products manufacturer Mondi Plc posted a positive third quarter. Packaging giant Mondi Plc (GB:MNDI) reported a 55% growth in underlying earnings of €450 million, driven by higher selling prices combined with higher volumes. Higher prices helped the company to mitigate the effects of rising costs on profits. The...
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) Stock Underperforms, Is More Pain Ahead?
The shares of Meta Platforms have significantly underperformed the benchmark index in 2022. It is struggling to drive its user base amid heightened competition. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock has significantly underperformed the broader markets this year. META stock has lost more than 62% of its value this year, compared to about a 25% decrease in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Further, the social media giant is struggling to drive its user base amid increased competition and a weak macro environment, indicating more pain ahead.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Plunged 22.4%
Goodfood Market Corp. shares were on a downward spiral on Friday after the company announced a significant business update, shutting down its 30-minute delivery service and breaching a debt covenant. Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) declined 22.4% on October 14 after the company provided a crucial strategic and financial...
Households struggling with mortgages ‘might reach 2008 peak next year’
The proportion of households struggling to make their mortgage payments is expected to increase to its pre-financial crisis peak by the end of next year, the Bank of England has warned. The Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said households with high cost of living-adjusted mortgage debt-servicing ratios will soar if...
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast
You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
CarMax Earnings Plunge Signals Market Shift
Thanks to all the pandemic lockdowns around the world, supply shortages including processor chips, aluminum, even glass crippled new car production. Automakers didn’t predict a surge in demand for new cars, sending the prices of both new and used vehicles soaring. If you’ve been waiting out the market insanity, there have been growing signs prices are and will continue to deflate, including a big one from CarMax.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Mortgage distress 'to reach levels from just before Credit Crunch': BofE warns 'significant' interest rate hikes are coming to curb inflation as it predicts surge in number of families left struggling to afford repayments
The Bank of England today made clear interest rate hikes are still looming as it warned mortgage distress could soar. Chief economist Huw Pill said he still thought a 'significant monetary policy response' will be required when the next rates decision is made early next month, suggesting the mini-Budget has added to inflation pressures.
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Oct. 11, 2022: Rates Trend Upward
A number of important mortgage rates rose over the past week. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also floated higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of...
tipranks.com
Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts
The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Futures Climb Ahead of Another Week of Major Earnings
U.S. stock futures climbed early on Monday as investors looked for chances for the market to go up as the earnings season rolled in. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbed 0.97%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) gained 1.16%, as of 6.55 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 1.36%.
tipranks.com
Why Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) shares rose today and how high they could go
Liontown Resources shares reached their highest point in more than a month. The spike followed a recent price record for lithium in China. Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) shares rose as much as 7.3% to a day’s peak of AU$1.76, which also represented its highest point in more than a month. The stock surged on the back of a record high lithium price in China.
tipranks.com
2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield
Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks.
tipranks.com
Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Up on Multi-Year 5G Network Deal from India’s Reliance Jio
India’s leading mobile operator, Reliance Jio, has chosen Nokia as a key supplier to provide 5G equipment under a multi-year deal. Finland-based telecom giant Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has bagged a multi-year deal with India’s leading mobile operator Reliance to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment. Nokia’s President and CEO, Pekka Lundmark, called the deal “a significant win for Nokia in an important market.”
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Could Reorganize Business Units, to Report Q3 Results
Goldman could soon announce a reorganization of its business units. The financial services company will report its Q3 earnings on October 18. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) could reorganize its business units, the Wall Street Journal reported. Per the report, the financial services giant could merge its investment banking and trading businesses. Meanwhile, it could consolidate its asset and wealth management units into another unit.
tipranks.com
Nutanix Spikes on Reports of Takeover Interest
Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) soared in morning trading on Friday after a Wall Street Journal report that the cloud computing company is exploring a sale after getting takeover interest. The report stated that Nutanix is targeting private equity buyers and other industry players. This news comes after last month,...
tipranks.com
Is Caterpillar Stock (NYSE:CAT) a Buy?
Caterpillar is a fundamentally-solid company that has the ability to thrive during periods of economic growth while enduring bust cycles. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is known the world over for its heavy industrial equipment and earthmover systems. It is generally in its element if either mining or construction is going on. This gives Caterpillar versatility that lets it endure many difficult conditions and thrive in boom times. That being said, right now, I’m neutral on Caterpillar. If you’ve already got it, hold it. Adding to the position now may not be a hot idea due to a range of factors outside the company’s control.
tipranks.com
SNOW vs. PLTR: A Contrarian View of These Software Stocks
Software stocks come in all shapes and sizes, so understanding the differences between them is critical when trying to attach valuations. One of these software stocks is a defense play, while the other is more of a plain vanilla cloud company. Additionally, the market despises one and embraces the other, but the consensus could be wrong.
