Prince Harry Sent a ‘Heartbreaking’ 2-Word Message to Prince William in 2019 — Book
Per Valentine Low's 'Courtiers' book, Prince Harry told Prince Harry not to come visit him for fear of leaks following the release of he and Meghan Markle's Africa documentary.
Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson May Have New Worries Under King Charles
Prince Andrew's biggest fear is about changes his brother King Charles III will make. Vanity Fair reported that the new king and William, Prince of Wales, agree that Prince Andrew should not publicly represent the royal family again. The decision to keep the disgraced prince out of public view wasn't helped after a bombshell headline broke. In Angela Levin's new biography, "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," she claims that Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York tried to stop Charles from becoming king before the queen died. According to The New York Post, Levin's book alleges that the Duke and Duchess of York wanted William to rule. The newest tea spilled about Andrew probably didn't endear him to the new king.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'
More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
Prince Harry's Reaction To Archie's Birth Reportedly Had The Palace On Edge
Over the centuries, royal babies have been subject to unusual rules. When Queen Elizabeth II and her sister, Princess Margaret, were born, the home secretary was required to be present (per The Telegraph). However, royals have reshaped birth protocol to suit their preferences. According to British Heritage, when King Charles...
Meghan Markle Wants ‘Nothing More’ Than For Harry & Royal Family To ‘Heal’ Fractured Relationship
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, the relationship between the couple and his royal family has been quite strained. With all the members coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, it looks like there is a chance for them to reconcile. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Meghan is in “full support” of her husband Harry making peace and is doing all she can to facilitate it.
Meghan And Harry's New Position On The Royal Website Hints At Their Relationship With King Charles
Prior to the queen's death, royal watchers worried about what would happen to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when Charles became king. And, thus far, nothing much has changed. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still very much on the outs with Charles, and, indeed, the rest of the family. A royal insider even warned the Daily Beast that the king might be planning to "exile" his youngest son as a result of Harry's recent behavior.
How Much is Prince Harry Worth?
Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
Prince William’s Real Feelings Toward Camilla Parker Bowles Revealed: Sees Her as Father’s Wife but ‘Not a Step-Grandmother to His Children’ Claims Royal Author
Prince William's past with Camilla Parker Bowles has reportedly leaked into his future as he will not allow his three children to refer to her as a step-grandmother.
Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says
Prince William and Prince Harry had a 10-word exchange at St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's funeral about seating for a committal service, according to a lip reader.
King Charles III may remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles due to Prince Andrew: expert
King Charles III could be changing royal titles of a few family members now that he is at the helm of the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month at the age of 96. Her Majesty, born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are 'Losing Their Global Appeal,' TV Host Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost popularity since leaving the royal family, a British TV host has claimed. Nana Akua hit out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their upcoming projects, a memoir and a rumored Netflix docuseries, on her GB News show Sunday. Page Six recently...
Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral
Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
Expert Says Photo of King Charles, Prince William, Camilla, and Kate Sends Clear Message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A royal expert says the new photo of King Charles III, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate is sending a signal loud and clear to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
King Charles Is Poised to Give Prince William and Kate Middleton Frogmore House
Looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton are potentially about to add yet another home to their growing list of properties. King Charles has "earmarked" Frogmore House for the new Prince and Princess of Wales, though it remains to be seen if they'll move in, reported The Sun. The house...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Reportedly ‘Relieved’ Meghan and Harry Left the U.K. After ‘Drama’
The original royal Fab Four—Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry—was short lived on the royal events circuit following Meghan and Harry's decision to step back from their senior royal family roles and move to the U.S. in 2020. But Kate and William were glad to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go after all the behind-the-scenes “drama” leading up to Meghan and Harry's decision to permanently leave their roles in 2021, Katie Nicholl writes in her new book The New Royals, per Entertainment Tonight.
Prince Wiliam, Kate Middleton & Royal Brood Love That Their New Life In Windsor Allows Them To Do 'Normal Things'
Though every member of the royal family is still devastated after the death of Queen Elizabeth last month, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children found a welcome distraction by settling into their new home in Windsor. The family-of-five made the change last month, leaving their Kensington Palace abode...
Inside Prince William And Meghan Markle's Relationship
Prince William and Meghan Markle were first introduced in 2016 after Prince Harry made a point of making sure his older brother met the woman he already knew he wanted to marry. It's been noted that Markle expected William to ask her many questions and to work through her history. Still, by all accounts, he was happy to finally meet the woman making Harry so happy (via Elle).
Prince William Reportedly 'Can't Forgive' Prince Harry for His Behavior
The chances of Prince William and Prince Harry reconciling are reportedly slim, despite their united front after Queen Elizabeth's death. As Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, explained during her appearance on Dan Wootton Tonight, the Duke of Wales cannot forgive his brother Harry for the actions he has committed in recent years."
Royal News Roundup: King Charles Gets to Work, Prince William & Kate Wear Coordinating Outfits & More
Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of October 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace released a photo of the new British monarch, King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles (Queen consort), posing next to Prince William and Kate Middleton. This week, Princess Catherine...
