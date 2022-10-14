ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Milwaukee Public Schools multimillion dollar schoolyard makeover

MILWAUKEE — Recess is back in session at Hawthorne Elementary in Milwaukee. School staff joined together, Thursday, with district and city leaders, students and their families, to cut the ‘green’ ribbon on the school’s multimillion dollar schoolyard makeover. What was once just a sheet of asphalt...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeetimesnews.com

Greater Milwaukee Urban League honors local principals

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Greater Milwaukee Urban League (GMUL) hosted a “Principal Recognition Program” at America’s Black Holocaust Museum, 401 West North Avenue. This event recognized all the principals of elementary and high schools that the Greater Milwaukee Urban League is partnered with for their dedication, service and commitment to the youth of Milwaukee. There was also a tribute to the Late Keith Carrington, Principal of North Division High School who recently passed away in September. Pictured at the event are (front row, from left) Auer Avenue Elementary Principal Dr. Zannetta Walker; Messmer HS Principal Sheonora Staten-Jordan; Hawthorne Elementary Principal Shantee Jude-Williams; Vincent HS Program Coordinator Dr. Stephens; Carver Academy Principal Krishin Hinds; OW Holmes Elementary Principal Tayotis Caldwell; Pathways HS Principal Sarah Maule; (back row, from left) GMUL Programs Administrator Coordinator La’Amecia Taylor; GMUL President and CEO Dr. Eve M. Hall; GMUL Programs Director Shirron Jude; and GMUL Education Coach Angela Callender.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'Snackable Bakes' author Jessie Sheehan shares baking journey during Wisconsin visit

MILWAUKEE — From the Food Network to Bon Appétit Magazine, baker Jessie Sheehan gets plenty of attention for her quick and easy baked goods recipes. While Sheehan has made a career creating easy to follow recipes for home bakers, she also enjoys having the chance to cook for her own family. It is something this New York-based baker had a chance to do during a recent visit to the Milwaukee area to visit family.
MILWAUKEE, WI
carvdnstone.com

North Avenue Market Food Hall in Milwaukee was Created to Bring Communities Together

William C. (Chris) Morse had a vision of owning a coffee shop which has evolved into a food hall with a drive-thru. The North Avenue Market, located at 5900 North Avenue Milwaukee , WI 53208, opened in late September 2022 and has received support from around the state of Wisconsin, including Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Is The Drunkest City In America

MILWAUKEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Partial view of the Milwaukee skyline on September 13, 2015 in Milwaukee, … [+] Wisconsin. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Milwaukee ranks as the drunkest city in America. Clever Real Estate recently published a new composite study The Drunkest Cities in America: 2022 Data,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pregnancy, infant loss remembrance; Milwaukee moms come together

MILWAUKEE - Families in Milwaukee and around the country came together Saturday to heal – shining a light on babies gone too soon. Oct. 15 marked National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. In honor of that, the Hoan Bridge was lit blue and pink, and local moms broke the silence – sharing their stories.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Protest, outrage over Milwaukee viral video

MILWAUKEE — A video from Milwaukee's south side sparked a firestorm on social media. The video led Community activist, Vaun Mayes, to organize a protest. The video shows a white man grabbing another, younger Black man by the neck while holding his bike back, preventing him from escaping. "This...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha

The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round. Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pastor killed, 1st service since crash brings 'profound sorrow'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor killed by a reckless driver was remembered Sunday, Oct. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church downtown, the first service since Pastor Aaron Strong's death. Healing and hope were the themes of the message at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday. "This is what church is about," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

What you knead to know: Milwaukee-style pizza

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 14-16

Opening night of this celebration of Wisconsin ghost stories is on Oct. 14. The schedule celebrates local legends with discussions, film screenings, ghost stories and more covering all things paranormal in Wisconsin, including an update on the Beast of Bray Road. Frequent Milwaukee Magazine writer Tea Krulos is even moderating a panel called “Macabre Milwaukee.” The conference ends with an American Walks Bloody Third Tour – attend to hear ghost stories about the Historic Third Ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI

