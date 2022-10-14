Read full article on original website
WISN
Milwaukee Public Schools multimillion dollar schoolyard makeover
MILWAUKEE — Recess is back in session at Hawthorne Elementary in Milwaukee. School staff joined together, Thursday, with district and city leaders, students and their families, to cut the ‘green’ ribbon on the school’s multimillion dollar schoolyard makeover. What was once just a sheet of asphalt...
milwaukeetimesnews.com
Greater Milwaukee Urban League honors local principals
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Greater Milwaukee Urban League (GMUL) hosted a “Principal Recognition Program” at America’s Black Holocaust Museum, 401 West North Avenue. This event recognized all the principals of elementary and high schools that the Greater Milwaukee Urban League is partnered with for their dedication, service and commitment to the youth of Milwaukee. There was also a tribute to the Late Keith Carrington, Principal of North Division High School who recently passed away in September. Pictured at the event are (front row, from left) Auer Avenue Elementary Principal Dr. Zannetta Walker; Messmer HS Principal Sheonora Staten-Jordan; Hawthorne Elementary Principal Shantee Jude-Williams; Vincent HS Program Coordinator Dr. Stephens; Carver Academy Principal Krishin Hinds; OW Holmes Elementary Principal Tayotis Caldwell; Pathways HS Principal Sarah Maule; (back row, from left) GMUL Programs Administrator Coordinator La’Amecia Taylor; GMUL President and CEO Dr. Eve M. Hall; GMUL Programs Director Shirron Jude; and GMUL Education Coach Angela Callender.
spectrumnews1.com
'Snackable Bakes' author Jessie Sheehan shares baking journey during Wisconsin visit
MILWAUKEE — From the Food Network to Bon Appétit Magazine, baker Jessie Sheehan gets plenty of attention for her quick and easy baked goods recipes. While Sheehan has made a career creating easy to follow recipes for home bakers, she also enjoys having the chance to cook for her own family. It is something this New York-based baker had a chance to do during a recent visit to the Milwaukee area to visit family.
CBS 58
'Dream come true:' Milwaukee youth boxing club receives full makeover from J.A.Y. Academy, Adidas
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacks and stacks of gleaming trophies line the walls of Milwaukee's United Community Center Boxing Club (UCCBC). In the middle of the room sits the prized ring. To its left, a handful of punching bags hang from the ceiling. On the right, brightly colored boxing gloves sit empty, just waiting to be filled by the hands of a young fighter.
wuwm.com
They escaped the Taliban. Now these women in Wisconsin face a new foe: the high cost of college
During the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year from Afghanistan, 148 students from the Asian University for Women made a dramatic escape, narrowly missing gunfire and suicide bombs set off at the overrun Kabul Airport. Despite the dangers, the women were determined. They knew that with the Taliban back...
carvdnstone.com
North Avenue Market Food Hall in Milwaukee was Created to Bring Communities Together
William C. (Chris) Morse had a vision of owning a coffee shop which has evolved into a food hall with a drive-thru. The North Avenue Market, located at 5900 North Avenue Milwaukee , WI 53208, opened in late September 2022 and has received support from around the state of Wisconsin, including Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Is The Drunkest City In America
MILWAUKEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Partial view of the Milwaukee skyline on September 13, 2015 in Milwaukee, … [+] Wisconsin. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Milwaukee ranks as the drunkest city in America. Clever Real Estate recently published a new composite study The Drunkest Cities in America: 2022 Data,...
Raising Cane's plans to open 10 Milwaukee region restaurants
Raising Cane's plans to open about 10 Milwaukee region locations, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Curd Fest, Fall into Grafton, Autumn Celebration
Fall is moving along and there is not a better chance to get out and enjoy the seasons this weekend! Here are some fun events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area this weekend.
Mask mandate reinstated on Milwaukee County buses
The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced masks will be required on county buses again beginning Friday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pregnancy, infant loss remembrance; Milwaukee moms come together
MILWAUKEE - Families in Milwaukee and around the country came together Saturday to heal – shining a light on babies gone too soon. Oct. 15 marked National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. In honor of that, the Hoan Bridge was lit blue and pink, and local moms broke the silence – sharing their stories.
nbc15.com
PROSECUTORS IN WAUKESHA PREDICT THEY WILL WRAP UP THEIR CASE AGAINST DARRELL BROOKS ON MONDAY.
Virtual day or snow day? Wisconsin school leaders discuss plans for cold weather learning. Are snow days a thing of the past? Since the pandemic and the rise of virtual learning, school district leaders all over the nation are discussing what to do when bad weather hits. Updated: 3 hours...
captimes.com
State Debate: We had duty to stand up against Ron Johnson, Journal Sentinel columnist insists
The Milwaukee Journal's David Haynes uses a column to explain the state's Gannett newspapers editorial earlier this week to proclaim that Ron Johnson is no longer fit to be a U.S. senator. Given the stakes in the midterm elections, he argues, the editorial board has a duty to stand up against Johnson's re-election.
Tim Michels says Kia break-in happened in front of him in Milwaukee
Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels said someone attempted to break into a Kia in front of him during a live interview in Milwaukee.
WISN
Protest, outrage over Milwaukee viral video
MILWAUKEE — A video from Milwaukee's south side sparked a firestorm on social media. The video led Community activist, Vaun Mayes, to organize a protest. The video shows a white man grabbing another, younger Black man by the neck while holding his bike back, preventing him from escaping. "This...
spectrumnews1.com
Wicked Wisconsin: Pabst Mansion is rumored to be Milwaukee’s own 'Haunted Mansion'
MILWAUKEE — Once home to the so-called “Baron of Beers” — Captain Frederick Pabst and his family — the Pabst Mansion is rumored to be Milwaukee’s own “Haunted Mansion.”. The Pabst Mansion is a top search engine result for haunted spots in Milwaukee,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round. Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, 1st service since crash brings 'profound sorrow'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor killed by a reckless driver was remembered Sunday, Oct. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church downtown, the first service since Pastor Aaron Strong's death. Healing and hope were the themes of the message at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday. "This is what church is about," said...
On Milwaukee
What you knead to know: Milwaukee-style pizza
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from...
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 14-16
Opening night of this celebration of Wisconsin ghost stories is on Oct. 14. The schedule celebrates local legends with discussions, film screenings, ghost stories and more covering all things paranormal in Wisconsin, including an update on the Beast of Bray Road. Frequent Milwaukee Magazine writer Tea Krulos is even moderating a panel called “Macabre Milwaukee.” The conference ends with an American Walks Bloody Third Tour – attend to hear ghost stories about the Historic Third Ward.
